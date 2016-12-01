Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rehabilitation, Reconstruction And Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) (11372 Views)

'Government At Work



The Federal Government has made consistent progress on the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Expansion of Section 2 of Lagos - Ibadan Expressway (Shagamu-lbadan).



More dividends of Democracy is what we yearn for. Let them keep coming Mr. President.



Thank you'





May God bless GEJ

The Buhari administration is a focused government intent on making things happen.



GEJ was more concerned with appealing to sentiments rather than substance.



Never paying contractors, selling government assets to unqualified cronies (PHCN comes to mind), misleading his catchment by signing contracts but never completing (2nd Niger bridge etc). He was a likeable person with completely ulterior character.



Never again.

They always post stale pictures to prove they are working.We need current pics please. 7 Likes

I have been passing through that road every weekend since 2011. Jonathan only worked on 3%-5% of that road. Now you can go on cruise control with a speed of 120-130 for more than 45 mins especially after Ogere to Ibadan(before Guru Maraji) done my RCC and from Ibadan(after Guru Marahji) to Ogere.



Cant wait for them to complete Sagamu part ......the road sweet die



GOD bless PMB

GOD bless PMB

Shame on the IB

good

So we should thank Fashola for a road that is not yet completed?



Save the sycophancy till when they eventually finish it in 2018. 5 Likes

This is good. God bless Nigeria.

Electricity seriously?



You must be one of the many zombies.



Yes we commend PMB for the road, but hey, electricity was not this bad all through the 16years of PDP.



You must be one of the many zombies.

Yes we commend PMB for the road, but hey, electricity was not this bad all through the 16years of PDP.

This government is a failure at currency and electricity.

I hope the materials for construction are of good quality

Nice one Mr president. Pls, can Mr president just dash out SUVS from brand new recovered from a perm sec to the ex president and their Vps so that we can save another 495nillion naira?

Once completed that road will be the best in the country

Well done to Oduduwa peeps in government.

Thanks for this as we expect more

Good development

Foolish LEADERS and mumu FOLLOWERS of a CURSED country. Pray, when did construction of roads turn to rocket science that a 120 km highway will take ages to complete?

fraud. fraud.