|Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by ijustdey: 6:48pm
Russia expelled diplomats from 23 countries Friday in a wave of retaliatory measures against the West in a spy row , the biggest wave of tit - for - tat expulsions in recent memory.
http://punchng.com/russia-expels-diplomats-from-23-countries-as-spy-row-deepens/
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:52pm
good
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by obi4eze: 6:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by fakeprophet(m): 6:59pm
Putin venom is more acidic and dangerous than that of Python. nobody mess with the Lord of Putin & Scot Free. let's see how the cold war will end
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by nNEOo(m): 7:07pm
How much i love Russia ...
...Reminds me of
Bill Goldberg vs everyone else...
My favourite line by Putin
"WHAT USE IS THIS WORLD WITHOUT RUSSIA IN IT"
Insult russia and ur whole country would be sanctioned!
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by cooldipo(m): 7:15pm
Tit for tat....
Countries like Russia really get liver... I respect them a lot!
The are truly independent!
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by PurplePatch(m): 7:16pm
This summer's world cup it's about taking a twist. FIFA now I'll know whether football can truly be a
Seperated from politics.
I had said it on live TV that the US national team deliberately failed to qualify. Now the Britons, Icelanders and some other countries are contemplating pulling out.
#US&Russia
#Cat&Rat
# PowerTussle
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by CriticMaestro: 7:18pm
Trump likes Putin but America is bigger than one man.......
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by NwaAmaikpe: 7:18pm
Other countries send out spies to foreign countries to be on top of international and diplomatic situations. Also for intelligence gathering.
Our dullàrd only sends out spies when he wants to travel to the UK for medical checkup.
I doubt Nigeria even has one spy.
Except the ones who spy on PDP, GEJ, FFK and helpless Nigerian's social media accounts.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by lenghtinny(m): 7:18pm
Nice one...
Say no to bullies. I don't know why everyone is trying to harass Russia into admitting guilt.
I'm beginning to think it's related to the world cup though. The west is still bitter about Russia getting the slot.
CSTR1002:They did more than this during Ukraine crisis in 2013. We all know where it ended..
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by medolab90(m): 7:19pm
World war 3 loading .
Thumbs up Putin
I like men with balls.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by NaijaMutant(f): 7:19pm
The world is gradually edging closer to another cold war with Russia and North Korea.
Pray for world Peace
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by lilprinze: 7:19pm
i trust putin. he is the only boss who can't be intimidated by the west.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by miceroms: 7:19pm
You can’t be the enemy of the whole world.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by ruggedtimi(m): 7:19pm
I dey watch for 3d.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by CSTR1002: 7:20pm
fakeprophet:Go and sit down.
The best countries in Europe have isolated him and you are yapping about venom.
You think Putin is happy?
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by cephas10: 7:20pm
WW3 loading. Dooms day prepping on point.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by eleojo23: 7:21pm
na wa o
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by ruggedtimi(m): 7:21pm
fakeprophet:he will probably end like hitler
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by CSTR1002: 7:21pm
miceroms:Russia don't even have the economy to sustain it.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by nairavsdollars(f): 7:21pm
Wont tnis crisis affect the Fifa World Cup?
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by naijjaman(m): 7:21pm
Russia will continue to flex muscles they need to tone it down or face the consequences
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by fakeprophet(m): 7:21pm
CSTR1002:
the best country in Europe? which country is that if I May ask
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by sotall(m): 7:22pm
Ok
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by blazer2018: 7:22pm
All na initial gragra...the dust will soon settle and all parties will sit on a round table to iron things out...all parties can't cope with all this retaliatory stunts...this is not post-WWII era.
But trust me, Russians get agidi (they are stubborn)...even while the Post WWII Cold War was on then and things became tough for USSR, it took years for them to come to terms with reality and end the cold war with the West...I don't see it blowing too hot this time sha.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by xarm(m): 7:22pm
The beginning of cold war world
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by t12tosin: 7:22pm
Observing in 7D
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by CSTR1002: 7:23pm
fakeprophet:Countries ranging from France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Scandinavian Europe.
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by elmisti(m): 7:23pm
miceroms:
Russia can
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by gamaliel9: 7:23pm
So EUROPEANS CAN BITE THIS WAY? WHY DIDNT FIGHT MOSLEM IVASION OF EUROPE IN RECENT TIMES?
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by elmisti(m): 7:23pm
naijjaman:
consequences like?
|Re: Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens by abiodunalasa: 7:24pm
Nice one.
