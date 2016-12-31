₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Niyinficient(m): 9:41am
Nairalanders in Akure the Ondo state capital made a trip to the largest coastline in West Africa in Araromi seaside in And State.....
Getting down to the site, a 3hr drive from akure, one would wonder if our leaders who go on various vacations to the Carribeans are so dead to this precious jewel waiting to be explored! We bring you pictures!
@paulsibility, @temitopar, @ajoskele @leshluap
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by whirlwind7(m): 9:45am
Niyinficient:
About your comments in bold....
Bro, save your breath. Black Africa has no leadership. Just brain dead political jobbers.
When all they do is sit on their ass and wait for the next federal allocation to be diverted into their personal kitty, you don't seriously expect them to impact the life of those who gave them the mandate to oversee their welfare.
Nice beach, by the way. Didn't know one like that existed in that state (Ondo?)
10 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Niyinficient(m): 9:51am
More pics
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by yusasiv(m): 9:56am
i love tourism, let's tour Sambisa some other time....
3 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Niyinficient(m): 10:22am
whirlwind7:u
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by ajoskele(m): 11:17am
I had fun yesterday.
Travelling many hours from Akure to the 'End Of The Road' Araromi Seaside in Ilaje, all in Ondo state.
Downing some nice wines.
Clearing the doubts of some fish pepper soup.
Mauling heaps of Pupuru at the beach.
#whatelse
Lalasticlala, could you show the world Ondo state has all it takes to turn around the face of tourism in Nigeria?
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by ajoskele(m): 11:21am
yusasiv:Bros, you are on your own oo.
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by ajoskele(m): 11:27am
whirlwind7:Let me just try not to comment on what you wrote because I may 'say' too much. I'm not happy with the way things are done in my country.
Back to latter part of your comment. Yes. It is believed to be the longest coastline in West Africa.
4 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by ajoskele(m): 12:04pm
Make me sev upload small pics
3 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Niyinficient(m): 1:16pm
ajoskele:
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by jeffoski(m): 3:21pm
Wow this is beautiful. I did not know such tourist attraction is in ondo state. Chai Government no dey try for our tourism sector at all. I hope a private firm love-vendor the place up and make it a place people around the world will want to visit. Nigeria get fine places sha.
Lalasticlaal Plz move this to front page biko let the world know about this beautiful place in Nigeria.
7 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by ajoskele(m): 7:37pm
jeffoski:Lalasticlala may not put this on the frontpage. It is not about snake or Wizkid changing his seat coz of a lady.
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Goldenheart(m): 9:58pm
I bet they don't collect #1000 per head bribe like elegusi beach that looks like this.....
3 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by INTROVERT(f): 9:58pm
Easy and simple and sweet. That's should be a dubai if out leaders have # commonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by chronique(m): 10:00pm
Ignorance is bad. I used to think only Lagos had beaches in Nigeria. *covers face with palm*
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by sod09(m): 10:00pm
Where ur hand go for d sec pic bad ooo
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by ojinuocheibi(m): 10:01pm
yusasiv:we dey your back.
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Decypher: 10:01pm
ajoskele:Now it has gotten to frontpage tell me how much way don enter ur account!
1 Like
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by mikaelzX(m): 10:02pm
very neat, just hope it isn't shark infested.
2 Likes
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by VickyRotex(f): 10:02pm
Wow a place like this in Ondo State?
Nice One!
1 Like
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by ojinuocheibi(m): 10:03pm
INTROVERT:true talk
1 Like
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by mackmanuel: 10:03pm
Sorry for disturbing oh.
Today is 2016, tomorrow is 2017, is next tomorrow 2018?
It's ask am asking oh!
Because
1 Like
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by duni04(m): 10:04pm
largest coastline in W/A? Makes absolutely no sense! Did OP and his people go to school atall?
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by IMASTEX: 10:04pm
nice
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by b3llo(m): 10:04pm
Very beautiful, I thought only Lag had beautiful beaches
1 Like
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Ademoore07(m): 10:04pm
Wow...... why don't invite me? Just less than hour away from my side here in okitipupa. Chaiiiiiiii.
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by 2dugged(f): 10:04pm
Nice, Oblang why you nor join them?,royalemperors shey you dey see? Better organize Nairaland fun fiesta for Benin branch o
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by bankyblue(m): 10:04pm
I never believe ondo have such a rich way of making money. Such a pity to the state leadership. They lack vision
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by enua(m): 10:05pm
lil Wayne will b like dam I got my hands on her hip
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by frenchwine: 10:06pm
Pls what's this guy's moniker? Is he epileptic? Why does he seem to be convulsing cos he is being given a donkey ride while clutching onto her errr whatever . I just wanna say "hi" to him, datsall
1 Like
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by Pavore9: 10:06pm
Local tourism on point.....My first post in 2017! Wishing all a happy new year!
|Re: Nairalanders Visit Araromi Seaside In Ondo, The Largest Coastline In West Africa by holatin(m): 10:06pm
nice one op, hope u tried swimming there ? its a bresadupia experience
