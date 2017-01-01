₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,353 members, 3,285,607 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 January 2017 at 09:55 PM

Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. - Foreign Affairs - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. (5294 Views)

BREAKING NEWS: Man Opens Fire In Germany Cinema. 50 Reported / 50 People Shot Dead At Florida Gay Nightclub In America / US Opens Up On Why Nigeria Cancelled Military Training (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 1:57am
Thirty five people have been killed in an armed attack in an Istanbul nightclub, the city's governor has revealed.

The gunman, believed to have been dressed in a Santa costume, opened fire inside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortaköy district, where hundreds were celebrating the New Year.

A further 40 people are thought to have been wounded in the attack, which has been captured in CCTV footage.

Special forces officers have stormed the building, but the location of the gunman is unknown.





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4079112/Many-wounded-New-Year-s-Eve-gun-attack-Istanbul-nightclub.html

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by nzeobi(m): 2:01am
Bokoharam and their brothers taking what they can't give.

7 Likes

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by bonechamberlain(m): 2:01am
Unfortunately Turkey is paying the price for once dinning with the devil.

There are more enlightening topics in the foreign sections on nairaland but it seems nairaland prefers only bad news from foreign sections to hit front page. Because I know this topic must hit front page "it's bad news"

Mr seun I know u generate huge traffic from bad news but you can still educate and broaden the knowledge of members and visitors in this forum by pushing interesting topics from the foreign sections to front page and not irrelevant topics from celebrity sections like "Annie buys ice cream for her kids", "Anita Joseph takes selfie in the zoo" and other irrelevant news.

I hope this new year would bring a change in irrelevant topics gracing front page.

Happy new year

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 2:06am
A survivor is taken away on a stretcher by ambulance staff after the attack.

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by ramdris(m): 2:06am
That one na father xmas sharing death instead of gift...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by BlackDBagba: 2:06am
shocked
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 2:08am
t is believed that 17,000 police officers are on duty in the city tonght.

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by nero2face: 2:08am
Evil men disguising with thing of God to harm Innocent people, I pity whoever should be behind this, JEHOVAH GOD is a patient God, but His wrath consumes life a raging fire...go ask Saul in de Bible

5 Likes

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 2:10am
The Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, where the attack took place.

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by marshalcarter: 2:20am
another paris
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by shoyemiayodeji(m): 2:23am
Jesuuuuu ni nu odun tuntun
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Eleniyan15(m): 2:29am
BadNews beef up security Network France,Germany wonder why other country didn't do that also anyways it inevitable




HappyNewYear
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Wordsmith01: 2:32am
This is becoming unbecoming .
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by mizzytan(m): 2:33am
A MUSLIM dressed like a Santa Claus. Take Note. Bloody f.ucking terrorists

2 Likes

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 2:52am
It might be a revenge by the Russian because of their Ambassador that was killed few weeks ago in Turkey lipsrsealed

4 Likes

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Twizzy30(m): 2:54am
Hmm. Its by his Grace we saw the New Year. No doubt
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by louiskay(m): 3:05am
Its and in-house issue I guess... a country in Europe shouldn't suffer terror attack this extent without any plausible solution
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by louiskay(m): 3:07am
richie9093:
Through all these years, I have never called any religion out but I'll break that rule. This is getting too much. These Islamists should pipe the fvck down.

Are you the only ones who have a god to worship? Is your god a vampire? why is he so bloodthirsty? Why do you people kill up and down in his name? wtf? On new year's day for that matter

I saw a video on of a victim having agonal breathing. she was suffocating on her own blood while gasping for air, blood spilled all over the blood. kilode? wọ́n fi ṣé yín ni?

Religion of peace, my ass. Everytime. ah ahn!! And the so called moderate Moslems hardly condemn these acts which means in a way, they support it.

Nonsense

Let's pull the bull by the Horn.... I have no reservation to this.... Islam is Sh!t.

5 Likes

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 3:13am
louiskay:


Let's pull the bull by the Horn.... I have no reservation to this.... Islam is Sh!t.

It might be Russian terrorist this time undecided
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by louiskay(m): 3:24am
babseg:


It might be Russian terrorist this time undecided

I doubt so jare.... turkey has been attacked twice in less than 4 weeks.... even just on Xmas eve, Germany was also attacked all orchestrated by this attention seeking, God forsaken demons..... cowards who only kill and gets killed....

1 Like

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 3:28am
louiskay:


I doubt so jare.... turkey has been attacked twice in less than 4 weeks.... even just on Xmas eve, Germany was also attacked all orchestrated by this attention seeking, God forsaken demons..... cowards who only kill and gets killed....

Did you hear about the Russian ambassador that was killed in Turkey few weeks ago?
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by richie9093(m): 5:43am
babseg:


Did you hear about the Russian ambassador that was killed in Turkey few weeks ago?

they aren't Russian. Reports state that the two men in Santa Claus costume were speaking Arabic. so they may have been linked with ISIS
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Nobody: 6:55am
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un. So sad
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by yungryce(m): 7:47am
hope these mad people didn't move to the new year with the rest of the world
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by ichommy(m): 7:53am
They are really Hitting Turkey Hard.
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 8:16am
yungryce:
hope these mad people didn't move to the new year with the rest of the world

It happened few minutes to the new year, like they did.
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Funjosh(m): 8:42am
Oh Not Again sad
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Fkforyou(m): 8:50am
What were the club bouncers doing ( or thinking)? Who wears Santa Claus costume to a party when it's not Halloween or why didn't they search him thoroughly? undecided

It seems this unrest in the middle east is really having a ripple effect (psychological wise) on this Persians and the sad news is that but the innocent ones are caught up in this mess sad

1 Like

Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by AK481(m): 8:51am
Pkk or isis?
Choose one.
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 9:24am
richie9093:


they aren't Russian. Reports state that the two men in Santa Claus costume were speaking Arabic. so they may have been linked with ISIS

Alright then. Some group of people are just stvpid killing there own brothers and sister in the name of religion
Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by x240: 9:27am
richie9093:
Through all these years, I have never called any religion out but I'll break that rule. This is getting too much. These Islamists should pipe the fvck down.

Are you the only ones who have a god to worship? Is your god a vampire? why is he so bloodthirsty? Why do you people kill up and down in his name? wtf? On new year's day for that matter

I saw a video on twitter of a victim having agonal breathing. she was suffocating on her own blood while gasping for air, blood spilled all over the floor. kilode? wọ́n fi ṣé yín ni?

Religion of peace, my ass. Everytime. ah ahn!! And the so called moderate Moslems hardly condemn these acts which means in a way, they support it.

Nonsense

You should keep shut and not talk about what you don't know.

Turkey's case is a thorny issue with lots of dimensions.

First you have the Kurds who have been Massacred for a long time trying to gain independence.

You have the ISIS trying to gain revenge for whatever political reasons they have.

You have the Russian angle and you have Erdogan himself fanning the embers of fire and destruction.

No war in the world is based on religion. If you had any iota of sense you should know that. Religion is just a tool to get some people behind other's political posturing. Same way some people rally support using race, colour or hate speech. You would do well to reason more logically than just opening your mouths and spilling out hogwash.

RIP to those dead. Wish this could have been averted. Heard the Club owner was tipped by CIA of a possible attack. Sadly we are in a world that can know no peace as of now. Too many crazy people with different ideologies walking the streets and in high places making decisions that cause hate, divisions amongst people.

7 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Should " Black Lives Matter" To Africans? / Israel Acts To Curb Illegal Immigration From Africa / Putin: “I Swear If They Bomb Russia, In Half An Hour Every Muslim Will Die”

Viewing this topic: FemiFemola, eliment(m), paradigmshift(m), Thermodynamics(m), dayskid(m), incredibleace(m), kendiddy(m), lbrichman2, saudyarmani(m), aparata, bada007(m), Donshemzy1234(f), boman2014, jazzy4naija(m), TASZIE(m), bisiki2, pussypounder(m), meeky007(m), henrinco(m), kenneyyice(m), karleone(m), Harmthe(m), obailala(m), REDBULL1(m), adeniyisavage(m), ttts, sotall(m), plussize, jumper524(m), ksam(m), MrsBee, Sleekyshuga(f), nedumscot(m), madepatra, African101(m), GENT95(m), sirpatrick(m), yinkslinks(m), Somatic(m), clems88(m), Hkana, tete7000(m), Humanist01, koikoi2(m), Kirigidi(m), iWise, PHIPEX(m), PurestBoy(m), miketemi4luv, catal, Lilchilz(m), UnknownT, toyetade, mightyhazell, phetty(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, Paulscholari(m), lynko(m), piagetskinner(m), Henon(m), asuustrike2009, kennyhydee(m), Buyeradvertcom, Biodunblack, 2dugged(f), ziddy(m), zomoears, biggerboyc(m), Vorpal, otokx(m), 1Rebel, Dranatomy, Benita27(f), Funjosh(m), afm4ever(m), Alasi20(m), Gbengard(m), lindalaspalmas, ActOfWar(m), Rilwayne001, nasonaso, coded06(m), BERNIMOORE, emerged01(m) and 185 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.