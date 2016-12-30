₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by lalasticlala: 1:07pm
Controversial Prophet, T.B. Joshua, has released a new prophecy about President Buhari’s administration in 2017.
“President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader.
But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist.
Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward.
My president, President Buhari has good intentions. A king’s intention cannot be carried out properly without the support of his subjects.
He needs your support to lead us out of the valley. Nigeria, we are in a valley. It is not our president that put us in the valley but generations.
Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future of this country is crying for help."
Watch the video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6FmlwlnDP8
PROPHETIC MESSAGE FOR 2017 | Prophet T.B. Joshua
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1323118277808945&id=103470916440360
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 1:08pm
Hmmmmmm !
Again!!
He said : "Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward."
He should take his share, first.
We will join him later.
10 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by unclezuma: 1:18pm
TB Jay sit down , we need to talk about all these ya questionable prophesies.
17 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Okundaye4(m): 1:19pm
Hmmm, He has started seeing things the way he saw US Presidential election.
6 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Janetessy(f): 1:19pm
Again ?
Oga we await the female American president
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by yorke1: 1:19pm
ohhh not again!
6 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Mechette(m): 1:20pm
TB again?
2 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by prince985(m): 1:20pm
dis man again
smh..
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by awoo47: 1:20pm
But dis doesn't look lyk prophecy Let's wait till nw yr 4 d real deal
3 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by nmreports: 1:20pm
Again
I claim all the good things in the prophecy.
4 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by AgentGoat: 1:20pm
G
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by gaburiel(m): 1:20pm
Does that mean Naira go devalue pass the one wey e don devalue so?
5 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Vaxt(m): 1:20pm
Who is this?
2 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by bqlekan(m): 1:20pm
This man won't learn his lessons... He can't even foresee his church collapse...
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by OBAGADAFFI: 1:21pm
I thought we already had a Naira Devaluation this year.
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Rozaystunna(m): 1:21pm
Anyways
8 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by prettythicksme(f): 1:21pm
Fuvk da sh!t!
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by ever2dream(m): 1:21pm
Hmmmm
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by NairaMaster1(m): 1:21pm
Where's the prophecy?
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by mrmrmister: 1:21pm
Business man of god
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by MisterDreamz(m): 1:22pm
OBAGADAFFI:"we already HAS?"
Guy why?
2 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by daraj: 1:22pm
Almost similar to the prophecy he gave for 2016
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by NairaMaster1(m): 1:22pm
gaburiel:Yesoooo!
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by shaokhan01(m): 1:22pm
fake prophesies all the time. wondering when he is gonna guess right coz all this man do is that
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Qabt: 1:23pm
This is just a normal message, not a prophetic one
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Peacetemi: 1:23pm
TB Joshua be like:
I have a prophecy; if you leave your house at 11:59pm tomorrow, you'll return next year
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Chiefpriest1(m): 1:23pm
Lol
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by Chuksemi: 1:23pm
Sorry Man, We won't take you serious again.
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by nNEOo(m): 1:23pm
Hia
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by rattlesnake(m): 1:23pm
2017 I prophecy fayose and ffk will talk.... Trump will tweet... Aisha buhari will bake her face.... Indimi will keep pounding......many NL will buy tecno
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) by shamecurls(m): 1:24pm
“President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader.
But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist.
Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward.
My president, President Buhari has good intentions. A king’s intention cannot be carried out properly without the support of his subjects.
He needs your support to lead us out of the valley. Nigeria, we are in a valley. It is not our president that put us in the valley but generations.
Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future of this country is crying for help."
The dude see positive thing diz time! Unlike the Bishop telling us to brace up for tougher 2017.
