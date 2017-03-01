₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by obailala(m): 11:02am
Nigerian govt. budgets N1 billion for Akwa Ibom seaport
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, says that Federal Government has made provision of N1 billion in the 2017 budget for the development of Ibaka deep seaport in Akwa Ibom. Mr. Osinbajo said this in Uyo on Thursday while addressing a Townhall meeting of the government and people of the state. The acting president’s visit was part of his consultation with people in the Niger Delta on how to maximise the gains of oil resources in the region.http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/225123-nigerian-govt-budgets-n1-billion-akwa-ibom-seaport.html
N1 billion, an insignificant scratch on the surface.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:04am
GOD BLESS OSIBANJO
Let the vegetable they rotten for U.K
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by obailala(m): 11:14am
CROWNWEALTH019:Such response is typically expected from a bitter opposition desperately employing the divide tactics even when their argument is baseless. Last time I checked, 2017 budget was produced by PMB and Osinbajo; but when it has to do with frivolous budgetary items like millions for cutlery, you blame Buhari, when it has to do with budget for a seaport, you insult Buhari and hail his partner. SMH!
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:16am
obailala:The kaduna railway project was executed by GEJ, but zone bs gave credit to that dying vegetable. Now you want to change the rules here.....
hypocrite
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by obailala(m): 11:18am
CROWNWEALTH019:Like I said, your response is typical of an embittered opposition supporter; rational sense definitely not expected.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:22am
obailala:how are you better than me, you support your own criminals(tinubu, saraki, kwankwaso, amaechi, fayemi, atiku, obasanjo etc are all progressives), y can't i support the likes of metuh, madueke and co.
your hypocrisy stinks
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by obailala(m): 11:34am
CROWNWEALTH019:Go back to sleep boy, you certainly woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning and it's evident in your needless directionless rants. Enough attention given to you already.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:34am
obailala:adeke
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by rusher14: 11:35am
CROWNWEALTH019:
You are just one who regurgitates whatever he reads without being analytical.
You are the typical blind man who chants an eye for an eye.
The president is in his 70's. Even far younger men fall Ill.
God bless you if you get to live to 50.
Even if the country gets better you would be the poor amongst us.
Save the country and your family the stress.
The lagoon is calling you.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:37am
rusher14:sorry sir, is buhari your father?
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by chinex276(m): 12:02pm
am I d only that isnt missing d Daura President?
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by freeborn76(m): 12:03pm
I appreciate the Federal Government's gesture, but 1 billion for a deep sea port is small. The fact that we do not provide significant amounts as counterpart funding for projects is one of the major reasons why we have abandoned projects everywhere in Nigeria. All the same, kudos FG.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by kinmanj: 12:04pm
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by unclezuma: 12:05pm
Good for them...
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by omenkaLives: 12:06pm
obailala:
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by PapaBrowne(m): 12:07pm
Super super Osibanjo!!
If you are loving Osibanjo, click like.
If you think The acting behind Osibanjo should be removed, click like.
If you are a South Southerner + South Eastern and you love Osibanjo, click like.
My plea to the SW and the North is to forget Buhari and put all hands on deck to support Osibanjo just like the SS and SE have done.
Competence is competence and Osibanjo is the real deal.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by Chikelue2000(m): 12:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:nawa o, hehehehehe!
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by Odkosh: 12:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:lol, una wicked o. so na vegetable be the new name for bubu now.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by shamecurls(m): 12:08pm
The South-South re really reaping the dividends of democracy
......While some re still busy hating and languishing in isolation
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by arsenal33: 12:08pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
It was started by Obasanjo.
When they talk of recovered loot, you do not mention GEJ...Hypocrite
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by omenkaLives: 12:09pm
rusher14:He's just desperate for likes that's all. Anything other then insulting Bulgari wouldn't give him those likes. Besides, he doesn't have the brain for analytical engagement. Make una forgive am.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by PassingShot(m): 12:09pm
Too many uneducated kids here.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:09pm
arsenal33:i hear you bro
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by arsenal33: 12:10pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
so you support criminals too?
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by Saint52(m): 12:11pm
Let see how it goes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by ednut1(m): 12:11pm
story. Some people will not allow this thing see the light of day . make lagos apapa dey enjoy dey go
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by udifia4life: 12:15pm
kudos to obong osinbanjo may your days be long
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by Super1Star: 12:15pm
Commendable.
Ordinary 1 naira their looting son could not vote for the project.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by unitysheart(m): 12:15pm
This man has got great energy. Buhari should please use him more productively whenever he returns.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by unitysheart(m): 12:16pm
udifia4life:
He is a true Obong. I reckon with that. And I add that may he always waka jeje without jamming soil science. A worthy Kegites Club and Igbobi College Old Boys Ambassador he remains.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Ibaka Deep Seaport by mapet: 12:17pm
obailala:
When last was the surface scratched?
