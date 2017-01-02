₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Explorers(m): 9:14pm On Dec 31, 2016
From here:
http://www.nairaland.com/3547169/moscow-sends-plane-fly-35
As promised by the Russian government, a plane has landed at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia, to transport the 35 Russian diplomats and their families, who were expelled by President Obama for their alleged meddling in the presidential election, back to their country.
The aircraft was spotted at the airport in Sterling, just outside of Washington, DC, on Saturday.
The special flight arrived to pickup the Russian diplomats from across the country who were labeled 'persona non grata' by Obama and given 72hours to leave the US.U-Haul trucks were seen pulling up to the aircraft as it was packed down with the diplomats' belongings.
Crews worked to pack the truck loads of boxes onto the plane.
The Kremlin addressed the expulsion on Friday and said they would send the plane to the US to pick up the expelled diplomats, ensuring that they are out of the country by Obama's New Year's Day deadline.
In their announcement on Twitter, the Kremlin included a picture of the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron aircraft that landed in Virginia.
The plane, an Ilyushin Il-96, is part of the fleet of aircraft which ferry Russian President Vladimir Putin, his ministers and senior politicians around Russia and beyond.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Explorers(m): 9:20pm On Dec 31, 2016
The flight to Russia from the US will be close to 12 hours as the expelled diplomats rush to leave America by Obama's New Year's Day deadline.
Crews are seen working to load up the plane with boxes packed with the belongings of the diplomats and their families.
Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4078236/Russia-reveals-consulate-chef-one-35-spies-leaving-America-today-Obama-s-ridiculous-Cold-War-style-expulsion.html
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by INTROVERT(f): 9:21pm On Dec 31, 2016
The last strike.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by sweettease(f): 9:24pm On Dec 31, 2016
When 2 elephants are fighting, it's the ground that suffers, I am waiting for how this will end.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Explorers(m): 9:25pm On Dec 31, 2016
Last Supper: Russia officials also revealed that one of the 35 diplomats is a Chef.
A photo of the last dinner for the diplomats was posted on Facebook with the caption: 'It's so difficult to remain diplomatic… but we will'
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by hungryboy(m): 10:15pm On Dec 31, 2016
Pathetic Obama, Putin showed him who is Boss by not retaliating Thank God his 8yrs of destruction and hypocrisy is soon going to be over
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by hungryboy(m): 10:17pm On Dec 31, 2016
Explorers keep up the good work,
All your topics are supposed to be on the frontpage,
But it seems Nairaland is now competing with Linda Ikeji for celebrity gossip and Instagram pictures
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by LordZero(m): 10:28pm On Dec 31, 2016
Russia has the "not giving a Fvck" game on lock down.
What's the US trying to prove?
bïtchy shii ..
@Op kudos to you. .
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by decatalyst(m): 10:47pm On Dec 31, 2016
Do we even have technocrats/students of international relations and diplomacy on nairaland?
This is a good topic to brood on!
Let's relate ooo
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Zoharariel(m): 10:53pm On Dec 31, 2016
What would our world be like without heroes? Any one who stands up against the tyranny of the Anglo-Zionist empire is seen & worshiped as a hero.
The late Indonesian President - Sukarno yelled publicly at the Amerikan Ambassador: To hell with you & your aid - and the CIA overthrew him in 1966.
Hugo Chavez of Venezuela defined George w. Bush as a donkey - and the CIA killed him in 2013.
Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines defined Obama as son of a p.rostitute - and the CIA is still plotting to kill him.
Julian Assange pulled Killary Clinton's skirt up - and Trump became the 45th.
Vladimirovich Putin fvcked Amerika & her allies in the ass in Syria - and Obama is acting like a sissy
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by idupaul: 8:27am On Jan 01
hungryboy:
8 years of Satanism is over jare ..19 days to go
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by UnlimitedIfex(m): 10:24am On Jan 01
The only reason i think putin didn't react d same way obama did, is because obama time is over and trumb will step in.
If d Russians really temper wit d US election then there is every possibillity that d war btw d US and Russia will end when trump step in.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by wman: 10:24am On Jan 01
hungryboy:
You Putin asslickers are pathetic. Always prasing his every move.
He retaliates, you praise him. He doesn't you still praise him.
He shows off a millitary weapon, you praise him to high heavens.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by MONITZ: 1:03pm On Jan 01
wman:
Bt Putin is no noise maker, if it's true that the Russians actually manipulated the American elections then it means Putin is da boss and Americans re only good at making noise and bullying weaker countries. Y didn't Obomber act like a man all these while instead of waiting till the eleventh hour, he is all of a sudden tryna be a cow in a China ware shop or a mad man holding a lighter in a Gas Station.He had all the time in the world bt decided to pussyfoot.Karma is indeed a Dam...
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by happney65: 3:15pm On Jan 01
hungryboy:
We Humans can never be satisfied..Obama played the Good Boy all these while,showing us that America cant be the World's Police..He was called a Lame duck president because he did not believe in the use of force..Now with glaring evidence,Obama decides to wield the Big Stick with overwhelming support from both sides Republicans and democrats.Infact the GOP would even do more than this if they where in Obama's shoes..Now Obama reacts and we say he is losing it..Our case is like a woman you overpet and which she ends up taking you for granted,by the time you react she would claim you dont love her..
If Putin has reacted we would have called obama weak,now he could not react because he was hit below the belt,we claim he is being smart...Putin is the biggest fool,You know he is trying to do the same thing to Germany?Jan is almost here and trump would be president,you shall all see..
Btw,You know Trump is even sitting on the fence on this..He did not condemn this the way he condemned the UN resolution against Isreal..
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by hahn(m): 3:40pm On Jan 01
Explorers:
Kai and I was not invited
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by seunny4lif(m): 3:51pm On Jan 01
I thought USA knows everything ohhh I forget CNN and BBC
All hail the NATO and US killa
Putin be dealing with them since 1880
Thank you Putin
USA and overrated Technology
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Explorers(m): 3:59pm On Jan 01
hahn:
Lol.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Explorers(m): 4:05pm On Jan 01
.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by hungryboy(m): 4:34pm On Jan 01
happney65:"Obama played the Good boy all this while"?
"He was called a lame duck because he doesn't believe in force"?
Dude do you even know what you are talking about?
The same Obama that brought his Nato allies along for the destruction of Libya and murder of Gaddafi, Is the Man you say doesn't believe in force?
Just last month, he granted a waiver for more arms to be sent to Jihadists a.k.a moderate rebels in Syria,
Is selling arms to Saudi Arabia to bomb Yemen,
Are this the actions of a President who wants world peace?
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Drabeey(m): 6:13pm On Jan 01
Why do i always love the USA?
Anyways....
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by MosquitoLaps(m): 7:50pm On Jan 01
decatalyst:Proudly one. I study International Studies And Diplomacy, UNIBEN.
Any questions?
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by ConcNiggress56(f): 10:10pm On Jan 01
Greet putin for me
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by NNVanguard(m): 10:11pm On Jan 01
We are watching the outcome of this cold war
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by akoredebadru(m): 10:12pm On Jan 01
Owk
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Mynky: 10:13pm On Jan 01
Trump has to reverse that... It was all for his sake these once are sent packing although I think Obama is being vindictive here
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by ritababe(f): 10:13pm On Jan 01
hungryboy:
yeah Putin retaliate but he later reverse it, so for now
Obama 1, Putin 0.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:15pm On Jan 01
This is interesting. Let's wait and see how event will unfold in the long run.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by claremont(m): 10:15pm On Jan 01
I'm keen to know what Obama has done specifically for black americans, his original constituency. Most black americans I have spoken to have told me that he is a white man in a black man's skin. Black americans are still being treated unfairly by the system, and even more so whilst Obama is in power.
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by Rextayne: 10:16pm On Jan 01
And u think dat corn hair trump won't do worse than that
hungryboy:
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by nijanigga: 10:17pm On Jan 01
idupaul:ignorance is a disease as shown my this slowpoke, so Trump is a christian? i dey laff oh!
|Re: Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. by FrankNetter: 10:17pm On Jan 01
I hope obama knows what he's doing
