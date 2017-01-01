₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 1:57am
Thirty five people have been killed in an armed attack in an Istanbul nightclub, the city's governor has revealed.
The gunman, believed to have been dressed in a Santa costume, opened fire inside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortaköy district, where hundreds were celebrating the New Year.
A further 40 people are thought to have been wounded in the attack, which has been captured in CCTV footage.
Special forces officers have stormed the building, but the location of the gunman is unknown.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4079112/Many-wounded-New-Year-s-Eve-gun-attack-Istanbul-nightclub.html
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by nzeobi(m): 2:01am
Bokoharam and their brothers taking what they can't give.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by bonechamberlain(m): 2:01am
Unfortunately Turkey is paying the price for once dinning with the devil.
There are more enlightening topics in the foreign sections on nairaland but it seems nairaland prefers only bad news from foreign sections to hit front page. Because I know this topic must hit front page "it's bad news"
Mr seun I know u generate huge traffic from bad news but you can still educate and broaden the knowledge of members and visitors in this forum by pushing interesting topics from the foreign sections to front page and not irrelevant topics from celebrity sections like "Annie buys ice cream for her kids", "Anita Joseph takes selfie in the zoo" and other irrelevant news.
I hope this new year would bring a change in irrelevant topics gracing front page.
Happy new year
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 2:06am
A survivor is taken away on a stretcher by ambulance staff after the attack.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by ramdris(m): 2:06am
That one na father xmas sharing death instead of gift...
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by BlackDBagba: 2:06am
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 2:08am
t is believed that 17,000 police officers are on duty in the city tonght.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by nero2face: 2:08am
Evil men disguising with thing of God to harm Innocent people, I pity whoever should be behind this, JEHOVAH GOD is a patient God, but His wrath consumes life a raging fire...go ask Saul in de Bible
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 2:10am
The Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, where the attack took place.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by marshalcarter: 2:20am
another paris
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by shoyemiayodeji(m): 2:23am
Jesuuuuu ni nu odun tuntun
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Eleniyan15(m): 2:29am
BadNews beef up security Network France,Germany wonder why other country didn't do that also anyways it inevitable
HappyNewYear
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Wordsmith01: 2:32am
This is becoming unbecoming .
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by mizzytan(m): 2:33am
A MUSLIM dressed like a Santa Claus. Take Note. Bloody f.ucking terrorists
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 2:52am
It might be a revenge by the Russian because of their Ambassador that was killed few weeks ago in Turkey
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Twizzy30(m): 2:54am
Hmm. Its by his Grace we saw the New Year. No doubt
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by louiskay(m): 3:05am
Its and in-house issue I guess... a country in Europe shouldn't suffer terror attack this extent without any plausible solution
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by louiskay(m): 3:07am
richie9093:
Let's pull the bull by the Horn.... I have no reservation to this.... Islam is Sh!t.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 3:13am
louiskay:
It might be Russian terrorist this time
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by louiskay(m): 3:24am
babseg:
I doubt so jare.... turkey has been attacked twice in less than 4 weeks.... even just on Xmas eve, Germany was also attacked all orchestrated by this attention seeking, God forsaken demons..... cowards who only kill and gets killed....
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 3:28am
louiskay:
Did you hear about the Russian ambassador that was killed in Turkey few weeks ago?
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by richie9093(m): 5:43am
babseg:
they aren't Russian. Reports state that the two men in Santa Claus costume were speaking Arabic. so they may have been linked with ISIS
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Nobody: 6:55am
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un. So sad
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by yungryce(m): 7:47am
hope these mad people didn't move to the new year with the rest of the world
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by ichommy(m): 7:53am
They are really Hitting Turkey Hard.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Explorers(m): 8:16am
yungryce:
It happened few minutes to the new year, like they did.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Funjosh(m): 8:42am
Oh Not Again
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by Fkforyou(m): 8:50am
What were the club bouncers doing ( or thinking)? Who wears Santa Claus costume to a party when it's not Halloween or why didn't they search him thoroughly?
It seems this unrest in the middle east is really having a ripple effect (psychological wise) on this Persians and the sad news is that but the innocent ones are caught up in this mess
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by AK481(m): 8:51am
Pkk or isis?
Choose one.
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by babseg(m): 9:24am
richie9093:
Alright then. Some group of people are just stvpid killing there own brothers and sister in the name of religion
|Re: Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. by x240: 9:27am
richie9093:
You should keep shut and not talk about what you don't know.
Turkey's case is a thorny issue with lots of dimensions.
First you have the Kurds who have been Massacred for a long time trying to gain independence.
You have the ISIS trying to gain revenge for whatever political reasons they have.
You have the Russian angle and you have Erdogan himself fanning the embers of fire and destruction.
No war in the world is based on religion. If you had any iota of sense you should know that. Religion is just a tool to get some people behind other's political posturing. Same way some people rally support using race, colour or hate speech. You would do well to reason more logically than just opening your mouths and spilling out hogwash.
RIP to those dead. Wish this could have been averted. Heard the Club owner was tipped by CIA of a possible attack. Sadly we are in a world that can know no peace as of now. Too many crazy people with different ideologies walking the streets and in high places making decisions that cause hate, divisions amongst people.
