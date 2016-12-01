₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by henryanna36: 1:00pm
As shared by Mc Paul......
'Government At Work
The Federal Government has made consistent progress on the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Expansion of Section 2 of Lagos - Ibadan Expressway (Shagamu-lbadan).
More dividends of Democracy is what we yearn for. Let them keep coming Mr. President.
Thank you'
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by henryanna36: 1:00pm
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by yarimo(m): 1:02pm
May God bless GEJ
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 1:04pm
yarimo:
Seconded
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by baybeeboi: 1:17pm
INTROVERT:thirded
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by rusher14: 1:41pm
The Buhari administration is a focused government intent on making things happen.
GEJ was more concerned with appealing to sentiments rather than substance.
Never paying contractors, selling government assets to unqualified cronies (PHCN comes to mind), misleading his catchment by signing contracts but never completing (2nd Niger bridge etc). He was a likeable person with completely ulterior character.
Never again.
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by comshots(m): 2:31pm
They always post stale pictures to prove they are working.We need current pics please.
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 2:33pm
Just observing
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by MalcoImX: 2:39pm
rusher14:Yeah bro, never again!!
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by CltrAltDel: 3:50pm
rusher14:
MalcoImX:
I have been passing through that road every weekend since 2011. Jonathan only worked on 3%-5% of that road. Now you can go on cruise control with a speed of 120-130 for more than 45 mins especially after Ogere to Ibadan(before Guru Maraji) done my RCC and from Ibadan(after Guru Marahji) to Ogere.
Cant wait for them to complete Sagamu part ......the road sweet die
GOD bless PMB
Shame on the IB
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by MalcoImX: 4:10pm
CltrAltDel:What can one say but to thank God for what's happening under Fashola and Buhari. For e.g., electricity was what we used to read in history lessons happening only in Ghana. Why would I go back to that dark era when I can now leave my house with light and return and it's still there. I repeat a thousand times - Never, never again!!!
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by adem30: 4:16pm
comshots:
Be sincere and tell us the last time tiu left your village and travel through Lagos Ibadan Express road. Because if you do recently you won't be here disgracing yourself
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 7:08pm
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 7:09pm
booked
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by Olukokosir(m): 7:09pm
good
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by Lasskeey: 7:09pm
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by BarryX(m): 7:09pm
So we should thank Fashola for a road that is not yet completed?
Save the sycophancy till when they eventually finish it in 2018.
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:10pm
This is good. God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 7:10pm
MalcoImX:
Electricity seriously?
You must be one of the many zombies.
Yes we commend PMB for the road, but hey, electricity was not this bad all through the 16years of PDP.
This government is a failure at currency and electricity.
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by drinkgarri: 7:10pm
I hope the materials for construction are of good quality
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by curvilicious: 7:10pm
baybeeboi:
I fourthed it o
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by dapsoneh: 7:11pm
Nice one Mr president. Pls, can Mr president just dash out SUVS from brand new recovered from a perm sec to the ex president and their Vps so that we can save another 495nillion naira?
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by Femich18(m): 7:12pm
Once completed that road will be the best in the country
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by NSNA: 7:12pm
Well done to Oduduwa peeps in government.
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by bamasite(m): 7:14pm
Thanks for this as we expect more
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 7:14pm
Good development
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by pricipal2003(m): 7:14pm
Foolish LEADERS and mumu FOLLOWERS of a CURSED country. Pray, when did construction of roads turn to rocket science that a 120 km highway will take ages to complete?
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by ItzHoludex(m): 7:15pm
those who give a f**k went which way
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by Freedom2016: 7:15pm
R
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by math2001: 7:16pm
fraud.
|Re: Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 7:16pm
good thing...and people are still complaining... nigerians
