Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos (12218 Views)

The Makeup On Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu At Lagos At 50 Event (Photo) / Buhari's Official Pilot, Chinyelu Chizoba Ndibuisi, Who Flies The NAF 001 Plane / Razak Atunwa Is An "Executive Private Pilot". See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



As shared online by friend - Abubakar Sidiq Usman , with caption ...



Captain Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, the Official Pilot of Pres. Buhari. He is currently in New York with the president

Source : As shared online by friend - Abubakar Sidiq Usman , with caption ...Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/chinyelu-chizoba-ndubuisi/





Most pilots drive Mercedes Benz ..Why?

Anyway, this one belongs to One Nigeria...

Maybe married to Hausa lady sha OkMost pilots drive Mercedes Benz ..Why?Anyway, this one belongs to One Nigeria...Maybe married to Hausa lady sha 5 Likes 1 Share

Guess how this guy feels about biafra! 30 Likes 1 Share

The man is one of these people,but his kinmen are saying Buhari this Buhari that 15 Likes 3 Shares

ok

And they say he hates us, but entrusts his life to one of us. Please, IPOB propaganda machine should fear God 98 Likes 9 Shares

Nwanna do the needful

You will recieve a chieftaincy title 9 Likes

Baawaa:

The man is one of these people,but his kinmen are saying Buhari this Buhari that



We cannot be deceived, Buhari knows that his people are suicidal in nature and may pilot him into the ocean hence he went for Mr Chizoba. We cannot be deceived, Buhari knows that his people are suicidal in nature and may pilot him into the ocean hence he went for Mr Chizoba. 40 Likes 3 Shares

thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin 1 Like 1 Share

Tyche:

And they say he hates us, but entrusts his life to one of us. Please, IPOB propaganda machine should fear God

will you shut up your mouth there

is this sign of love to you

someone hired the most competent hand that must have sworn loyalty with his damn life and you're calling it love

it obvious that you're joe igbokwe yoot that knows nothing



trash post

Buhari hates igbos and inside yourself you know it

cheap propaganda won't work will you shut up your mouth thereis this sign of love to yousomeone hired the most competent hand that must have sworn loyalty with his damn life and you're calling it loveit obvious that you're joe igbokwe yoot that knows nothingtrash postBuhari hates igbos and inside yourself you know itcheap propaganda won't work 24 Likes 1 Share

Can you imagine ? Buhari's official pilot is an Igbo man: Captain Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi



A clear conscience fears nothing.

Respect my Presido. 24 Likes 4 Shares

BabaRamotu1988:

[s][/s]

will you shut up your mouth there

is this sign of love to you

someone hired the most competent hand that must have sworn loyalty with his damn life and you're calling it love

it obvious that you're joe igbokwe yoot that knows nothing



trash post

Buhari hates igbos and inside yourself you know it

cheap propaganda won't work

Go phuck yourself you dim wit Go phuck yourself you dim wit 25 Likes

Tyche:





Go phuck yourself you dim wit e pain am well well

Shatap there and get out e pain am well wellShatap there and get out 10 Likes

Tyche:

And they say he hates us, but entrusts his life to one of us. Please, IPOB propaganda machine should fear God � 7 Likes

His brothers from the North,are suicide extremist, so he preferred a Biafra,cause they are peace loving people,and they value lives. Mmadu simply means the beauty of life 9 Likes 1 Share

He is there simply bc there is no better alternative from the north 8 Likes 1 Share

BabaRamotu1988:

[s][/s]e pain am well well Shatap there and get out Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack 2 Likes

BabaRamotu1988:

[s][/s]e pain am well well Shatap there and get out Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack 1 Like

Tyche:





Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack sorry i don't read trash sorry i don't read trash 3 Likes

lordimmaogidi:

His brothers from the North,are suicide extremist, so he preferred a Biafra,cause they are peace loving people,and they value lives. Mmadu simply means the beauty of life



You guys are ridiculous 13 Likes 1 Share

I thought they said this man hate anything Igbo with passion. 6 Likes 1 Share

What evidence can you show that he is buhari chief pilot? 1 Like

PointZerom:







We cannot be deceived, Buhari knows that his people are suicidal in nature and may pilot him into ithe ocean hence he went for Mr Chizoba.

There are other equally qualified pilots from other tribes. There are other equally qualified pilots from other tribes. 6 Likes 1 Share

This people will never see anything good in this government. 5 Likes 1 Share