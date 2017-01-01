Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Newyear Eve: Gunman Dressed As Father Xmas Opens Fire On Nightclub Killing 35. (5294 Views)

The gunman, believed to have been dressed in a Santa costume, opened fire inside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortaköy district, where hundreds were celebrating the New Year.



A further 40 people are thought to have been wounded in the attack, which has been captured in CCTV footage.



Special forces officers have stormed the building, but the location of the gunman is unknown.











Bokoharam and their brothers taking what they can't give. 7 Likes

Unfortunately Turkey is paying the price for once dinning with the devil.



There are more enlightening topics in the foreign sections on nairaland but it seems nairaland prefers only bad news from foreign sections to hit front page. Because I know this topic must hit front page "it's bad news"



Mr seun I know u generate huge traffic from bad news but you can still educate and broaden the knowledge of members and visitors in this forum by pushing interesting topics from the foreign sections to front page and not irrelevant topics from celebrity sections like "Annie buys ice cream for her kids", "Anita Joseph takes selfie in the zoo" and other irrelevant news.



I hope this new year would bring a change in irrelevant topics gracing front page.



Happy new year

A survivor is taken away on a stretcher by ambulance staff after the attack.

That one na father xmas sharing death instead of gift... 2 Likes 1 Share

t is believed that 17,000 police officers are on duty in the city tonght.

Evil men disguising with thing of God to harm Innocent people, I pity whoever should be behind this, JEHOVAH GOD is a patient God, but His wrath consumes life a raging fire...go ask Saul in de Bible 5 Likes

The Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, where the attack took place.

another paris

Jesuuuuu ni nu odun tuntun

beef up security Network France,Germany wonder why other country didn't do that also anyways it inevitable









HappyNewYear

This is becoming unbecoming .

A MUSLIM dressed like a Santa Claus. Take Note. Bloody f.ucking terrorists 2 Likes

It might be a revenge by the Russian because of their Ambassador that was killed few weeks ago in Turkey 4 Likes

Hmm. Its by his Grace we saw the New Year. No doubt

Its and in-house issue I guess... a country in Europe shouldn't suffer terror attack this extent without any plausible solution

richie9093:

Through all these years, I have never called any religion out but I'll break that rule. This is getting too much. These Islamists should pipe the fvck down.



Are you the only ones who have a god to worship? Is your god a vampire? why is he so bloodthirsty? Why do you people kill up and down in his name? wtf? On new year's day for that matter



I saw a video on of a victim having agonal breathing. she was suffocating on her own blood while gasping for air, blood spilled all over the blood. kilode? wọ́n fi ṣé yín ni?



Religion of peace, my ass. Everytime. ah ahn!! And the so called moderate Moslems hardly condemn these acts which means in a way, they support it.



Nonsense

Let's pull the bull by the Horn.... I have no reservation to this.... Islam is Sh!t. Let's pull the bull by the Horn.... I have no reservation to this.... Islam is Sh!t. 5 Likes

Let's pull the bull by the Horn.... I have no reservation to this.... Islam is Sh!t.

It might be Russian terrorist this time It might be Russian terrorist this time

It might be Russian terrorist this time

I doubt so jare.... turkey has been attacked twice in less than 4 weeks.... even just on Xmas eve, Germany was also attacked all orchestrated by this attention seeking, God forsaken demons..... cowards who only kill and gets killed.... I doubt so jare.... turkey has been attacked twice in less than 4 weeks.... even just on Xmas eve, Germany was also attacked all orchestrated by this attention seeking, God forsaken demons..... cowards who only kill and gets killed.... 1 Like

I doubt so jare.... turkey has been attacked twice in less than 4 weeks.... even just on Xmas eve, Germany was also attacked all orchestrated by this attention seeking, God forsaken demons..... cowards who only kill and gets killed....

Did you hear about the Russian ambassador that was killed in Turkey few weeks ago? Did you hear about the Russian ambassador that was killed in Turkey few weeks ago?

Did you hear about the Russian ambassador that was killed in Turkey few weeks ago?

they aren't Russian. Reports state that the two men in Santa Claus costume were speaking Arabic. so they may have been linked with ISIS they aren't Russian. Reports state that the two men in Santa Claus costume were speaking Arabic. so they may have been linked with ISIS

Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un. So sad

hope these mad people didn't move to the new year with the rest of the world

They are really Hitting Turkey Hard.

hope these mad people didn't move to the new year with the rest of the world

It happened few minutes to the new year, like they did. It happened few minutes to the new year, like they did.

Oh Not Again





It seems this unrest in the middle east is really having a ripple effect (psychological wise) on this Persians and the sad news is that but the innocent ones are caught up in this mess What were the club bouncers doing ( or thinking)? Who wears Santa Claus costume to a party when it's not Halloween or why didn't they search him thoroughly?It seems this unrest in the middle east is really having a ripple effect (psychological wise) on this Persians and the sad news is that but the innocent ones are caught up in this mess 1 Like

Pkk or isis?

Choose one.

they aren't Russian. Reports state that the two men in Santa Claus costume were speaking Arabic. so they may have been linked with ISIS

Alright then. Some group of people are just stvpid killing there own brothers and sister in the name of religion Alright then. Some group of people are just stvpid killing there own brothers and sister in the name of religion