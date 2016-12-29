₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Islie: 7:54pm
Court Sentences Son Of Former House Of Rep Member To Death By Hanging
A Katsina State High Court sitting in Funtua on Thursday sentenced Mu’ammar Tukur, son of former District Head of Bakori, to death by hanging for culpable homicide.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/court-sentences-son-of-former-house-of-rep-member-to-death-by-hanging/178264.html
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by INTROVERT(f): 7:55pm
News
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by dingbang(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by speedyconnect3: 8:07pm
eiyaa. he will appeal shaa
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by azimibraun: 8:09pm
You can run bt you can't hide.. The Long arm of the law says so.
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Sweetguy25: 8:21pm
Well, since there is not a single hangman in Nigeria at the moment. How is he going to be killed?
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by veekid(m): 9:31pm
Lobatan
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Femich18(m): 9:31pm
Hmmmmm...I hope the appeal won't reverse the judgement after underground settlement because our Judges in this country are Fantastically corrupt..
Because his father is an ex NASS member he thinks he will escape judgement after he stabbed someone to death and even abscond...
Justice must be done!!!
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Rilwayne001: 9:32pm
Good for the animal.
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:32pm
Hope other judges can do the same and not collecting bribes like Justice Ademola (Afonja) and Ngwuta (IPOB )
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by nairaman66(m): 9:32pm
Homnn.., really sad!
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by veekid(m): 9:33pm
azimibraun:only applicable to the poor
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by emmaliveth10(m): 9:33pm
Well he won't be hanged ... He will keep appealing and you know the rest!
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Divay22(f): 9:33pm
Oh heavens
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by faitheverest(f): 9:34pm
Awusa dey hang person I think say na to cut cut body dem dey do??
Abeg na who sing, "iworiwooooo, my financial woman be that ooo be that ooo(whatever).. I want to download it
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Sijo01(f): 9:34pm
Justice served!
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Olasco93: 9:35pm
After checking the name as NCAN Financial Secretary, I just know it would be impossicant because the Presido of the said country wudunt agree... Hang a Northerner? Hanging ko, hang-up ni.
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Demmzy15(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by daddyyo(m): 9:35pm
Say no to Violence
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by eezeribe(m): 9:35pm
OK
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Igboboy59(m): 9:35pm
doubt if he will finally hang
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Vanpascore(m): 9:35pm
Eeyah! He must av bn warned o.
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Sunnycliff(m): 9:35pm
Is hanging part of Sharia law?
Can this penalty be meted to politicians robbing our treasury with pen and paper?
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Agulimah: 9:36pm
This is long overdue
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by emmanuel596(m): 9:36pm
Good one
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by FisifunKododada: 9:36pm
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Moreoffaith(m): 9:36pm
Dont worry in couple of weeks now you see the guy on the street.
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by akilo1: 9:37pm
he that kill by the sword shall also die by the sword
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by wtfCode: 9:37pm
Kill the idiot abeg
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by Elliotwiz1(m): 9:38pm
I think life imprisonment would have been a better option...
life is sacred#
|Re: Court Sentences Mu’ammar Tukur To Death By Hanging In Katsina by omooba969: 9:38pm
Ok
