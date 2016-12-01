Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 (4956 Views)

He said this when he spoke at the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner.



"I refused and gave my reasons and the next thing I knew I was removed and detained for three and half years. As a civilian president I will do my best and I’m telling you all these because you are part of the leadership of this great country and God willing we will remain great” he said.



What are your assertions?





How do we verify this your story oga presido We have read different stories of you war against indiscipline, your wack economic policies, crass ignorance to governance, Dictatorial approach to human rights and disregard for international conventions.



Remember that America or UK never came here to remove you. Your kinsmen removed you. Again, you were one man army and forgot to build loyalty. If you did. They will inform you if they were approached to remove you.



It's saddening that same thing is playing out now.

Your economic team has pulled us into recession in 2016 . Back to back.



Nigeriansare saying change them . But adamancy won't allow you. Just like 1984. Almost 3 million jobs lost since you came in and you are still paying Chris Ngige. In saner climes. People are fired for ignorance.



Your SGF, Chief of Army, minister for Sports have continually embarrassed your government and you keep mute.



Now you exonerate your incompetence and blame IMF and World bank for your removal

Dear Buhari

He's on the verge of leaving again.

Lie

That's not a good excuse at all

Bubu. you is a liar

Why take so long

History they said







Always repeats

But, ki lo kan wa pelu gbogbo rubbish yen...

No Sir



You were overthrown for introducing draconian policies, economic hardship and human rights violations.



You truncated a corrupt civilian government only to create an avenue for an even more corrupt one to come to the fore



You hounded corrupt politicians while taking care of 53 suitcases



it is therefor no wonder that contrary to your claim of 'purity' (aided by your gaunt physique) you were able to send 6 of 8 children abroad to school hence your inability to make public your asset declaration as promised by yourself



You are #CleanSweepBuhari a la Jeffrey Archer





The greatest trick the devil APC ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist and Nigerians that PMB's government will not be corrupt. (apologies to Keyser Soze fans)









ERONX:

Below are brief profiles of

President Buhari’s children, focusing more on schools they attended.

The details are as provided in “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria” written by American professor, John Paden.



“All of President Buhari’s children have had extensive education,” the book said.



“Several have studied at university and postgraduate levels, including abroad.”



1) Fatima: Born March 7, 1975. Education: Airforce Primary School, Victoria Island, Lagos; Government College, Kaduna; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; postgraduate degree, Business Academy, Stratford, United Kingdom.



2) Nana-Hadiza: Born June 23, 1981. Education: Essence International School; Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom; University of Buckingham;

Postgraduate, National Teachers Institute, Kaduna; Masters in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Polytechnic Kaduna.



3) Safinatu: Born October 13, 1983. Education: Essence International School; Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom; University of Plymouth,

United Kingdom; presently at Arden University, United Kingdom



4) Halima: Born October 8, 1990. Education: International School, Kaduna; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Leicester, United Kingdom, Nigeria Law School, Lagos.



5) Yusuf: Born April 23. Education: Kaduna International School; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Surrey, United Kingdom.



6) Zahra: Born December 18, 1994. Education: Kaduna International School; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Surrey, United Kingdom



7) Aisha (Hanan): Born August 30, 1998. Education: Kaduna International School.



8 ) Noor (Amina): Born September 14, 2004. Education: Kaduna International School.





(Note : In November 2012, Mr. Buhari’s first daughter, Zulaihat Junaid, died of sickle cell anemia after giving birth.



Earlier, one boy – Musa- died in infancy from sickle cell anemia.)

It is very sad that over 20yrs later. This man still doesn't know why he was removed.

Hope history will not repeat itself.

Either way, I wish you could be removed again. You are a failure.

Why the fück then are you hell bent on taking a loan from the same IMF, despite persistent calls from Nigerians against such a callous move that will indebt generations yet unborn .

This old dry numb skull should focus on the reason why he was elected, and get the Nation out of the unprecedented recession he has plunged it into real fast!!! Them swear for this bastardWhy the fück then are you hell bent on taking a loan from the same IMF, despite persistent calls from Nigerians against such a callous move that will indebt generations yet unbornThis old dry numb skull should focus on the reason why he was elected, and get the Nation out of the unprecedented recession he has plunged it into real fast!!! 2 Likes

Bubu is in revenge mood all these while ...

This baba is still thinking of 1985

He will soon be removed before he turns zoogeria into a cemetery cum IDP camp.

Pure lies as usual...

You were removed because you are a dullard, the same reason you will be removed again.

Whatever Mr President,



Just do the right thing, cuz Nigerians no dey smile biko

I pray for God's wisdom upon you oo

Now you are making naira worthless with increase in fuel and flour prices. It is obvours your were removed becouse you were incompetent. Theis is not an excuse. It will be sensible again if you are removed with impeachment. You are more confused and clueless than nigerians think.

Then he should be removed again.

Or what do you think?

.