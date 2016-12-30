Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Singer Oritse Femi's Grand Mother Still Looking Very Young. (photos) (10248 Views)

Our aged parents need our sincere love and care.



Oritase Femi took to his Instagram page, this morning, to show the world that he still has a grand mother and that he went to check on her yesterday, after his performance.



Blessed be those who show love, care and respect towards the aged.











I like the reactions of his fans...











Nice Baba!

Mama still rocking old age 1 Like

nice one

One advantage of given birth young is your ancestors might know you physically 4 Likes 1 Share

musical taliban number one ratata......

Ko si arugbo ghana Nigeria



@op...you made a mistake...you wrote EVERY YOUNG rather than VERY YOUNG....or I'm I getting you wrong?

Lalasticlala and Fynestboi, hope you still pay homage to your grand parents?

Proud grand mum....

And so?

1 Share

striking resemblance

God keep her for you...

Long live maama





Not this!!! Was expecting to see some over young cleavage.Not this!!!

Blood is thicker than water. May God bless my mum to let her see her grand children in good health and prosperity

Please I've been wondering, is there any difference between Oritse and orisa in yoruba? As in Oritsefemi and Orisafemi

Young Young 1 Like

why not? what do you think the money is there for? lolzzz!





#waiting for a translator Mama Ni yen. E maa d'agba e maa d'ogbo ninu ara lile ati oro pupo l'agbara Olorun#waiting for a translator 2 Likes

very young, you drunk on water?

He went home to report Quilox and his bouncers to grandma

has he recovered his stolen jewelleries worth millions from quilox bouncers?

Well, young indeed