|Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by AjayiWrites: 10:08pm
U.S. President Barack Obama has ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats including shutting down of two Russian compounds in the U.S. in a number of actions announced on Thursday as reprisal for Russia’s meddling in US election.
Obama’s speech obtained by correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, stated that the actions were “in response to Russia’s malicious cyber activity and harassment.
“Today, I have ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at U.S. election.
“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behaviour.
“The U.S State Department is also shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes, and is declaring ‘persona non grata’ on 35 Russian intelligence operatives.
“Finally, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are releasing declassified technical information on Russian civilian and military intelligence service cyber activity.
“This is to help network defenders in the U.S. and abroad to identify, detect, and disrupt Russia’s global campaign of malicious cyber activities.”
According to him, all Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions.
Obama added that “in October, my Administration publicised our assessment that Russia took actions intended to interfere with the U.S. election process.
“These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government.
“Moreover, our diplomats have experienced unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences.”
He explained that he had issued an executive order that provided additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity aimed at interfering with or undermining America’s election processes and institutions, or those of its allies or partners.
“Using this new authority, I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU’s cyber operations.
“In addition, the Secretary of the Treasury is designating two Russian individuals for using cyber-enabled means to cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information.”
The U.S. president explained that “these actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia’s aggressive activities.
“We will continue to take actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicised.
“In addition to holding Russia accountable for what it has done, the United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia’s efforts to undermine established international norms of behaviour, and interfere with democratic governance.
“To that end, my Administration will be providing a report to Congress in the coming days about Russia’s efforts to interfere in our election, as well as malicious cyber activity related to our election cycle in previous elections.”
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by AjayiWrites: 10:09pm
Hope America can take the heat ooo
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by HVACSpecialist: 10:15pm
Although this is a reactive action by the obama administration which is adjuged to be slow and weak in taking decisive actions, it is a welcome development. lt is a matter of national security and can lead to cyber terrorism.TRUMP, OVER TO YOU!
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by brostheo(m): 10:18pm
Fourth world war loading
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Sunnycliff(m): 10:18pm
Shame on Obama! He should stop clunching on straw.
Karma giving him back the same treatment they offered to Nigeria towards its economic destruction by the repackaging of Buhari to decieve the gullible yet intelligent Westerners in Nigeria.
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Akkotto: 10:18pm
Obama is only paying for role he played in other country internal affairs especially forcing this bubu on nigerians throat
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by okonja(m): 10:18pm
WW III
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Vickiweezy(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Tytylion(m): 10:18pm
This is a sinosodually issue
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Carrottop(m): 10:18pm
W
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by 21bc: 10:19pm
Shame on you Obama, the democrats lost fair and square you guys should just accept it and move on, your tenure expires in a few days is this kind of last actions you want to be remembered for.
See how the US government is behaving, tomorrow they will be telling African leaders to leave office when they lose.......
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by DrChatNuff: 10:19pm
Obama has 3weeks left and has decided to prove tough...........pls
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by HandsomeHITLER(m): 10:19pm
Trump shall restore all that shi t
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by lazinny(m): 10:19pm
So not the last days Obama expected...
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by byrron(m): 10:19pm
Medicine after death!
Trump will send his private Jet to bring them back in January 21st after his inauguration on the 20th of January .
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:20pm
No time to read that long Epistle one thing I know is that it is well
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by byrron(m): 10:21pm
DrChatNuff:.
He had a 8 years to prove tough on the Russians but he was just pussyfooting.
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by HopeAtHand: 10:21pm
Akkotto:
Can you expatiate??... i dnt want to sound like a killjoy but you're really missing the plot if you believe the rubbish as told by IPOB.
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by GMBuhari: 10:21pm
Damn this is serious
brostheo:
Did they fight the third one in your dream?
Anyways, If Russia actually hacked votes in USA does that mean there'll be elections rerun?
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by nmreports: 10:21pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Noneroone(m): 10:21pm
Obama is a fool
he is the worst president America ever had.
At least this latest move against Russia will push Russia into scuttling Obama's planned diplomatic move against Israel.
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by bettercreature(m): 10:22pm
byrron:You are right anyway America has been sold to Putin
But still it's a big disgrace to Putin and this will deter him from poking nose into other nations election
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by trueking: 10:22pm
Trump will bring them back, trust me.
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by qualityGod(m): 10:23pm
Speechless
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:23pm
Lol... I am always amused by Nigerians and their flawed analysis of international relations. This is the second sanction Obama has placed on Russia... The first being an economic sanction about 3 years ago. It's interesting because Trump will become president and realise that he has to uphold the sanctions because the United States of America is an institution. If you chop punishment from the Headboy of the world, you better be humble. Trump will realise that being president isn't as easy as he assumes
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by modivaz(f): 10:23pm
Trump can comment 4 me as I have refused to read, let alone understand.
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:23pm
See as my brother's dey vex!!!
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by gemiclem(m): 10:24pm
The world would be a better place if people could mind their own business
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by MrPresident1: 10:24pm
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by Jodforex(m): 10:24pm
It's well
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by elmisti(m): 10:25pm
Lol...barrack doing it blackman style
|Re: Obama Expels Russian Diplomats by truthspeaks: 10:25pm
Ok
