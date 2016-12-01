₦airaland Forum

Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 11:51am
The grande finale of the 2016 Calabar Carnival ("Africa's Biggest Street Party" ) -kicked off yesterday in Cross River state -with lots of revelers in show of power, colours and dance. The carnival bands were colourfully dressed in different costumes to reflect the colour of their bands.

Dignitaries at the event include, Mr Donald Duke, former Cross River governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom, Nollywood actors and actresses, captain of industries, among others.

Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 11:52am
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:52am
lovely
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 11:53am
nice
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by DuruCrusher(m): 11:54am
Really colourful. ....


Cross River doing it back to back
Every carnival is a hit


6th pic-- if that guy(left) na bouncer eh.. .even with ur IV card u go still fear to enter

Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by dainformant(m): 11:54am
fine ladies..
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by HARDDON: 11:54am
Colourful!

Missed this year's
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by sarrki(m): 11:55am
I love cross Riverine


I love my country

God bless cross river

God bless us All

God bless Mr president

God bless federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by 1bkaye(f): 11:57am
Aww lovely showcase of culture, fine girls smiley
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by INTROVERT(f): 11:58am
How about a gang big between members of the 4th & 5th pics.

Corrupt virgin grin
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Stupedinluv(f): 12:21pm
lovely. Really wowed!
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by potbelly(m): 12:32pm
Creative and beautiful... cool
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by adonbilivit: 12:33pm
I go like to sample them...olosho them wey go see whether them go fit hook one politician for calabar
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Lilimax(f): 12:34pm
Colourful carnival smiley
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by MzzTega(f): 12:34pm
So much beauty in one gathering.
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by zarakay(f): 12:34pm
It's so beautiful and colourful.

Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Orpe7(m): 12:35pm
See donuts everywhere grin grin grin
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by robosky02(m): 12:35pm
ok leavy holliday grin grin grin grin
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Vickiweezy(m): 12:35pm
WOW cheesy
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Lincoln275(m): 12:35pm
na only ds one u see? u no see dose who wear cracked cd ( compact disc)
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by hyfr: 12:36pm
Y
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by PabloOmoEscobar: 12:36pm
Q
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by passyhansome(m): 12:37pm
SEE THOSE GUYS CHEST

Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Berbierklaus(f): 12:37pm
Lolz grin
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by LastSurvivor11: 12:37pm
They all look good not just the girls on leafs..
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by DozieInc(m): 12:38pm
Make sense
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by IamProfessorval(m): 12:40pm
So upon all d dog meat wer these girls dey chop, dem still fresh like dis?
God is great!

Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Oma307: 12:43pm
MzzTega:
So much beauty in one gathering.
babe are you from there
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by habex005(m): 12:43pm
Good
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Oma307: 12:44pm
1bkaye:
Aww lovely showcase of culture, fine girls smiley
a
what about the guys
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by MzzTega(f): 12:45pm
Oma307:
babe are you from there
No
Re: Ladies In Leaf Clothing Show Off Their Glamour At The 2016 Calabar Carnival.PICS by Ten12: 12:47pm
Nothing revealing....colorful anyway...but nxt time allow breeze enter dia body

