|Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by stephenduru: 6:04pm
According to Hon. Charles,a man is set to wed two ladies on Sunday March 26th in Delta.He wrote.....
'Happy married life : Will wonders ever end? The truth is 'is there anything like taboo or is just that this that has never happened may just happened and due to the surprise and shock so it then becomes a taboo to many?
Imagine a man openly marrying two ladies on same day and the brides families will be consenting to it . In fact I will be attending this wedding'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-set-to-wed-2-ladies-on.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by xstry(m): 6:06pm
The one on the right na Man Diesel
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by madridguy(m): 6:06pm
Scarcity of
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by GetUmad: 6:09pm
He proposed to them while the country " was still in recession" in a bid to help their ministry and they're both already pregnant (don't ask me how I know. Look at their faces) .
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by NASTYNASOSO: 6:12pm
HMMMM
CORRECT OBONGE GUY
.
YOU RULE YOUR WORLD.
VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF LIFE..
MAKE SURE YOU GO FOR ANOTHER SET
.
IT IS ALLOWED.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by GetUmad: 6:13pm
When you are Bisexual and you want to eat your cake then have it. .
Take note, they both serve different purposes. Look at the dude at his left hand side
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by beneviv(f): 6:18pm
Oboy
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Amberon: 6:20pm
We the good people of Delta state say no to this lunacy.
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by IamAirforce1: 8:48pm
If he can take care of them, no problem.
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by mfujah(m): 8:48pm
U monster most be mad....lol
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by realGURU(f): 8:48pm
Nice
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by bloomstar: 8:49pm
in this 21st century, people are stupid o
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by auntysimbiat(f): 8:49pm
lol
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Jalubarika(m): 8:49pm
Rest in Peace in Advance soon.
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by maberry(m): 8:49pm
He is the real MVP
His Dad seeing this now be like
4 Likes
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Friedyokes: 8:49pm
Nah dis type no dae get money ...upon d two e go still dae find outside
1 Share
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by transient123(m): 8:49pm
This is not allowed as a follower of Jesus. It is not good for Christians, it should be condemned.
Better remain a bachelor than remain a polygamist, Christ didn't even marry.
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by smartty68(m): 8:49pm
He'll marry them a the mosque. Lol
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by emvico(m): 8:49pm
Na today this one wey life self don tire 6 months from now you wouldn't hear anything concerning this man again. R.I.P in advance
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Elcapo(m): 8:50pm
Hehee
I doff my hat for dem
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Luvdmx(m): 8:50pm
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by alizma: 8:50pm
the girls are not complaining o but just wait and see how nairanders will react now. especially those that have not even see somewhere to do attachment like the dark skin Lady among the wives to be
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by olafunny(m): 8:50pm
Hmmm 3some
Awon eyan Apostle Suleman
Apostle suleman personal person
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by subtlemee(f): 8:50pm
With the way marriages are crashing if one decides to crash he has the one to fall back on
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Afromalaika(m): 8:50pm
Booked. I dey come.
1 Like
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by tasceige(m): 8:51pm
I dint understand oh
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Izecson3D(m): 8:51pm
lol
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Och77(m): 8:51pm
The lady on the guy's left hand isn't happy about it at all, I just hope the guy doesn't call for is death by going on with this. Her face says it all.
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by abeniagbon(m): 8:51pm
intersting :-Xintersting
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by Einl(m): 8:51pm
The woman in the right doesn't look happy 'bout it.
Our culture that makes a woman feel incomplete without getting married and having kids.
Puts so much pressure in the women.
Look at these women both selling their dignity just to be called Mrs.
I sigh.
|Re: Man Weds 2 Ladies In Delta On The Same Day, Photos Go Viral by mvem(m): 8:52pm
transient123:...you arguement is shabby....wetin concern Jesus marrying with the issue
1 Like
