Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa (11607 Views)

Ghana Opens The Highest And Longest Flyover In West Africa (Photos) / Fatal Accident In Ondo State This Morning (Graphic Pics) / A Nairalanders Visit To The Zoo Today. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nairalanders in Akure the Ondo state capital made a trip to the largest coastline in West Africa in Araromi seaside in And State.....



Getting down to the site, a 3hr drive from akure, one would wonder if our leaders who go on various vacations to the Carribeans are so dead to this precious jewel waiting to be explored! We bring you pictures!



@paulsibility, @temitopar, @ajoskele @leshluap 3 Likes 1 Share

Niyinficient:

Nairalanders in Akure the Ondo state capital made a trip to the largest coastline in West Africa in Araromi seaside in And State.....



Getting down to the site, a 3hr drive from akure, one would wonder if our leaders who go on various vacations to the Carribeans are so dead to this precious jewel waiting to be explored! We bring you pictures!



About your comments in bold....

Bro, save your breath. Black Africa has no leadership. Just brain dead political jobbers.



When all they do is sit on their ass and wait for the next federal allocation to be diverted into their personal kitty, you don't seriously expect them to impact the life of those who gave them the mandate to oversee their welfare.



Nice beach, by the way. Didn't know one like that existed in that state (Ondo?) About your comments in bold....Bro, save your breath. Black Africa has no leadership. Just brain dead political jobbers.When all they do is sit on their ass and wait for the next federal allocation to be diverted into their personal kitty, you don't seriously expect them to impact the life of those who gave them the mandate to oversee their welfare.Nice beach, by the way. Didn't know one like that existed in that state (Ondo?) 10 Likes

More pics 1 Like 1 Share

i love tourism, let's tour Sambisa some other time.... i love tourism, let's tour Sambisa some other time.... 3 Likes

whirlwind7:





About your comments in bold....

Bro, save your breath. Black Africa has no leadership. Just brain dead political jobbers.



When all they do is sit on their ass and wait for the next federal allocation to be diverted into their personal kitty, you don't seriously expect them to impact the life of those who gave them the mandate to oversee their welfare.



Nice beach, by the way. Didn't know one like that existed in that state (Ondo?)



u

I had fun yesterday.

Travelling many hours from Akure to the 'End Of The Road' Araromi Seaside in Ilaje, all in Ondo state.

Downing some nice wines.

Clearing the doubts of some fish pepper soup.

Mauling heaps of Pupuru at the beach.

#whatelse



Lalasticlala, could you show the world Ondo state has all it takes to turn around the face of tourism in Nigeria?

yusasiv:

i love tourism, let's tour Sambisa some other time.... Bros, you are on your own oo. Bros, you are on your own oo.

whirlwind7:





About your comments in bold....

Bro, save your breath. Black Africa has no leadership. Just brain dead political jobbers.



When all they do is sit on their ass and wait for the next federal allocation to be diverted into their personal kitty, you don't seriously expect them to impact the life of those who gave them the mandate to oversee their welfare.



Nice beach, by the way. Didn't know one like that existed in that state (Ondo?)



Let me just try not to comment on what you wrote because I may 'say' too much. I'm not happy with the way things are done in my country.



Back to latter part of your comment. Yes. It is believed to be the longest coastline in West Africa. Let me just try not to comment on what you wrote because I may 'say' too much. I'm not happy with the way things are done in my country.Back to latter part of your comment. Yes. It is believed to be the longest coastline in West Africa. 4 Likes

Make me sev upload small pics 3 Likes

ajoskele:

Make me sev upload small pics

Wow this is beautiful. I did not know such tourist attraction is in ondo state. Chai Government no dey try for our tourism sector at all. I hope a private firm love-vendor the place up and make it a place people around the world will want to visit. Nigeria get fine places sha.



Lalasticlaal Plz move this to front page biko let the world know about this beautiful place in Nigeria. 7 Likes

jeffoski:

Wow this is beautiful. I did not know such tourist attraction is in ondo state. Chai Government no dey try for our tourism sector at all. I hope a private firm love-vendor the place up and make it a place people around the world will want to visit. Nigeria get fine places sha.



Lalasticlaal Plz move this to front page biko let the world know about this beautiful place in Nigeria. Lalasticlala may not put this on the frontpage. It is not about snake or Wizkid changing his seat coz of a lady. Lalasticlala may not put this on the frontpage. It is not about snake or Wizkid changing his seat coz of a lady.

I bet they don't collect #1000 per head bribe like elegusi beach that looks like this..... I bet they don't collect #1000 per head bribe like elegusi beachthat looks like this..... 3 Likes

Easy and simple and sweet. That's should be a dubai if out leaders have # commonsense 3 Likes

Ignorance is bad. I used to think only Lagos had beaches in Nigeria. *covers face with palm* 9 Likes 1 Share

Where ur hand go for d sec pic bad ooo

yusasiv:

i love tourism, let's tour Sambisa some other time.... we dey your back. we dey your back.

ajoskele:

Lalasticlala may not put this on the frontpage. It is not about snake or Wizkid changing his seat coz of a lady. Now it has gotten to frontpage tell me how much way don enter ur account! Now it has gotten to frontpage tell me how much way don enter ur account! 1 Like

very neat, just hope it isn't shark infested. 2 Likes





Nice One! Wow a place like this in Ondo State?Nice One! 1 Like

INTROVERT:

Easy and simple and sweet. That's should be a dubai if out leaders have # commonsense true talk true talk 1 Like

Sorry for disturbing oh.

Today is 2016, tomorrow is 2017, is next tomorrow 2018?



It's ask am asking oh!

Because 1 Like

largest coastline in W/A? Makes absolutely no sense! Did OP and his people go to school atall?

nice

Very beautiful, I thought only Lag had beautiful beaches 1 Like

Wow...... why don't invite me? Just less than hour away from my side here in okitipupa. Chaiiiiiiii.

Nice, Oblang why you nor join them?,royalemperors shey you dey see? Better organize Nairaland fun fiesta for Benin branch o

I never believe ondo have such a rich way of making money. Such a pity to the state leadership. They lack vision

lil Wayne will b like dam I got my hands on her hip

. I just wanna say "hi" to him, datsall Pls what's this guy's moniker? Is he epileptic? Why does he seem to be convulsing cos he is being given a donkey ride while clutching onto her errr whatever. I just wanna say "hi" to him, datsall 1 Like

Local tourism on point.....My first post in 2017! Wishing all a happy new year!