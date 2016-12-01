₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,978 members, 3,294,782 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 12:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog (5047 Views)
SINGLE MEN: Don't Take Your Woman For Granted - Bamisepeters' Blog / Your Spouse Will Not Doubt Your Trust If ... - Bamisepeters' Blog / Not All Relationships End In Marriage, But... - Bamisepeters 'blog (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by bamisepeters: 9:46am On Dec 31, 2016
Naturally, humans are insatiable, when we have the best we still wish to have another best and on like that.
Little wonder there are more broken home this days due to cheating either by the man or the woman despite the increase in relationship counselors like many people will say.
This is not particular to a certain gender anymore like we use to have the male cheating most times in those days, women are now proving to men they can do better.
The funny thing is that those that are cheating are the ones always on the trail of their partner just because they themselves are not clean.
They love their own partner to be reserved while they perform all sorts of miracles in bed with someone else's partner and will then come back home like saint.
They know all the moves as they are deep in the act, yet, they don't want their partner to be tasted by someone else.
If your partner shouldn't enjoy or be enjoyed why not just leave other people's partner alone?
I know no matter how hard we preach some people will never listen as cheating is innate to them.
Even when they are not looked for they themselves will turn on the Searchlight as they are never satisfied with anything and neither can they endure with the little they have, they want everything in their partner forgetting no Mr or Mrs right.
You cannot swallow your cake and still have it back as cake but waste.
Learn to be loyal to your partner, you signed for better for worse, so, you don't need to enjoy the for better together and make him/her feel the pains of the worst alone.
Even if you are cheating on your partner and your partner knows or otherwise and still loyal against all odds as he/she has accepted his/her fate, what will punish you will forever hunt you till you bite your fingers in regret.
No Mr/Mrs right, this is why marriage is for two imperfect beings coming together to submit their ego in order to make themselves perfect for just each other.
Leave other people's partner and make your home the perfect abode
Source: http://bamisepeters.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/dont-taste-other-peoples-partner-if.html
2 Likes
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by FALCONEYrebirth: 9:48am On Dec 31, 2016
it's legal isn't it?
4 Likes
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by bamisepeters: 9:55am On Dec 31, 2016
FALCONEYrebirth:completely illegal joo
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by talkavenue: 10:01am On Dec 31, 2016
This is just like eating other meals outside during the day and reserving the one at home for the night. It wouldn't be an issue if only the cook at home would be okay with it.
Well, OP. For us wey no get partner yet. We can keep sampling other people's partner that gives it to us freely.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by 2SWT(f): 10:39am On Dec 31, 2016
talkavenue:happy sampling baby
Hope you know their health status before sampling
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by bamisepeters: 12:46pm On Dec 31, 2016
2SWT:abi, maybe life after disease or death sweet sha.
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Benita27(f): 12:59pm On Dec 31, 2016
talkavenue:No sane woman would tolerate that, just as no man would be okay if his wife cheats on him.
Don't know why most of you think you're entitled to cheat but your partners should remain loyal, greed of the highest order: loyalty is a two way street!...don't demand for what you can't give.
2 Likes
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by dotman4real007(m): 1:06pm On Dec 31, 2016
you have said it all!!! big ups OP. but its not easy ooo choping one food alone. well I am not married I can still chop as many as I want o jaree!! Anika, tania, cookie come here!!!!
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by bamisepeters: 6:42pm On Dec 31, 2016
dotman4real007:i accept your point but we just try to accept that kind of same food till death do the parting.
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by talkavenue: 8:37am On Jan 01
Benita27:Of course, no woman would tolerate it
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by talkavenue: 8:39am On Jan 01
2SWT:Na so una dey talk on
Hope your bf is not sampling others yet?
Happy New Year
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by bamisepeters: 3:04pm On Jan 01
Benita27:very simple
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Divay22(f): 11:11pm On Jan 06
Today is my birthday
2 Likes
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by john4reala(m): 11:12pm On Jan 06
Hmmm
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Primusinterpares(m): 11:13pm On Jan 06
So partners na food now ni
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by WillieJah: 11:13pm On Jan 06
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by omanifrank(m): 11:13pm On Jan 06
ok
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by MoDsHunter: 11:13pm On Jan 06
Be It shawarma, ofada, OMother, fried plantain, boiled plantain, For Non shall Pass me By without a subtle taste .....
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by somehowpenis(m): 11:14pm On Jan 06
Well!!
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by dukeolumde(m): 11:14pm On Jan 06
When a man wants Chops.com, him no dey hear English again ooo...
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by favourmic: 11:15pm On Jan 06
The world is ending gradually.......
only God know what the next generation we do about marriage and cheating.
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:15pm On Jan 06
Seeing this Tosyntoomuch and smellymouth come to mind.
those guys second number suppose be "tasters"
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Bahddo(m): 11:16pm On Jan 06
Especially women. You sleep with other ladies' bfs/husbands and cry all-men-are-cheats when you discover another lady sleeps with yours.
1 Like
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by gurunlocker: 11:17pm On Jan 06
Someone guilty here on NL is reading this...
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by DirtyGold: 11:19pm On Jan 06
Boys observing the op.... It's like the op is up for some sampling eh?
What's tha business?
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by 3rdavefarms(m): 11:20pm On Jan 06
Bamise peteru
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Estharfabian(f): 11:20pm On Jan 06
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Thobiy(m): 11:20pm On Jan 06
Yes, that is how it should be.BTW why cheat your partner. What a world
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Bankalert(m): 11:21pm On Jan 06
...
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by 0b10010011: 11:21pm On Jan 06
But truth be told, married women dey sweet nack o.
Cos the drive and flame is mostly gone in ther marriages
|Re: Don't Taste Other People's Partner If Yours Is Untouchable - Bamisepeters' Blog by Hugo7(m): 11:21pm On Jan 06
I have not so, nobody should taste mine please...#mybirthday
Relationship And Religion / How Do You Do / Ladies Only
Viewing this topic: mrmrmister, RxObiefule13(m), GoodyOG, DOCTECH(m), nupo29, hobermener, 4christ4life, barryuche, shamecurls, Emereolevanwill(m), tigonana, nwakibe, AnonyNymous(m), doctore89, jagabanjbl(m), oluyemieve(f), Charleynmuo, classicgee(m), teshyberry(f), biddieluvzyaho(f), TabletMan, sunrothyme, wayodude(m), Ator008(m), foyeks2001(f), michaelismenten, nigeriancuban, Chukwu94, bigerboy200, Demlad99(m), moneyhungry(m), fashionale(m), saudyarmani(m), engreo(m), qhilo(m), kemam(f), GEJPosterity, ispeed(m), yoddy(m), emsheddy(m), deleo16(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22