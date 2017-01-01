₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,066 members, 3,284,903 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 January 2017 at 11:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? (14438 Views)
Ramadan Calendar 2016 Timings / 16 Nigerian Iventors With Remarkable Inventions Worldwide / How Can Simple Geometry Calculations Display Gregorian Calendar Dates? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by ShakaZullu(m): 12:56am
Please permit me to ask this question
why is the gregorian Calender the only recognised Calender in the world?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by boman2014: 1:01am
You answers are here
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adoption_of_the_Gregorian_calendar
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Emescot(m): 1:10am
You too talk jor... Happy New year to anyone reading this.
New year resolution: Less Internet, facebook, whatsapp, NL, NaijaL and the rest. I can do it, i know i can
15 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by ShakaZullu(m): 1:15am
Emescot:
ok
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by ShakaZullu(m): 1:15am
boman2014:
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Boleyndynasty2(f): 1:15am
I think gregorian calendar doesn't have inconsistencies like other calendars.
Happy new year
4 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by evansjeff: 8:49am
See I fit slap person if you talk that nonsense of Those wey give fvck went that away, Nairaland people sabi mad sha...who start this craze?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Agimor(m): 8:49am
Happy new year to all nairalanders it's our year of spontaneous blessings....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Richie0974: 8:49am
Op, you wan spoil celebration for pesin.
We won't take this.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by professorfal: 8:50am
ask the queen of England Nigerians and Google questions.
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Horlawale1(m): 8:51am
State of mind
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by visit5959: 8:51am
generate your personalized wish from you to your loved ones, using the link on the image
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Agulimah: 8:51am
Because Mr Gregory na big man
2 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by willian10: 8:51am
Happy new year
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by tigonana: 8:51am
Just wan observe some comment!!!!
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Tiny23(f): 8:51am
1 Like
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by EmperorLee(m): 8:52am
Because na me write am . Jamb question
I go piss
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by bonechamberlain(m): 8:52am
Seems only Saudi uses the Muslim calendar, because Muslims here in Nigeria go to mosque on 31st night to also celebrate the new year.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by awoo47: 8:52am
Who cares abt d type of calendar we using. Everything must hv a reference point. Happy 2017
1 Like
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by CACAWA(m): 8:53am
Ok
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by freeman4ever(m): 8:53am
Here to read comments. Anyway happy new y'all
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by cutiedave(m): 8:53am
Nice one bro....i still wonder wats special about the newyear... To me its just like every other day, since everyday can be a new year...
As u av rightly said, its just a time measuring instrument created by man to mark new beginnings
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by elobyobi: 8:53am
One of the perks of being the major world power since 1582, I guess.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by ChiSun27(m): 8:55am
well, a time frame must be followed...but all na dawning of another day.
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by Stuntkid172(m): 8:56am
we don hear. by the way happy new year NLers
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by evansjeff: 8:56am
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by EmperorLee(m): 8:57am
evansjeff:
Who book space?
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by wellmax(m): 8:57am
Because its he most sensible. Its measure the rotation of the earth round the sun, unlike other ones.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by muyibaba222(m): 8:57am
I think it is for business sake. You cant use different calendar to transact between two countries without one being at disadvantage. moreso, powerful natios adopted it already and must be influenced on other.
1 Like
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by emmanuel596(m): 8:58am
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by AboveGod: 8:58am
I think the reason behind the greater influence of the Gregorian calendar is because of the fact that Romans were the world power then. So as a world power, they enforced a lot on the world.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Is Gregorian Calender The Most Recognised Calendar Worldwide? by BizBayo: 9:01am
Happy New Year Friends... Great and mighty things are here.
Meteorite Crashes In Russia. Intercepted By Missiles / Homebuilt Radio Control Airplane / Meet Plankton, One Of The Most Important Organisms On Our Planet.
Viewing this topic: TheTechMan, Crizillion1(m), oneniceguy(m), chibc(m), Kunstay98, easyflex, mKc9ET(m), ope33, jeftalene(m), Saammiee(m), Aghanel(m), donsk60, tommynico(m), Factism(m), shumuel(m), ejihand, simonhabby(m), mackmanuel, netzro, olusolaj(m), ableguy(m), Natty14(m), Ashl, 3rdavefarms(m), simmydebadest(m), yahooz, moscobabs(m), telim and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12