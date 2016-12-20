₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by rtmajayi: 8:59am
Endowed Miss Joyce Uzondu said in 2017 that if she couldn't get married, that she will thief another woman husband. She posted this on her social media handle..
Please ooooh!... My dear don't thief nor kidnap another woman husband. Eeeeh, now husband is scare!
See what she shared on her Facebook account:
"2017 - If I no see husband eeeh...I go thief person own!..."
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/2017-if-i-no-see-husband-eeehi-go-thief.html
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by rtmajayi: 9:00am
Where are the guys? Someone needs husband biko...
See more of the ladies pictures here... Guys onliy (LOL)
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by chumaZ: 9:01am
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by oldfoolnigger(m): 9:02am
Pls no thief person's husband..am 100% available...can last for 3hrs and 30mins
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by kinzation(m): 9:02am
why the noise lady? come lemme sample u first maybe you're fit to get married
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by CentaurXXV: 9:05am
K. But. . .
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by AntiWailer: 9:06am
Calm down joor
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Olalan(m): 9:06am
She should just do the needful, living a decent and homely life. But the pics I see seems to portray a lady who isn't ready for marriage but flings.
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by brightalo17: 9:12am
Men are really afraid of commitment this days,scarcity of men No thanks to gay community.single ladies should pray.
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by kheengjay(m): 9:18am
.
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by CyberGypsy(m): 9:21am
am not married , tell her am still single
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by CyberGypsy(m): 9:26am
oldfoolnigger:boss you be iPhone 6
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by FreeSpirited(m): 9:32am
Confirm runs gal with NAFDAC no.
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Defaramade(m): 9:34am
Mtcheew
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by loomer: 9:35am
See as breasts big like my head
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by oldfoolnigger(m): 9:37am
CyberGypsy:
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by abuayman(m): 9:37am
Gaskiya, I no blame her, na her mouth
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by themonk(m): 9:43am
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by sweetetlove(f): 9:44am
lolz the hustle is real
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by PabloOmoEscobar: 9:44am
Why do girls take marriage for some kind of achievement?
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by iykekelvins: 9:46am
Let me teach u how to thief..
When you've seen your target, grab him, tie him up.. Blindfold him and put him into ur bag.
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Estharfabian(f): 9:46am
PabloOmoEscobar:LoL.
she's probably just kidding or something..
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Monalisa185(f): 9:48am
arrghh! Auntie, you better not thief my own o else the thunder way go follow your back go begin find escape route from Sambisa
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:09am
Estharfabian:Maybe
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by dotman4real007(m): 1:48pm
this one no get brain at all, you dey find husband yet you dress like olosho, who go wan marry olosho keep for house? I beg no steal husband for my area ooo! because we love roasting and smoking thieves!!
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by IamLEGEND1: 1:51pm
AhDonGerrit.
she has so far been unsuccessful in trying to get a man of her own,how does she plan on taking another woman's?
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by truthspeaks: 7:06pm
Now dis is hilarious
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by coded01: 7:07pm
Cc dmcdad...
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Agulimah: 7:07pm
This one is strong
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Titilayodeji13(m): 7:07pm
What is wrong with this one
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Olasco93: 7:07pm
Her female friends that are married are in Hot Soup, ogbolo soup to be precise.
Below would be the end product if her New Year Resolution materialize.
|Re: 2017 - If I No See Husband Eeeh... I Go Thief Person Own - FB User by Goldenheart(m): 7:07pm
Only one word.. .....
