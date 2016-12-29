₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,768 members, 3,281,207 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:35 PM

Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina (12072 Views)

Ekiti Court Sentences Herdsman To Two Years Imprisonment For Grazing / Photo Of Tukur Buratai, His Father And Son / Tukur & Jonathan Shared $35M Meant For Chibok Girls Release - Sahara Reporters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Islie: 7:54pm
Court Sentences Son Of Former House Of Rep Member To Death By Hanging


A Katsina State High Court sitting in Funtua on Thursday sentenced Mu’ammar Tukur, son of former District Head of Bakori, to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

Tukur, 32, whose late father represented Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency at Federal House of Representatives, was convicted for using knife to stabbed Shafir Muktar to death.

In his judgment, Justice Abbas Bawale, said the prosecution led by Mr Aminu Garba had established the case of culpable homicide against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

Bawale said the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered four exhibits which established the three needed ingredients, including death of the victim, cause of the death and intention of the action.

He said the incident occurred on April 21, 2008 in a serial fight between the convict and the some of the prosecution witnesses at viewing centre.

The judge said the defence counsel, Mr AbdulAziz Olagoke, effort to contradict the evidence of the prosecution was futile.

He said the defence argument that the prosecution did not tender the metallic material used in committing the offence could not be sustained.

The judge held that the convict ran way between 2008 and 2013 and was arrested at the grave yard during the funeral of his deceased mother.

Bawale held that convict’s reliance on provocation was not material because he left the scene and came with the metallic instrument to perpetrate the action.

He said the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law and sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

The judge also said the plea for leniency could not be entertained because the court’s discretion was blocked by law and directed that the plea should be set to the state governor.

He advised the defence to file its appeal within 90 days.
NAN

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/court-sentences-son-of-former-house-of-rep-member-to-death-by-hanging/178264.html

2 Likes

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by INTROVERT(f): 7:55pm
News

5 Likes

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by dingbang(m): 8:02pm
grin
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by speedyconnect3: 8:07pm
eiyaa. he will appeal shaa

1 Like

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by azimibraun: 8:09pm
You can run bt you can't hide.. The Long arm of the law says so.

2 Likes

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Sweetguy25: 8:21pm
Well, since there is not a single hangman in Nigeria at the moment. How is he going to be killed?

1 Like

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by veekid(m): 9:31pm
Lobatan
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Femich18(m): 9:31pm
Hmmmmm...I hope the appeal won't reverse the judgement after underground settlement because our Judges in this country are Fantastically corrupt..
Because his father is an ex NASS member he thinks he will escape judgement after he stabbed someone to death and even abscond...
Justice must be done!!!

2 Likes

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Rilwayne001: 9:32pm
Good for the animal.
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:32pm
Hope other judges can do the same and not collecting bribes like Justice Ademola (Afonja) and Ngwuta (IPOB )

3 Likes

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by nairaman66(m): 9:32pm
Homnn.., really sad!
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by veekid(m): 9:33pm
azimibraun:
You can run bt you can't hide.. The Long arm of the law says so.
only applicable to the poor

1 Like

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by emmaliveth10(m): 9:33pm
Well he won't be hanged ... He will keep appealing and you know the rest!
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Divay22(f): 9:33pm
Oh heavens
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by faitheverest(f): 9:34pm
Awusa dey hang person I think say na to cut cut body dem dey do??






Abeg na who sing, "iworiwooooo, my financial woman be that ooo be that ooo(whatever).. I want to download it
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Sijo01(f): 9:34pm
Justice served!
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Olasco93: 9:35pm
After checking the name as NCAN Financial Secretary, I just know it would be impossicant because the Presido of the said country wudunt agree... Hang a Northerner? Hanging ko, hang-up ni.

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Demmzy15(m): 9:35pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by daddyyo(m): 9:35pm
Say no to Violence

Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by eezeribe(m): 9:35pm
OK
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Igboboy59(m): 9:35pm
doubt if he will finally hang
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Vanpascore(m): 9:35pm
Eeyah! He must av bn warned o.
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Sunnycliff(m): 9:35pm
Is hanging part of Sharia law?

Can this penalty be meted to politicians robbing our treasury with pen and paper?
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Agulimah: 9:36pm
This is long overdue
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by emmanuel596(m): 9:36pm
Good one
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by FisifunKododada: 9:36pm
shocked
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Moreoffaith(m): 9:36pm
Dont worry in couple of weeks now you see the guy on the street.
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by akilo1: 9:37pm
he that kill by the sword shall also die by the sword
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by wtfCode: 9:37pm
Kill the idiot abeg grin
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Elliotwiz1(m): 9:38pm
I think life imprisonment would have been a better option...

life is sacred#
Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by omooba969: 9:38pm
Ok

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Boko Haram Refugees From Cameroon In Adamawa IDP . Photos / Uduaghan’s Convoy In Ghastly Accident At Ibusa Asaba-Ughelli Expressway / Boko Haram: Suicide Bombers Were Paid N10m Each

Viewing this topic: uridiwan, guiddoti, doskie(m), Keky(m), seunzor, favouriteYSF(m), adekanmbi1986(m), Eshiettk(m), GreatEngineer(m), excel101(m), emperorscoon(m), genera83(m), muhsain299(m), olaxx, ekytessy(f), plethoral, Kustin(m), samguru, macjoshmini(m), Monalisa185(f), mightyfada, Usmaniaaa, Ocfreedom, momodub, bjjbam, Nextleve89, zuby4real10(m), Zendinho, cecymiammy(f), mopo2012(m), zibrahimn, pafek(m), jt2damoney(m), kennes10, sodiq42, sammylala, eggontoast, chinwezdasilva, Eletu1(m), olojimoh(m), Mirror97, lurex2rhyme(m), Benelegend, Apina(m), maoolakanm, RIZLER, Kjnwancaro, all4gabus, Solmax(m), bagger293, Gentlekay, talk2bity, osumak2, nowornever2016, tobigerard(m), Bukane123, RollingStones(m) and 148 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.