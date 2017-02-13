₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Nnamdisblog(m): 12:23am
In 1985, Tunde Idiagbon was the real brain behind then Military Head Of State, General Muhammadu Buhari's government.
In 2017, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the real brain behind President Buhari's government.
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Alasi20(m): 12:36am
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by senboy204(m): 12:54am
Bro no go anywhere Oo when bubu come Back you will explain urself to DSS. , but to be candid there is some ounce of truth in what this guy said.
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Iamwrath: 2:28am
Buhari is the enabler
He's the enzyme, chemical agent required for meaningful governance
Nuff said
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Donshegxy10(m): 3:30am
known fact.
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Nutase(f): 6:58am
You guys want osinbade to die before his time be. Abeg make una stop this thing.
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by jordyspices: 7:07am
Donshegxy10:i concur
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by bewla(m): 7:50am
now is sick and out so not same in the two tenure
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by yarimo(m): 9:32am
Useless silly IPOB been given themselves HBP because of BUHARI, since 1960 BC
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by ikaboy: 9:43am
Nnamdisblog:
Curse indeed. You prefer we have 2 clueless ones as they said we had right??
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Tazdroid(m): 10:03am
So you mean, 32 years after, still no br-
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by tdbankplc: 11:18am
yarimo:
Lol.... this your outburst is a sign of advanced HBP. Easy tiger!
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Lovegisty: 2:40pm
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by 5starmilitant: 2:40pm
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by GreenMavro: 2:40pm
Ayam not surprised.....nothing has changed!
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by ibroh22(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Richie0974: 2:41pm
With the way the media is trying to create enmity between Buhari and Osinbajo, I pray things don't end the way it did for Idiagbon.
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by bayocanny: 2:41pm
**Facts**
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Explorers(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by visijo(m): 2:42pm
make una free BuBu na?? Na by force to be in aso rock??
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by aleeyus(m): 2:42pm
People, likes to lie , y?
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by freeborn76(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by burkingx: 2:43pm
senboy204:warn am oh
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by Justbeingreal(m): 2:45pm
Super true; History has it
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by bestman09(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by apesinola001(m): 2:46pm
true talk
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by IYANGBALI: 2:46pm
Na so haboooooki life be, na their second in command dey always do the work,their own na just to occupy space and pretend to be in charge
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by alexistaiwo: 2:46pm
Pictures speak louder than words
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by chiedu7: 2:46pm
Iamwrath:
If na so why is the country improving in his absence?
|Re: Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia by michoim(m): 2:47pm
Stanley you Mumu pass anything. Is this how you reason? Buhari is just there you said. Yet he is the constant that cannot be done away with. Very important.Your biased mind never told you that he is unique.The so called 'brain behind' are variables; Come and go...
