Nigerian govt. budgets N1 billion for Akwa Ibom seaport



The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, says that Federal Government has made provision of N1 billion in the 2017 budget for the development of Ibaka deep seaport in Akwa Ibom. Mr. Osinbajo said this in Uyo on Thursday while addressing a Townhall meeting of the government and people of the state. The acting president’s visit was part of his consultation with people in the Niger Delta on how to maximise the gains of oil resources in the region.



The acting president, who was responding to myriads of complaints and requests by the people, said that budgetary provisions had also been made for the Itu – Calabar federal highway in 2016. Mr. Osinbajo said the Ministry of Petroleum Resources was working with Amnesty Office to accommodate more youth from Akwa Ibom into the Amnesty Programme.



“I have heard all the requests. We must trust and give this government the patience that is required to put things right.



“We are working on modular refineries. Power stations must be established here. We must make our oil producing communities hub of petrochemical and gas industries.



“We must attract private investments. The biggest benefit is to attract more private investments to the state,” Mr. Osinbajo advised.



The acting president regretted that the blessings of oil wealth had not touched the majority of the people in the oil bearing communities. He said the Ministry of Petroleum Resources was working on several incentives for the oil producing communities. Mr. Osinbajo also directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to liaise with the oil multinationals operating in the state on the modalities to relocate their headquarters following repeated requests.



The acting president promised to partner with the state government to establish technology hub in the state while advising the people to be resourceful and innovative. He noted that the future depended on innovation and the ability to harness what we have for development. In his presentation earlier, the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, appealed to the Federal Government to support the Ibaka deep seaport. The governor also requested the Federal Government to partner with the state to establish a logistics centre for oil and gas operations. Mr. Emmanuel appealed to the Federal Government to resolve the ownership problem in the Aluminum Smelting Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) to enable the state benefit from it.



The governor, who described the acting president as a development partner and leader, appealed to the Federal Government to allocate oil and gas block to indigenes of the state. Speaking on behalf of oil producing communities, a former Minister of Lands and Housing, Nduese Essien, lamented that the state had nothing to show for being the highest oil producer.



Mr. Essien suggested that the coastal railway project of the Federal Government should pass through Oron- Eket- Ikot Abasi routes. He called on the Federal Government to correct the anomaly in the section four of the East-West spanning Onna and Eket in Akwa Ibom. In his presentation, the state leader, Pan Niger Delta Forum, Idongesit Nkanga, urged the federal government to partner with the state government to complete the hangar at the Akwa Ibom Airport. Mr. Nkanga called for the speedy completion of the East-West road cutting across the state and also expedite the transformation of Maritime Academy into a university.



In his speech, the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, commended the federal government for appointing indigenes of the state into key government positions. Mr. Akpabio, who spoke on behalf of the state’s elders council, asked for fairness and equity considering the allocation of projects in the Niger Delta region. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of youth, women and special interest groups spoke at the town hall meeting. http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/225123-nigerian-govt-budgets-n1-billion-akwa-ibom-seaport.html



N1 billion, an insignificant scratch on the surface.



Let the vegetable they rotten for U.K GOD BLESS OSIBANJO

GOD BLESS OSIBANJO



Let the vegetable they rotten for U.K

Such response is typically expected from a bitter opposition desperately employing the divide tactics even when their argument is baseless. Last time I checked, 2017 budget was produced by PMB and Osinbajo; but when it has to do with frivolous budgetary items like millions for cutlery, you blame Buhari, when it has to do with budget for a seaport, you insult Buhari and hail his partner. SMH!

The kaduna railway project was executed by GEJ, but zone bs gave credit to that dying vegetable. Now you want to change the rules here.....

hypocrite





The kaduna railway project was executed by GEJ, but zone bs gave credit to that dying vegetable. Now you want to change the rules here.....

hypocrite

The kaduna railway project was executed by GEJ, but zone bs gave credit to that dying vegetable. Now you want to change the rules here.....





Like I said, your response is typical of an embittered opposition supporter; rational sense definitely not expected.

how are you better than me, you support your own criminals(tinubu, saraki, kwankwaso, amaechi, fayemi, atiku, obasanjo etc are all progressives), y can't i support the likes of metuh, madueke and co.

your hypocrisy stinks





how are you better than me, you support your own criminals(tinubu, saraki, kwankwaso, amaechi, fayemi, atiku, obasanjo etc are all progressives), y can't i support the likes of metuh, madueke and co.

your hypocrisy stinks

how are you better than me, you support your own criminals(tinubu, saraki, kwankwaso, amaechi, fayemi, atiku, obasanjo etc are all progressives), y can't i support the likes of metuh, madueke and co.



Go back to sleep boy, you certainly woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning and it's evident in your needless directionless rants. Enough attention given to you already.

adeke

how are you better than me, you support your own criminals(tinubu, saraki, kwankwaso, amaechi, fayemi, atiku, obasanjo etc are all progressives), y can't i support the likes of metuh, madueke and co.





your hypocrisy stinks

You are just one who regurgitates whatever he reads without being analytical.



You are the typical blind man who chants an eye for an eye.



The president is in his 70's. Even far younger men fall Ill.



God bless you if you get to live to 50.



Even if the country gets better you would be the poor amongst us.



Save the country and your family the stress.



The lagoon is calling you.



You are just one who regurgitates whatever he reads without being analytical.



You are the typical blind man who chants an eye for an eye.



The president is in his 70's. Even far younger men fall Ill.



God bless you if you get to live to 50.



Even if the country gets better you would be the poor amongst us.



Save the country and your family the stress.



The lagoon is calling you.



sorry sir, is buhari your father

am I d only that isnt missing d Daura President? 1 Like

I appreciate the Federal Government's gesture, but 1 billion for a deep sea port is small. The fact that we do not provide significant amounts as counterpart funding for projects is one of the major reasons why we have abandoned projects everywhere in Nigeria. All the same, kudos FG. 1 Like

Good for them...

Go back to sleep boy, you certainly woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning and it's evident in your needless directionless rants. Enough attention given to you already.

Super super Osibanjo!!



If you are loving Osibanjo, click like.

If you think The acting behind Osibanjo should be removed, click like.

If you are a South Southerner + South Eastern and you love Osibanjo, click like.





My plea to the SW and the North is to forget Buhari and put all hands on deck to support Osibanjo just like the SS and SE have done.



Competence is competence and Osibanjo is the real deal. 4 Likes

GOD BLESS OSIBANJO





Let the vegetable they rotten for U.K



nawa o, hehehehehe!

GOD BLESS OSIBANJO





Let the vegetable they rotten for U.K



lol, una wicked o. so na vegetable be the new name for bubu now.

The South-South re really reaping the dividends of democracy







The kaduna railway project was executed by GEJ, but zone bs gave credit to that dying vegetable. Now you want to change the rules here.....





hypocrite

It was started by Obasanjo.



It was started by Obasanjo.

When they talk of recovered loot, you do not mention GEJ...Hypocrite

You are just one who regurgitates whatever he reads without being analytical.



You are the typical blind man who chants an eye for an eye.



The president is in his 70's. Even far younger men fall Ill.



God bless you if you get to live to 50.



Even if the country gets better you would be the poor amongst us.



Save the country and your family the stress.



The lagoon is calling you.



He's just desperate for likes that's all. Anything other then insulting Bulgari wouldn't give him those likes. Besides, he doesn't have the brain for analytical engagement. Make una forgive am.





Too many uneducated kids here.

It was started by Obasanjo.



i hear you bro

how are you better than me, you support your own criminals(tinubu, saraki, kwankwaso, amaechi, fayemi, atiku, obasanjo etc are all progressives), y can't i support the likes of metuh, madueke and co.





your hypocrisy stinks

so you support criminals too? so you support criminals too?

Let see how it goes

make lagos apapa dey enjoy dey go

kudos to obong osinbanjo may your days be long

Commendable.



Ordinary 1 naira their looting son could not vote for the project.

This man has got great energy. Buhari should please use him more productively whenever he returns.

kudos to obong osinbanjo may your days be long

He is a true Obong. I reckon with that. And I add that may he always waka jeje without jamming soil science. A worthy Kegites Club and Igbobi College Old Boys Ambassador he remains.