Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) (1868 Views)

Ayade And Miss Africa Contestants Dancing On The Streets Of Calabar / New Look Of Calabar-Itu Road That Buhari Started Work On Recently(pics) / Early Pictures Of President Jonathan Campaign In Maiduguri (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The calabar carnival is about to start and bands are getting set. Here r early pictures of Master Blaster Band. I will update you as it proceeds

Africans

Nice

Pls when is Maiduguri Carnival? 2 Likes

Lol 1 Like

Cool pictures

ftc...oya let's go there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Come and live and be at REST 1 Like 1 Share

Not colourful

evil pipu with evil networks!!!!

Chai!! And no carniriv here for the second year running

hmm

Beautiful

AHH recession really raped this carnival oh

taiyesoul:

Pls when is Maiduguri Carnival? Is on now you can attend

taiyesoul:

Pls when is Maiduguri Carnival?

They've been doing theirs since, their carnival leader is Abubakar Shekau

They've been doing theirs since, their carnival leader is Abubakar Shekau 1 Like

I'll love to be there.

oscaruzie:

evil pipu with evil networks!!!!



I wonder why some people derive pleasure calling others such despicable names.



And if someone calls him names, he will be so offended.



Please oga....behave like the adult you are supposed to be. I wonder why some people derive pleasure calling others such despicable names.And if someone calls him names, he will be so offended.Please oga....behave like the adult you are supposed to be. 1 Like

VIPERVENOM:

Chai!! And no carniriv here for the second year running We have. Wike to thank for that We have. Wike to thank for that

the 1st pic be like punishment

taiyesoul:

Pls when is Maiduguri Carnival? Ask shekau ..I even heard there is free bomb this year Ask shekau ..I even heard there is free bomb this year

Flexing

taiyesoul:

Pls when is Maiduguri Carnival?

Don't ask silly questions here Don't ask silly questions here 1 Like

Any nairaland girl with big bosoms should pm me

I was here!!!

I love my city....No city fine pass but I just can't leave Lagos ni

update on sambisa carnival

Wow I love carnivals, its Fun time!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

But the lady in the first pics sha, her legs are confusing me, anyways........ Happy carnival to them.

calabar carnival !!! i thought we were in recession ?



even the road block that we do in enugu has come to stop because of recession



or are we being lied to about this whole recession saga ??



I'm just curious

Its taking too long.the patience is wearing out its past 2pm here yet nothing.i don sit taya