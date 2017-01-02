Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Pics: Russian Plane Arrives U.S. To Evacuate 35 Expelled Diplomats & Families. (20075 Views)

As promised by the Russian government, a plane has landed at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia, to transport the 35 Russian diplomats and their families, who were expelled by President Obama for their alleged meddling in the presidential election, back to their country.



The aircraft was spotted at the airport in Sterling, just outside of Washington, DC, on Saturday.



The special flight arrived to pickup the Russian diplomats from across the country who were labeled 'persona non grata' by Obama and given 72hours to leave the US.U-Haul trucks were seen pulling up to the aircraft as it was packed down with the diplomats' belongings.



Crews worked to pack the truck loads of boxes onto the plane.



The Kremlin addressed the expulsion on Friday and said they would send the plane to the US to pick up the expelled diplomats, ensuring that they are out of the country by Obama's New Year's Day deadline.



In their announcement on Twitter, the Kremlin included a picture of the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron aircraft that landed in Virginia.



Crews are seen working to load up the plane with boxes packed with the belongings of the diplomats and their families.





Source: The flight to Russia from the US will be close to 12 hours as the expelled diplomats rush to leave America by Obama's New Year's Day deadline.

Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4078236/Russia-reveals-consulate-chef-one-35-spies-leaving-America-today-Obama-s-ridiculous-Cold-War-style-expulsion.html

The last strike.

When 2 elephants are fighting, it's the ground that suffers, I am waiting for how this will end. 9 Likes

Last Supper: Russia officials also revealed that one of the 35 diplomats is a Chef.



A photo of the last dinner for the diplomats was posted on Facebook with the caption: 'It's so difficult to remain diplomatic… but we will' 20 Likes 3 Shares

Pathetic Obama, Putin showed him who is Boss by not retaliating Thank God his 8yrs of destruction and hypocrisy is soon going to be over 66 Likes 7 Shares

Explorers keep up the good work,

All your topics are supposed to be on the frontpage,

But it seems Nairaland is now competing with Linda Ikeji for celebrity gossip and Instagram pictures 12 Likes 2 Shares

Russia has the "not giving a Fvck" game on lock down.

What's the US trying to prove?



bïtchy shii ..

@Op kudos to you. . 10 Likes

Do we even have technocrats/students of international relations and diplomacy on nairaland?



This is a good topic to brood on!



Let's relate ooo 10 Likes





The late Indonesian President - Sukarno yelled publicly at the Amerikan Ambassador: To hell with you & your aid - and the CIA overthrew him in 1966.



Hugo Chavez of Venezuela defined George w. Bush as a donkey - and the CIA killed him in 2013.



Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines defined Obama as son of a p.rostitute - and the CIA is still plotting to kill him.



Julian Assange pulled Killary Clinton's skirt up - and Trump became the 45th.



hungryboy:

Pathetic Obama,

Putin showed him who is Boss by not retaliating

Thank God his 8yrs of destruction and hypocrisy is soon going to be over



8 years of Satanism is over jare ..19 days to go 8 years of Satanism is over jare ..19 days to go 10 Likes

The only reason i think putin didn't react d same way obama did, is because obama time is over and trumb will step in.

If d Russians really temper wit d US election then there is every possibillity that d war btw d US and Russia will end when trump step in. 3 Likes 1 Share

hungryboy:

Pathetic Obama,

Putin showed him who is Boss by not retaliating

Thank God his 8yrs of destruction and hypocrisy is soon going to be over



You Putin asslickers are pathetic. Always prasing his every move.



He retaliates, you praise him. He doesn't you still praise him.



He shows off a millitary weapon, you praise him to high heavens. You Putin asslickers are pathetic. Always prasing his every move.He retaliates, you praise him. He doesn't you still praise him.He shows off a millitary weapon, you praise him to high heavens. 19 Likes 3 Shares

wman:





You Putin asslickers are pathetic. Always prasing his every move.



He retaliates, you praise him. He doesn't you still praise him.



He shows off a millitary weapon, you praise him to high heavens.



Bt Putin is no noise maker, if it's true that the Russians actually manipulated the American elections then it means Putin is da boss and Americans re only good at making noise and bullying weaker countries. Y didn't Obomber act like a man all these while instead of waiting till the eleventh hour, he is all of a sudden tryna be a cow in a China ware shop or a mad man holding a lighter in a Gas Station.He had all the time in the world bt decided to pussyfoot.Karma is indeed a Dam... Bt Putin is no noise maker, if it's true that the Russians actually manipulated the American elections then it means Putin is da boss and Americans re only good at making noise and bullying weaker countries. Y didn't Obomber act like a man all these while instead of waiting till the eleventh hour, he is all of a sudden tryna be a cow in a China ware shop or a mad man holding a lighter in a Gas Station.He had all the time in the world bt decided to pussyfoot.Karma is indeed a Dam... 28 Likes 2 Shares

hungryboy:

Pathetic Obama,

Putin showed him who is Boss by not retaliating

Thank God his 8yrs of destruction and hypocrisy is soon going to be over



We Humans can never be satisfied..Obama played the Good Boy all these while,showing us that America cant be the World's Police..He was called a Lame duck president because he did not believe in the use of force..Now with glaring evidence,Obama decides to wield the Big Stick with overwhelming support from both sides Republicans and democrats.Infact the GOP would even do more than this if they where in Obama's shoes..Now Obama reacts and we say he is losing it..Our case is like a woman you overpet and which she ends up taking you for granted,by the time you react she would claim you dont love her..



If Putin has reacted we would have called obama weak,now he could not react because he was hit below the belt,we claim he is being smart...Putin is the biggest fool,You know he is trying to do the same thing to Germany?Jan is almost here and trump would be president,you shall all see..



Btw,You know Trump is even sitting on the fence on this..He did not condemn this the way he condemned the UN resolution against Isreal.. We Humans can never be satisfied..Obama played the Good Boy all these while,showing us that America cant be the World's Police..He was called a Lame duck president because he did not believe in the use of force..Now with glaring evidence,Obama decides to wield the Big Stick with overwhelming support from both sides Republicans and democrats.Infact the GOP would even do more than this if they where in Obama's shoes..Now Obama reacts and we say he is losing it..Our case is like a woman you overpet and which she ends up taking you for granted,by the time you react she would claim you dont love her..If Putin has reacted we would have called obama weak,now he could not react because he was hit below the belt,we claim he is being smart...Putin is the biggest fool,You know he is trying to do the same thing to Germany?Jan is almost here and trump would be president,you shall all see..Btw,You know Trump is even sitting on the fence on this..He did not condemn this the way he condemned the UN resolution against Isreal.. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Explorers:

Last Supper: Russia officials also revealed that one of the 35 diplomats is a Chef.



A photo of the last dinner for the diplomats was posted on Facebook with the caption: 'It's so difficult to remain diplomatic… but we will'

Kai and I was not invited Kai and I was not invited 1 Like 1 Share

ohhh I forget CNN and BBC

All hail the NATO and US killa

Putin be dealing with them since 1880

Thank you Putin



USA and overrated Technology I thought USA knows everythingohhh I forget CNN and BBCAll hail the NATO and US killaPutin be dealing with them since 1880Thank you PutinUSA and overrated Technology 14 Likes 2 Shares

hahn:





Kai and I was not invited

Lol. Lol.

. 2 Likes

happney65:





We Humans can never be satisfied..Obama played the Good Boy all these while,showing us that America cant be the World's Police..He was called a Lame duck president because he did not believe in the use of force..Now with glaring evidence,Obama decides to wield the Big Stick with overwhelming support from both sides Republicans and democrats.Infact the GOP would even do more than this if they where in Obama's shoes..Now Obama reacts and we say he is losing it..Our case is like a woman you overpet and which she ends up taking you for granted,by the time you react she would claim you dont love her..



If Putin has reacted we would have called obama weak,now he could not react because he was hit below the belt,we claim he is being smart...Putin is the biggest fool,You know he is trying to do the same thing to Germany?Jan is almost here and trump would be president,you shall all see..



Btw,You know Trump is even sitting on the fence on this..He did not condemn this the way he condemned the UN resolution against Isreal.. "Obama played the Good boy all this while"?

"He was called a lame duck because he doesn't believe in force"?

Dude do you even know what you are talking about?

The same Obama that brought his Nato allies along for the destruction of Libya and murder of Gaddafi, Is the Man you say doesn't believe in force?

Just last month, he granted a waiver for more arms to be sent to Jihadists a.k.a moderate rebels in Syria,

Is selling arms to Saudi Arabia to bomb Yemen,

Are this the actions of a President who wants world peace? "Obama played the Good boy all this while"?"He was called a lame duck because he doesn't believe in force"?Dude do you even know what you are talking about?The same Obama that brought his Nato allies along for the destruction of Libya and murder of Gaddafi, Is the Man you say doesn't believe in force?Just last month, he granted a waiver for more arms to be sent to Jihadists a.k.a moderate rebels in Syria,Is selling arms to Saudi Arabia to bomb Yemen,Are this the actions of a President who wants world peace? 18 Likes 2 Shares

Why do i always love the USA?





Anyways....









Drabeey was HERE 3 Likes

decatalyst:

Do we even have technocrats/students of international relations and diplomacy on nairaland?



This is a good topic to brood on!



Let's relate ooo Proudly one. I study International Studies And Diplomacy, UNIBEN.



Any questions? Proudly one. I study International Studies And Diplomacy, UNIBEN.Any questions?

Greet putin for me

We are watching the outcome of this cold war

Owk

Trump has to reverse that... It was all for his sake these once are sent packing although I think Obama is being vindictive here

hungryboy:

Pathetic Obama,

Putin showed him who is Boss by not retaliating

Thank God his 8yrs of destruction and hypocrisy is soon going to be over





yeah Putin retaliate but he later reverse it, so for now

Obama 1, Putin 0. yeah Putin retaliate but he later reverse it, so for nowObama 1, Putin 0.

This is interesting. Let's wait and see how event will unfold in the long run.

I'm keen to know what Obama has done specifically for black americans, his original constituency. Most black americans I have spoken to have told me that he is a white man in a black man's skin. Black americans are still being treated unfairly by the system, and even more so whilst Obama is in power. 6 Likes 1 Share

hungryboy:

Pathetic Obama,

Putin showed him who is Boss by not retaliating

Thank God his 8yrs of destruction and hypocrisy is soon going to be over

And u think dat corn hair trump won't do worse than that 1 Like 1 Share

idupaul:





8 years of Satanism is over jare ..19 days to go ignorance is a disease as shown my this slowpoke, so Trump is a christian? i dey laff oh! ignorance is a disease as shown my this slowpoke, so Trump is a christian? i dey laff oh! 1 Like 1 Share