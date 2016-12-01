₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 11:51am
The grande finale of the 2016 Calabar Carnival ("Africa's Biggest Street Party" ) -kicked off yesterday in Cross River state -with lots of revelers in show of power, colours and dance. The carnival bands were colourfully dressed in different costumes to reflect the colour of their bands.
Dignitaries at the event include, Mr Donald Duke, former Cross River governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom, Nollywood actors and actresses, captain of industries, among others.
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 11:52am
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:52am
lovely
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 11:53am
nice
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by DuruCrusher(m): 11:54am
Really colourful. ....
Cross River doing it back to back
Every carnival is a hit
6th pic-- if that guy(left) na bouncer eh.. .even with ur IV card u go still fear to enter
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by dainformant(m): 11:54am
fine ladies..
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by HARDDON: 11:54am
Colourful!
Missed this year's
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by sarrki(m): 11:55am
I love cross Riverine
I love my country
God bless cross river
God bless us All
God bless Mr president
God bless federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by 1bkaye(f): 11:57am
Aww lovely showcase of culture, fine girls
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by INTROVERT(f): 11:58am
How about a gang big between members of the 4th & 5th pics.
Corrupt virgin
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Stupedinluv(f): 12:21pm
lovely. Really wowed!
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by potbelly(m): 12:32pm
Creative and beautiful...
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by adonbilivit: 12:33pm
I go like to sample them...olosho them wey go see whether them go fit hook one politician for calabar
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Lilimax(f): 12:34pm
Colourful carnival
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by MzzTega(f): 12:34pm
So much beauty in one gathering.
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by zarakay(f): 12:34pm
It's so beautiful and colourful.
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Orpe7(m): 12:35pm
See donuts everywhere
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by robosky02(m): 12:35pm
ok leavy holliday
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Vickiweezy(m): 12:35pm
WOW
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Lincoln275(m): 12:35pm
na only ds one u see? u no see dose who wear cracked cd ( compact disc)
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by hyfr: 12:36pm
Y
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by PabloOmoEscobar: 12:36pm
Q
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by passyhansome(m): 12:37pm
SEE THOSE GUYS CHEST
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Berbierklaus(f): 12:37pm
Lolz
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by LastSurvivor11: 12:37pm
They all look good not just the girls on leafs..
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by DozieInc(m): 12:38pm
Make sense
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by IamProfessorval(m): 12:40pm
So upon all d dog meat wer these girls dey chop, dem still fresh like dis?
God is great!
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Oma307: 12:43pm
MzzTega:babe are you from there
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by habex005(m): 12:43pm
Good
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Oma307: 12:44pm
1bkaye:a
what about the guys
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by MzzTega(f): 12:45pm
Oma307:No
|Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Ten12: 12:47pm
Nothing revealing....colorful anyway...but nxt time allow breeze enter dia body
