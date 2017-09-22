₦airaland Forum

Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos

Politics

Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by 36govs: 1:33pm
As shared online by friend - Abubakar Sidiq Usman , with caption ...

 
Captain Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, the Official Pilot of Pres. Buhari. He is currently in New York with the president

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Keneking: 1:35pm
Ok

Most pilots drive Mercedes Benz ..Why?
Anyway, this one belongs to One Nigeria...
Maybe married to Hausa lady sha grin

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by wakaman: 1:36pm
Guess how this guy feels about biafra!

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Baawaa(m): 1:37pm
The man is one of these people,but his kinmen are saying Buhari this Buhari that

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by PointZerom: 1:38pm
ok
Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:40pm
And they say he hates us, but entrusts his life to one of us. Please, IPOB propaganda machine should fear God

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Ninethmare: 1:41pm
Nwanna do the needful
You will recieve a chieftaincy title

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by PointZerom: 1:41pm
Baawaa:
The man is one of these people,but his kinmen are saying Buhari this Buhari that


We cannot be deceived, Buhari knows that his people are suicidal in nature and may pilot him into the ocean hence he went for Mr Chizoba.

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 1:43pm
thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 1:45pm
Tyche:
And they say he hates us, but entrusts his life to one of us. Please, IPOB propaganda machine should fear God

will you shut up your mouth there
is this sign of love to you
someone hired the most competent hand that must have sworn loyalty with his damn life and you're calling it love
it obvious that you're joe igbokwe yoot that knows nothing

trash post
Buhari hates igbos and inside yourself you know it
cheap propaganda won't work

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BMZK: 1:47pm
Can you imagine ? Buhari's official pilot is an Igbo man: Captain Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi

A clear conscience fears nothing.
Respect my Presido.

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:47pm
BabaRamotu1988:
will you shut up your mouth there
is this sign of love to you
someone hired the most competent hand that must have sworn loyalty with his damn life and you're calling it love
it obvious that you're joe igbokwe yoot that knows nothing

trash post
Buhari hates igbos and inside yourself you know it
cheap propaganda won't work

Go phuck yourself you dim wit

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 1:50pm
Tyche:


Go phuck yourself you dim wit
e pain am well well
Shatap there and get out

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by kaleam(m): 1:56pm
Tyche:
And they say he hates us, but entrusts his life to one of us. Please, IPOB propaganda machine should fear God

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by lordimmaogidi(m): 1:57pm
His brothers from the North,are suicide extremist, so he preferred a Biafra,cause they are peace loving people,and they value lives. Mmadu simply means the beauty of life

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by nwaanambra1: 1:59pm
He is there simply bc there is no better alternative from the north angry

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:59pm
BabaRamotu1988:
[s][/s]e pain am well well Shatap there and get out
Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:59pm
grin
Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:59pm
BabaRamotu1988:
[s][/s]e pain am well well Shatap there and get out
Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 2:00pm
Tyche:


Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack
sorry i don't read trash

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by bulletproofmonk(m): 2:34pm
lordimmaogidi:
His brothers from the North,are suicide extremist, so he preferred a Biafra,cause they are peace loving people,and they value lives. Mmadu simply means the beauty of life


You guys are ridiculous tongue

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by toyecoach(m): 2:36pm
I thought they said this man hate anything Igbo with passion.

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Amarabae(f): 2:38pm
What evidence can you show that he is buhari chief pilot?

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Pavore9: 2:41pm
PointZerom:



We cannot be deceived, Buhari knows that his people are suicidal in nature and may pilot him into ithe ocean hence he went for Mr Chizoba.

There are other equally qualified pilots from other tribes.

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Prouddevil(m): 2:45pm
This people will never see anything good in this government. undecided

Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by profmiganigal: 2:48pm
Hmmmmm.....Prof Mcgonagall writes again...

You see why north are useless..not good in anything...

I wonder why chizoba of jewish origin should decide to be a pilot to an arch genocidist.....

A murderer rejected by God...caused by IPOB and man and accepted as gift by devil

My dear brother crash that jubril from sudan in red sea

Come home and take the highest title in Igboland

Ndigbo ekene m unu

