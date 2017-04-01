₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by chie8: 5:54pm
Love is a beautiful thing!A Nigerian lady,Gift, from Warri and her Oyinbo husband tied the knot in style.The excited Gift took to social media to share photos from their court wedding.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/warri-lady-her-oyinbo-husband-wed-in.html
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by chie8: 5:54pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by chie8: 5:54pm
chie8:more
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Kobicove(m): 5:57pm
This is how a wedding should be, simple and straight to the point!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by LecciGucci: 5:58pm
Good
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by DozieInc(m): 5:59pm
Beautiful photos... Warri connect
Her own strong sha.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by vanida6(f): 5:59pm
Awww wish am d one
HML
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by josephine123: 6:02pm
Cool
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by datola: 6:07pm
Simple and very very beautiful.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by HARDDON: 6:08pm
Hml
Some things beat my imagination though
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by HARDDON: 6:09pm
vanida6:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Homeboiy(m): 6:17pm
The man neck dooo
giraffe
Another maga don fall
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Nutase(f): 6:20pm
Warrington again.....dem no dey ever carry last
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:42pm
Kobicove:So after eating so many wedding jellof rice, semo & bitterleaf soup, small chops & the rest you want to have Simple and Straight To The Point Wedding?? Oga e no go work, kole work. We must eat your wedding rice
You can't cheat us lai lai
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:59pm
well its just court wedding...I believe a bigger wedding is on the way or they've done that already. Nija girls no dey do simple wedding inside their apartment like this
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Zita55(f): 7:00pm
BeeBeeOoh:
BeeBeeOoh:
BeeBeeOoh:
Lmao
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Elchikado(m): 7:22pm
Is this one too wedding??
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by milloguy: 7:57pm
Where is the style
Edit: most black women marry white men because they have lost all confidence in their blackness and beauty. This are the kind of women that bleach in other to feel accepted. In all honesty white men have no rhythm and swag and let's stop this nonsense of celebrating all this low class ...Low self esteem ladies.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by EweduAfonja: 7:59pm
G
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by dayleke(m): 7:59pm
Lol....
Dem dey come na....
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by modelsms(m): 8:00pm
Nothing like love op. The girl know wetin she want
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:01pm
s
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by amakadihot87(f): 8:03pm
The oyibo guy na kwashiokor,it beats me why we nija babes go dey stoop low to marry anything oyibo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by ToriBlue(f): 8:03pm
Oval headed white guy.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by VickyRotex(f): 8:03pm
#singing
Iyawo abi ibeji, boluwa ba fe.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by mikael11(m): 8:05pm
where is d style here
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by goingape1: 8:05pm
chie8:got marvelous taste for ugly woman
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by komek(m): 8:09pm
See wedding. Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by siye102(f): 8:10pm
very simple and unique... I like.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by adepeter26(m): 8:10pm
See cool union
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Style(pics) by Benekruku(m): 8:10pm
Decent wedding
Not the one you will require crowd control tactics.........Nigerian style
