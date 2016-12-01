₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,806 members, 3,284,156 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 06:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 (4956 Views)
|President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by exlink10(m): 5:52pm
Contrarily to what people think and why Pres. Buhari was removed from office, the President yesterday in his speech said the reason he was removed from office in 1985 was because he refused to take an advice from the IMF and the World Bank to devalue the Naira and increase prices of fuel and flour.
He said this when he spoke at the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner.
"I refused and gave my reasons and the next thing I knew I was removed and detained for three and half years. As a civilian president I will do my best and I’m telling you all these because you are part of the leadership of this great country and God willing we will remain great” he said.
What are your assertions?
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2016/12/president-buhari-state-reason-why-he.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44 obinoscopy missyb3 ijababy dominique ishilove
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Built2last: 5:56pm
How do we verify this your story oga presido We have read different stories of you war against indiscipline, your wack economic policies, crass ignorance to governance, Dictatorial approach to human rights and disregard for international conventions.
Remember that America or UK never came here to remove you. Your kinsmen removed you. Again, you were one man army and forgot to build loyalty. If you did. They will inform you if they were approached to remove you.
It's saddening that same thing is playing out now.
Your economic team has pulled us into recession in 2016 . Back to back.
Nigeriansare saying change them . But adamancy won't allow you. Just like 1984. Almost 3 million jobs lost since you came in and you are still paying Chris Ngige. In saner climes. People are fired for ignorance.
Your SGF, Chief of Army, minister for Sports have continually embarrassed your government and you keep mute.
Now you exonerate your incompetence and blame IMF and World bank for your removal
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by gunpoint(m): 5:56pm
Dear Buhari
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Standardcosting(f): 5:56pm
He's on the verge of leaving again.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by mytime24(f): 5:56pm
Lie
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Linqsz(m): 5:56pm
All the above poster self eh
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by SammyGyang(m): 5:57pm
That's not a good excuse at all
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Kimjinkyu(f): 5:57pm
Bubu. you is a liar
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Sylverly(m): 5:57pm
Why take so long
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Janetessy(f): 5:57pm
Ok
History they said
Always repeats
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by ajuwarhodes(f): 5:57pm
But, ki lo kan wa pelu gbogbo rubbish yen...
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by three: 5:57pm
No Sir
You were overthrown for introducing draconian policies, economic hardship and human rights violations.
You truncated a corrupt civilian government only to create an avenue for an even more corrupt one to come to the fore
You hounded corrupt politicians while taking care of 53 suitcases
it is therefor no wonder that contrary to your claim of 'purity' (aided by your gaunt physique) you were able to send 6 of 8 children abroad to school hence your inability to make public your asset declaration as promised by yourself
You are #CleanSweepBuhari a la Jeffrey Archer
The greatest trick the
ERONX:
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by themosthigh: 5:57pm
It is very sad that over 20yrs later. This man still doesn't know why he was removed.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by goodmorning40: 5:58pm
Ah ah front page already
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by gen2briz(m): 5:58pm
Hope history will not repeat itself.
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by osemoses1234(m): 5:58pm
We don hear nxt plssss
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by philtex(m): 5:58pm
Dahmmit
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Shortyy(f): 5:58pm
Either way, I wish you could be removed again. You are a failure.
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by hobermener: 5:58pm
Them swear for this bastard Why the fück then are you hell bent on taking a loan from the same IMF, despite persistent calls from Nigerians against such a callous move that will indebt generations yet unborn .
This old dry numb skull should focus on the reason why he was elected, and get the Nation out of the unprecedented recession he has plunged it into real fast!!!
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by emmabest2000(m): 5:58pm
Bubu is in revenge mood all these while ...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by repogirl(f): 5:58pm
This baba is still thinking of 1985
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Decibel: 5:58pm
He will soon be removed before he turns zoogeria into a cemetery cum IDP camp.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by shammah1(m): 5:58pm
Pure lies as usual...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Bibors(m): 5:58pm
You were removed because you are a dullard, the same reason you will be removed again.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Decibel: 5:58pm
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by missluv: 5:58pm
Aiit
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by AlexCk: 5:58pm
Whatever Mr President,
Just do the right thing, cuz Nigerians no dey smile biko
I pray for God's wisdom upon you oo
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by Promismike(m): 5:58pm
Now you are making naira worthless with increase in fuel and flour prices. It is obvours your were removed becouse you were incompetent. Theis is not an excuse. It will be sensible again if you are removed with impeachment. You are more confused and clueless than nigerians think.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by ificatchmodeh: 5:59pm
Hi
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by rafhell(m): 5:59pm
Then he should be removed again.
Or what do you think?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by snezBaba: 5:59pm
.
|Re: President Buhari States Reason Why He Was Removed From Office In 1985 by bi0nics: 5:59pm
2 Likes 1 Share
Construction Stops At Ibru University / Cancer On The Rise, But Treatment Costs N0.5m Monthly In Nigeria / Nigeria's Military Power Vs Kenya
Viewing this topic: Prestdude, destino24(m), jide219(m), jinneyb(m), Jokerman(m), Iceeydee, fkdmods, sapientia(m), greatdeal1408(m), master2007, progress69, tete7000(m), TheFreeOne, diegosticks(m), narrowpathy(m), kglamour(m), brainpower(m), BlackHummer(m), fuckmeharder(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17