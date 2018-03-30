Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Russia Expels Diplomats From 23 Countries As Spy Row Deepens (9132 Views)

Russia expelled diplomats from 23 countries Friday in a wave of retaliatory measures against the West in a spy row , the biggest wave of tit - for - tat expulsions in recent memory.



The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that it had summoned the heads of missions from 23 countries earlier to tell them that some of their diplomats had to leave the country.



Germany and Poland each said that Russia was expelling four of their diplomats . Among the other countries that had similarly been told to pull their envoys were the Netherlands , Sweden , the Czech Republic , Finland and Lithuania .



The moves are in retaliation to a coordinated expulsion of Russian diplomats by Britain and its allies over a nerve agent attack against former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in the English city of Salisbury on March 4 .



“ This is certainly not a surprise , ” Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said through a spokeswoman , referring to Moscow ’ s expulsion of two of the country’ s diplomats .



Blok called upon Russia to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the attack by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.



The Russian foreign ministry also gave Britain a month to cut its number of diplomatic staff in Russia to the same number as Russia has in Britain .



In Britain, the government remained adamant that Russia was in the wrong .



“ This doesn ’ t change the facts of the matter: the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable , ” a spokeswoman for the Britain ’ s Foreign Office said , calling the latest developments “regrettable . ”



“ Russia is in flagrant breach of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention and actions by countries around the world have demonstrated the depth of international concern , ” she said .



On Thursday , Moscow had announced that it would expel 60 US diplomats and close the US consulate in Saint Petersburg after the expulsion of its own diplomats and the closure of one of its US consulates .



In all, more than 150 Russian diplomats have been ordered out of the US , EU members , NATO countries and other nations which are accusing Russia of being involved in the Skripal poisoning.



The diplomats had earlier been seen arriving at the Russian foreign ministry in flagged official cars.



The ministry had said in a terse statement that they would be “ handed protest notes and told about the Russian side ’ s retaliatory measures. ”



Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow would respond with “ tit - for- tat ” measures, but they might “ not only ” be symmetrical .



The Kremlin insisted on Friday that Russia that had not started the diplomatic war with the West.



“ Russia did not unleash any diplomatic war , ” President Vladimir Putin ’ s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said . “ Russia never initiated any exchange of sanctions. ”





– ‘ Get out of here ’ –



On the streets in Saint Petersburg, passersby said they welcomed the decision to shut down the US consulate in the city.



“ This is great news , ” said Viktor Glushko, 60 .

“ It is about time . Relations will not get worse because they were never good and we will get by without them. ”



Another man shouted : “ Get out of here!” as he passed by the US consulate where staff were seen loading plastic sacks into vehicles Friday.



In Washington , the State Department said Thursday there was no justification for the Russian move and that the United States “reserves the right to respond ” .



“ It’ s clear from the list provided to us that the Russian Federation is not interested in a dialogue on issues that matter to our two countries , ” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said of the expelled diplomats .



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Russia ’ s expulsion of US diplomats marks a “ further deterioration ” in relations.



good 1 Like

Hmmm

Putin venom is more acidic and dangerous than that of Python. nobody mess with the Lord of Putin & Scot Free. let's see how the cold war will end 8 Likes

How much i love Russia ...



...Reminds me of





Bill Goldberg vs everyone else...











My favourite line by Putin

"WHAT USE IS THIS WORLD WITHOUT RUSSIA IN IT"

Insult russia and ur whole country would be sanctioned! 22 Likes

Tit for tat....







Countries like Russia really get liver... I respect them a lot!





The are truly independent! 14 Likes

This summer's world cup it's about taking a twist. FIFA now I'll know whether football can truly be a

Seperated from politics.



I had said it on live TV that the US national team deliberately failed to qualify. Now the Britons, Icelanders and some other countries are contemplating pulling out.





#US&Russia

#Cat&Rat

# PowerTussle 23 Likes

Trump likes Putin but America is bigger than one man....... 7 Likes







Other countries send out spies to foreign countries to be on top of international and diplomatic situations. Also for intelligence gathering.

Our dullàrd only sends out spies when he wants to travel to the UK for medical checkup.



I doubt Nigeria even has one spy.

Say no to bullies. I don't know why everyone is trying to harass Russia into admitting guilt.



I'm beginning to think it's related to the world cup though. The west is still bitter about Russia getting the slot.

CSTR1002:



Go and sit down.



The best countries in Europe have isolated him and you are yapping about venom.



You think Putin is happy? They did more than this during Ukraine crisis in 2013. We all know where it ended..

World war 3 loading .







Thumbs up Putin





I like men with balls. 2 Likes













Pray for world Peace The world is gradually edging closer to another cold war with Russia and North Korea.Pray for world Peace 1 Like

i trust putin. he is the only boss who can't be intimidated by the west. 9 Likes

You can’t be the enemy of the whole world. 4 Likes 1 Share

I dey watch for 3d.

fakeprophet:

WW3 loading. Dooms day prepping on point. 1 Like

na wa o

fakeprophet:

miceroms:

Wont tnis crisis affect the Fifa World Cup?



Russia will continue to flex muscles they need to tone it down or face the consequences Russia will continue to flex muscles they need to tone it down or face the consequences

CSTR1002:



Go and sit down.



The best countries in Europe have isolated him and you are yapping about venom.



You think Putin is happy?

Ok





But trust me, Russians get agidi (they are stubborn)...even while the Post WWII Cold War was on then and things became tough for USSR, it took years for them to come to terms with reality and end the cold war with the West...I don't see it blowing too hot this time sha. All na initial gragra...the dust will soon settle and all parties will sit on a round table to iron things out...all parties can't cope with all this retaliatory stunts...this is not post-WWII era.But trust me, Russians get agidi (they are stubborn)...even while the Post WWII Cold War was on then and things became tough for USSR, it took years for them to come to terms with reality and end the cold war with the West...I don't see it blowing too hot this time sha. 3 Likes

The beginning of cold war world

Observing in 7D

fakeprophet:





miceroms:

You can’t be the enemy of the whole world.





So EUROPEANS CAN BITE THIS WAY? WHY DIDNT FIGHT MOSLEM IVASION OF EUROPE IN RECENT TIMES? 4 Likes

naijjaman:



Russia will continue to flex muscles they need to tone it down or face the consequences









