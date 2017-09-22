₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by 36govs: 1:33pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared online by friend - Abubakar Sidiq Usman , with caption ...
Captain Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, the Official Pilot of Pres. Buhari. He is currently in New York with the president
Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/chinyelu-chizoba-ndubuisi/
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Keneking: 1:35pm
Ok
Most pilots drive Mercedes Benz ..Why?
Anyway, this one belongs to One Nigeria...
Maybe married to Hausa lady sha
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by wakaman: 1:36pm
Guess how this guy feels about biafra!
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Baawaa(m): 1:37pm
The man is one of these people,but his kinmen are saying Buhari this Buhari that
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by PointZerom: 1:38pm
ok
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:40pm
And they say he hates us, but entrusts his life to one of us. Please, IPOB propaganda machine should fear God
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Ninethmare: 1:41pm
Nwanna do the needful
You will recieve a chieftaincy title
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by PointZerom: 1:41pm
Baawaa:
We cannot be deceived, Buhari knows that his people are suicidal in nature and may pilot him into the ocean hence he went for Mr Chizoba.
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 1:43pm
thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 1:45pm
Tyche:
will you shut up your mouth there
is this sign of love to you
someone hired the most competent hand that must have sworn loyalty with his damn life and you're calling it love
it obvious that you're joe igbokwe yoot that knows nothing
trash post
Buhari hates igbos and inside yourself you know it
cheap propaganda won't work
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BMZK: 1:47pm
Can you imagine ? Buhari's official pilot is an Igbo man: Captain Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi
A clear conscience fears nothing.
Respect my Presido.
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:47pm
BabaRamotu1988:
Go phuck yourself you dim wit
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 1:50pm
Tyche:
Shatap there and get out
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by kaleam(m): 1:56pm
Tyche:�
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by lordimmaogidi(m): 1:57pm
His brothers from the North,are suicide extremist, so he preferred a Biafra,cause they are peace loving people,and they value lives. Mmadu simply means the beauty of life
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by nwaanambra1: 1:59pm
He is there simply bc there is no better alternative from the north
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:59pm
BabaRamotu1988:Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:59pm
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Tyche(m): 1:59pm
BabaRamotu1988:Lame duck, i feel ya phool, Dont blame ya, just d Basic skills you lack
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by BabaRamotu1988: 2:00pm
Tyche:sorry i don't read trash
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by bulletproofmonk(m): 2:34pm
lordimmaogidi:
You guys are ridiculous
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by toyecoach(m): 2:36pm
I thought they said this man hate anything Igbo with passion.
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Amarabae(f): 2:38pm
What evidence can you show that he is buhari chief pilot?
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Pavore9: 2:41pm
PointZerom:
There are other equally qualified pilots from other tribes.
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by Prouddevil(m): 2:45pm
This people will never see anything good in this government.
|Re: Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos by profmiganigal: 2:48pm
Hmmmmm.....Prof Mcgonagall writes again...
You see why north are useless..not good in anything...
I wonder why chizoba of jewish origin should decide to be a pilot to an arch genocidist.....
A murderer rejected by God...caused by IPOB and man and accepted as gift by devil
My dear brother crash that jubril from sudan in red sea
Come home and take the highest title in Igboland
Ndigbo ekene m unu
