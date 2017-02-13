Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia (3211 Views)

In 2017, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the real brain behind President Buhari's government.



In 1985, Tunde Idiagbon was the real brain behind then Military Head Of State, General Muhammadu Buhari's government.In 2017, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the real brain behind President Buhari's government.

1 Like

, but to be candid there is some ounce of truth in what this guy said. Bro no go anywhere Oo when bubu come Back you will explain urself to DSS., but to be candid there is some ounce of truth in what this guy said. 11 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is the enabler





He's the enzyme, chemical agent required for meaningful governance





Nuff said 8 Likes

known fact. 1 Like

You guys want osinbade to die before his time be. Abeg make una stop this thing. 5 Likes

Donshegxy10:

known fact. i concur i concur

now is sick and out so not same in the two tenure

Useless silly IPOB been given themselves HBP because of BUHARI, since 1960 BC 5 Likes

Nnamdisblog:

Curse indeed. You prefer we have 2 clueless ones as they said we had right?? Curse indeed. You prefer we have 2 clueless ones as they said we had right?? 4 Likes

So you mean, 32 years after, still no br- 4 Likes

yarimo:

Useless silly IPOB been given themselves HBP because of BUHARI, since 1960 BC

Lol.... this your outburst is a sign of advanced HBP. Easy tiger! Lol.... this your outburst is a sign of advanced HBP. Easy tiger! 4 Likes 1 Share







O

Ayam not surprised.....nothing has changed! 1 Like

Lol

With the way the media is trying to create enmity between Buhari and Osinbajo, I pray things don't end the way it did for Idiagbon.

**Facts**

Hmmm...

make una free BuBu na?? Na by force to be in aso rock??

People, likes to lie , y?

Mtschewww

senboy204:

Bro no go anywhere Oo when bubu come Back you will explain urself to DSS. , but to be candid there is some ounce of truth in what this guy said. warn am oh warn am oh

Super true; History has it

'

true talk

Na so haboooooki life be, na their second in command dey always do the work,their own na just to occupy space and pretend to be in charge

Pictures speak louder than words

Iamwrath:

Buhari is the enabler





He's the enzyme, chemical agent required for meaningful governance





Nuff said

If na so why is the country improving in his absence? If na so why is the country improving in his absence?