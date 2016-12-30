₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:15am
I like those who always remember home.
Our aged parents need our sincere love and care.
Oritase Femi took to his Instagram page, this morning, to show the world that he still has a grand mother and that he went to check on her yesterday, after his performance.
Blessed be those who show love, care and respect towards the aged.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BOovOugBLji/
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:17am
They look so much alike !
I like the reactions of his fans...
In another news, no dulling of MADAM, this period and beyond.
Start strong, stay strong and finish strong.
http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by wang2000: 11:21am
Nice Baba!
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Preca(f): 11:23am
Mama still rocking old age
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by 2dice01: 11:30am
nice one
One advantage of given birth young is your ancestors might know you physically
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by tyson99(m): 11:31am
musical taliban number one ratata......
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by originalKsp(m): 11:49am
Ko si arugbo
@op...you made a mistake...you wrote EVERY YOUNG rather than VERY YOUNG....or I'm I getting you wrong?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 12:06pm
originalKsp:Thanks , boss.
I have made the correction , now.
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by originalKsp(m): 12:10pm
Flexherbal:You are welcome boss!
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 12:15pm
Lalasticlala and Fynestboi, hope you still pay homage to your grand parents?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by ramdris(m): 1:18pm
Proud grand mum....
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Oyind17: 2:00pm
And so?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by prettyjennifer6: 2:01pm
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by jumoke6(f): 2:01pm
striking resemblance
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by LordDecency(m): 2:01pm
God keep her for you...
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by gen2briz(m): 2:01pm
Long live maama
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by sekem: 2:02pm
Was expecting to see some over young cleavage.
Not this!!!
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 2:02pm
Blood is thicker than water. May God bless my mum to let her see her grand children in good health and prosperity
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Yannny: 2:02pm
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Ireboya(m): 2:02pm
originalKsp:What are you sayinq?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by SuperSuave(m): 2:02pm
Please I've been wondering, is there any difference between Oritse and orisa in yoruba? As in Oritsefemi and Orisafemi
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 2:03pm
Oyind17:and what are you insinuating?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by hizaya61(m): 2:07pm
Flexherbal:
Young
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by iamanswer(m): 2:09pm
.
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by Awesomemmy: 2:13pm
why not? what do you think the money is there for? lolzzz!
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by angelTI(f): 2:17pm
Mama Ni yen. E maa d'agba e maa d'ogbo ninu ara lile ati oro pupo l'agbara Olorun
#waiting for a translator
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by jericco1(m): 2:20pm
very young, you drunk on water?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by abejide1000(m): 2:20pm
He went home to report Quilox and his bouncers to grandma
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by samuel051(m): 2:24pm
has he recovered his stolen jewelleries worth millions from quilox bouncers?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by taiwo3489(m): 2:28pm
angelTI:
That my mother, you will grow old and strong in plenty wealth IJN.
I get am?
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by holuphisayor(m): 2:28pm
Well, young indeed
|Re: Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) by angelTI(f): 2:29pm
taiwo3489:
You try
