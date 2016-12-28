₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) (1868 Views)
Ayade And Miss Africa Contestants Dancing On The Streets Of Calabar / New Look Of Calabar-Itu Road That Buhari Started Work On Recently(pics) / Early Pictures Of President Jonathan Campaign In Maiduguri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by godonzoki(m): 1:14pm
The calabar carnival is about to start and bands are getting set. Here r early pictures of Master Blaster Band. I will update you as it proceeds
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by OoniOfIfe: 1:56pm
Africans
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by cutedharmee: 1:56pm
Nice
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by taiyesoul: 1:56pm
Pls when is Maiduguri Carnival?
2 Likes
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by macsika(m): 1:56pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by Opharhe: 1:57pm
Cool pictures
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by oscaruzie(m): 1:57pm
ftc...oya let's go there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by vivianbelema(f): 1:57pm
Come and live and be at REST
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by JoaquinElChapo: 1:57pm
Not colourful
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by oscaruzie(m): 1:57pm
evil pipu with evil networks!!!!
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:58pm
Chai!! And no carniriv here for the second year running
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by jeylord20(m): 1:59pm
hmm
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by hazyfm1: 1:59pm
Beautiful
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:00pm
AHH recession really raped this carnival oh
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by chrisBenSunny: 2:00pm
Is on now you can attend
taiyesoul:
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by rhektor(m): 2:00pm
taiyesoul:
They've been doing theirs since, their carnival leader is Abubakar Shekau
1 Like
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by jerrythafinisher(m): 2:01pm
I'll love to be there.
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by 9jakohai(m): 2:01pm
oscaruzie:
I wonder why some people derive pleasure calling others such despicable names.
And if someone calls him names, he will be so offended.
Please oga....behave like the adult you are supposed to be.
1 Like
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:01pm
VIPERVENOM:We have. Wike to thank for that
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by Jephz(m): 2:02pm
the 1st pic be like punishment
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by enyanwoke(m): 2:02pm
taiyesoul:Ask shekau ..I even heard there is free bomb this year
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by wilcox(m): 2:02pm
Flexing
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by free2ryhme: 2:02pm
taiyesoul:
Don't ask silly questions here
1 Like
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by AmuEwu: 2:03pm
Any nairaland girl with big bosoms should pm me
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by raziboi(m): 2:04pm
I was here!!!
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by biz9ja(m): 2:06pm
I love my city....No city fine pass but I just can't leave Lagos ni
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by psalmskiddy(m): 2:07pm
update on sambisa carnival
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by darbeelicous(f): 2:08pm
Wow I love carnivals, its Fun time!
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
But the lady in the first pics sha, her legs are confusing me, anyways........ Happy carnival to them.
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by nawa4naija: 2:08pm
calabar carnival !!! i thought we were in recession ?
even the road block that we do in enugu has come to stop because of recession
or are we being lied to about this whole recession saga ??
I'm just curious
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by HarmonyDee(f): 2:09pm
Its taking too long.the patience is wearing out its past 2pm here yet nothing.i don sit taya
|Re: Early Pictures Of Calabar Carnival (master Blaster Band) by abumeinben(m): 2:11pm
Dull...
Thanks oga at the top
(0) (Reply)
Musical Instruments Training Handbook / Fab Magazine Night Out Awards 2012 - Winners / Succeed In Youwin...offer Closes Soon....be A Part Of The Winning Team
Viewing this topic: Bukswag(m), Acjohn, OXCUBA, abusodiq, adexodan(m), Deon28(m), zanar(f), babatunx(m), psalmskiddy(m), officializzijac, yakky7, computer0810, BizBayo, Themandator, Mohderry(m), damoneymag(m), moffat(m), wilcox(m), wizzywisdom(m), mjbaba, 86bee, metronaija3, kofianna(m), Donwizbro(m), crystal09(f), Joysmith, tugrow(m), salamudeen(m), ricsman(m), krattoss(m), nawa4naija, Equado(m), Jnrbayerno(m), Fiscabally(m), HarmonyDee(f), zyzx1(m), ogbolu0147(m), Do2dtun(m), nadabo70(m), Addme, kidsam, FcMilan, r4roty(m), bluesky30(f), kinginglord, pickins77, kayceerilyn(f), Hollarbeece(f), EbukaLive(m), Benita27(f), emerged01(m), salamibigi(m), strawgirl(f), DABMarkNig2019, sleekjosh01(m), neweraomo, bwideity, abumeinben(m), dharmiedrums(m), fingistan(m), ilyasom, wealthpin, collinskoko14 and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6