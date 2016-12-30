“President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader.



But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist.



Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward.



My president, President Buhari has good intentions. A king’s intention cannot be carried out properly without the support of his subjects.



He needs your support to lead us out of the valley. Nigeria, we are in a valley. It is not our president that put us in the valley but generations.



Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future of this country is crying for help."





The dude see positive thing diz time! Unlike the Bishop telling us to brace up for tougher 2017.