Source: According to SpectaScope Nigeria,below are more graphic photos from the Fulani herdsmen killing in Southern Kaduna.SpectaScope said up till today 30th of December 2016,a word has not been heard from President Buhari, no arrest is yet to be made after the barbaric attack by Fulani herdsmen killing over 800 Christians as claimed by the Christian Association Of Nigeria CAN in Kaduna South.Also,the spokesman to president Buhari, Femi Adesina allegedly said the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Kaduna South is not the president's business.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/more-graphic-photos-from-fulani.html?m=1 2 Likes

Lalasticlala over to you. El rufai and Buhari will be happy to see this. Very evil set of people.Lalasticlala over to you. 53 Likes 1 Share

o my GOD o my GOD 5 Likes

Unfortunately, this is Nigeria. Nobody cares. . .





It's a hopeless country. 23 Likes

Inhumans everywhere 10 Likes 1 Share

Guess which religion is always doing this? 49 Likes

I'm angry in my spirit.......What kind of country are we...God!...and people perpetrating this go scot free..nobody talks abt this, no organised protest, no senate hearing go fury about this...Are we this wicked? Should we continue like this till Fulani herdsmen kill everyone?...just for the sake of cattle....This is more than enough reason to ban nomadic rearing of animals in every state 47 Likes 5 Shares

But PMB cannot talk on everything after all the Chief Security Officer of the state is El Rufai and he is 'on top' of it (according to Femi Adesina)



These same set of people had a differing opinion with regard to Borno State, its Chief Security Officer and who should take charge when Boko Haram was ravaging that region



#DoubleStandardAPC



Ever playing politics with people's lives you are no better than PDP 27 Likes 1 Share

this is one Nigeria. southern kaduna is big enough to be a country. my advice to them is to begin the process of seceding from Nigeria. They are endangered species. They have the right to self determination.

Declare independence and have your peace

#Thinkindependence

#RememberDominicarepublic

#RememberFiji. 25 Likes 2 Shares

U evil ppl(apc supporters) should kip justifying d killings and kip supporting d silence of buhari on dis matter. So we should not blame him because u demons are supporting him . No problem, kip cheering him on . Just a matter of time some of u will b victims but I pray it doesn't happen. D fulani herdsmen are his tribesmen so he has every influence to end diz killings. But will he do it? Ur guess is as good as mine. Wen militants were bombing pipelines in d days of yaradua and gej,ppl from other parts of country were busy abusing our elders saying de were in support of d militants and weren't doing enough to stop it. But our elders and gej tried their best to put it under control bkoz gej knew d militants are his kinsmen. But fulani herdsmen has bin killing and it has doubled since d inception of dis administration,instead of d president to use his influence and call his tribesmen to order, he is kipin quiet claiming his practicing federalism. But if avengers blow up pipelines over here, he will b quick to send soldiers to protect pipelines. Hypocrisy will not kill us o. Make Una try 30 Likes 1 Share

And no mod should lock this thread....All Nigerians should see.....it might be you tomorrow 16 Likes 2 Shares

Southern Kaduna people are on their own. They have given Fulani herdsmen the monopoly of violence and killing in their domain.

See pictures of able bodied young men that got killed without a fight. How can they explain it to their forefathers?

Fulani people and their herdsmen can only be tamed with violence in equal measure.

Fulanis are less than 6million in population in nigeria and hausas are more than 35million, Did Southern Kaduna people think that it's by accident that Fulani people are ruling almost all the Hausa states in Nigeria? 10 Likes





Southern Kaduna and Benue people or other people facing genocide from Fulani, This is why Nnamdi Kanu exists...to stop these evil and to bring you freedom. Unfortunately, Yorubaas and Hausa-Fulani support One Nigeria...so basically these killings will continue as long as one Nigeria exists. Until you come out in millions to support Nnamdi Kanu to put an end to this bloody trap of a country. His message his clear, separate this country according to ethnic and religious lines so that those that enjoy killing on a whim and sucking blood will be together and those that are civilized and enjoy peace will be at another. All these will end. As long as we have one Nigeria, These blood sucking demons are free to roam and enter your compound in the name of that the constitution allows them...to maim and butcher you like beef. Is that what you want?









http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tKMAeeAPcs&feature=youtu.be Buhari will not waste time sending thousands of military men to SE and SS in all kinds of operations...operation python, operation snake egg, operation lion fish because of strategic reasons but send just a few hundreds to Southern Kaduna or Benue, then you start hearing useless, heartless excuses...I'm not the chief security officer of the state. Shattappp...are you the chief security officer of SS and SE' tern states?Southern Kaduna and Benue people or other people facing genocide from Fulani, This is why Nnamdi Kanu exists...to stop these evil and to bring you freedom. Unfortunately, Yorubaas and Hausa-Fulani support One Nigeria...so basically these killings will continue as long as one Nigeria exists. Until you come out in millions to support Nnamdi Kanu to put an end to this bloody trap of a country. His message his clear, separate this country according to ethnic and religious lines so that those that enjoy killing on a whim and sucking blood will be together and those that are civilized and enjoy peace will be at another. All these will end. As long as we have one Nigeria, These blood sucking demons are free to roam and enter your compound in the name of that the constitution allows them...to maim and butcher you like beef. Is that what you want? 40 Likes 11 Shares

The fastest way to atleast help curtail these killings is to raise more awareness as most indigenes of Southern Kaduna aren't doing much to raise awareness.

You guys can trend the topic on twitter for weeks or even send video evidences to the United Nations. I am saying this because the Nigerian government doesn't always act unless there is external pressure or its image is at stake, waiting for other people to raise awareness for you will not likely go well as we don't know exactly the true situation of things. 18 Likes

The Evil that men do will dwell with them,APC led by Buhari is a terrorist organization. [/b]Southern Kaduna people should arm theirselves and defend their lives[b],otherwise they will be wiped out from the surface of earth by El-Rufai and APC demons and their supporters. 8 Likes

Hope Afonjas are happy that their votes brought this calamity upon Nigeria 23 Likes 1 Share

El-rufai deserves to die today... 2 Likes 1 Share

Afojas hope you all love this killing of innocent children 21 Likes 2 Shares

Pastor Bosun Emmanuel warned all Nigerians but they all said he was paid by GEJ. Can we see the impunity with which this people kill mindlessly and no consequence. Even Hell Rufai mocks the Southern Kaduna people by paying Fulani herdsmen to stop killing them. He is trying to mimick the militants amnesty program of Niger Delta by paying the Fulani herdsmen. Pray tell me Hell Rufai, what course the Fulani's are fighting for, at least the militants fought for the emancipation of their people and the daylight robbery of their resources without any benefits to the people of Niger Delta. 26 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas are singlehandedly responsible for all these deaths. They love One Nigeria die, so they love this! You notice, they are viewing this thread and not commenting...they know what they did! 24 Likes 4 Shares

Afonjas, hear me and hear me well. The blood of these innocent people are on your heads 29 Likes 1 Share