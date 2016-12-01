₦airaland Forum

Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by ebosie11(f): 9:10pm
Pictured below are photos of Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with the Port Harcourt International Airport Manager,  Engr. C. A. Nwobu, during the inspection of the construction of the New International wing at the airport on Saturday.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/honourable-minister-of-transportation.html?m=1

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Janetessy(f): 9:20pm
The lizard sorry lion of ubima



grin



Happy new year nairaland

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by habibest06: 9:21pm
this might cause high blood pressure to some people,but they will come here and say he his taking glory 4 Inte...l buffon project. I did nt mention name o

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by iibarrYY: 9:21pm
Let the good news keep coming... already having feelings that 2017 is going to be great for Nigeria...

#Ma mouth don swell oh.... wetin concern me!!! I must finish diz food before next year!

Happy new Year Ahead fellow Nairalanders!!!

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by emy77: 9:22pm
cool
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Eguaikide(m): 9:22pm
That's good of him!
Leave Wike and let him govern Rivers State well!
Keep it up!
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:22pm
smooth criminal
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Duru009(m): 9:22pm
All these projects were awarded and started under Goodluck Jonathan......

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by ch91: 9:22pm
who e epp?

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by mascot87(m): 9:23pm
Amechi is greater than Wike & far better than all South south governors combined.

I greet you Rotimi Amechi, the Lion of Rivers

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Vanpascore(m): 9:23pm
Good work shey??
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Oildichotomy(m): 9:23pm
He went to his home state for holidays but the typical APC propaganda spirit in him won't let us have peace, He has to snap some pictures for the media

THOSE WHO GIVE A FUCKkk WENT THAT WAY

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by dokunbam(m): 9:24pm
Amaechi my guy

Happy New year everyone

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by kenonze(f): 9:24pm
Whenever I see Amechi, see a serious politician

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by PapaBrowne(m): 9:25pm
Posing with Jonathans Works>!! Very Shameless!

When I see just 1 work you have done as Minister that doesn't have Jonathan's name on it, I'll begin to respect you !!

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by uchelouis45: 9:25pm
The sixth picture.





Those who give a fvck went that way. Mods sef. Happy New Year in advance Nairalanders
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by allytinted: 9:28pm
Janetessy:
The lizard sorry lion of ubima


grin


Happy new year nairaland
SMH
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by ufuosman: 9:28pm
mascot87:
Amechi is greater than Wike & far better than all South south governors combined.

I greet you Rotimi Amechi, the Lion of Rivers
all south south governors in which aspect?

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Nutase(f): 9:28pm
Sell out

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by welovethee(m): 9:31pm
Inspecting the worse airport in the world. Nice! undecided
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Ten12: 9:33pm
Oga abeg just hang around de airport incase dis wicked wike come 4 u,u can jump in2 any available flight back to abj
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by iluvdonjazzy: 9:34pm
amaechi my guy

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Collinskeeper(m): 9:35pm
Joker

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by ginggerxy: 9:35pm
Janetessy:
The lizard sorry lion of ubima



grin



Happy new year nairaland
fine girl shocked
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by dahunsy(m): 9:35pm
Coughs***clears throat#.....going to church tonight to pray against my cough. sad
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by visit5959: 9:37pm
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:38pm
kenonze:
Whenever I see Amechi, see a serious politician

Happy new yr wink
Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by AnthonyAk(m): 9:44pm
And how long have they been building. Even calabar finished theirs without issue. Common enugu has theirs complete.

Imagine an international airport that immigration is in a canopy? Maybe all the other posters dont live in ph to understand how long this has been going on

Re: Amaechi Ends 2016 With Inspection Of Construction Of Port Harcout Airport(pics by Janetessy(f): 9:45pm
ginggerxy:
fine girl shocked


Thank you

