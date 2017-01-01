₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by blizzcelebTv: 8:37am
Warning,Graphic content
watch-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irm0K8_TJ8g
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Tyche(m): 8:40am
Such joy
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Atiku2019: 8:41am
Kudos Gallant Soldiers
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by sarrki(m): 8:42am
Nice one
Outsmart the mofos
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by sarrki(m): 8:43am
Atiku2019:
Compliment of the season bro
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by idupaul: 8:57am
See better Knacking ...those terrorist didn't know what hit them
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by awelekiti(m): 9:01am
Tyche:They've been doing same to our gallant troops in the past. Now is their pay back period
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by decatalyst(m): 9:09am
idupaul:
The fear factor of any military formation is SURPRISE!
The Nigeria army seems to be getting their acts right with the right Intel to spring such attacks.
I love the army
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Justiyke4u: 9:11am
Happy new year to NA
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by wristbangle(m): 9:25am
God I thank you for granting victory to NA. I pray that boko haram will finally become a thing of past In Jesus Name. Help us o lord in the economy of this country, put smiles in the lives of the masses and put shame in the lives of corrupt leaders/people.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by adonbilivit: 9:38am
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by iamteegee: 9:39am
I wanna go back to bed
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Deseo(f): 9:40am
What an orgasmic new year post!
God protect our Soldiers
God forgive those monumentally idiotic Nigerians who don't appreciate their work.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Seened: 9:41am
#NA
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Sunymoore(m): 9:41am
Cool. God bless the army
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Princejebs(m): 9:42am
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by LordGuru1: 9:42am
I pray so too.
Have you ever savored the deliciousness of Caribbean style flavoured Smoked Fish before?
Good news is, it's now very affordable not like before when only the rich could reach for it!
With just N1,300 treat yourself to a tasty new Year! You deserve it. Especially if you live in
Asaba, PortHarcout, Onisha, Abuja, Lagos, Kano, etc. Call to place your Order now: 08034743999, 08126653143 You can also start making massive early this Year by being our Distributor/Reseller, limited space available.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by ichommy(m): 9:43am
Kudos
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by whirlwind7(m): 9:44am
When you lose your life over something even you don't understand, it is better you were never born in the first place.
Ask the average footsoldier fighting for BH what their grouse is, and he will be at a loss to give you a convincing response.
We all will die one day, but far be it from me to pick up arms and kill innocent and defenceless people over a religious issue.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by gsainttrinity(m): 9:45am
Free action movie
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by clydedaniels(m): 9:45am
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by datopaper(m): 9:45am
The war should stop. Nobody should be delighted in killing in this century.
Elzanzaky, Niger delta militant, mossob, opc and other should sue for peace.
Stop Crime today!
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Gten(m): 9:46am
Good job.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by worlexy(m): 9:47am
Kudos
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by visit5959: 9:47am
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by jamace(m): 9:48am
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by fkdmods: 9:49am
Are you sure these are soldiers? I just can't believe it. The Nigerian military is probably the most unprofessional bunch i have ever encountered. Jesus. Smh.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by blazetitov: 9:53am
Kudos to the NA.May God continue to protect us all.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Life4Varnity: 9:54am
Not all progress you display on the internet bcus shekau too might be watching this
Show the video to only the oga at the top
Wailers can go to hell
Happy new year
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by Rilwayne001: 9:55am
Well done guys. More grease to your elbows.
|Re: Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) by blazetitov: 9:56am
fkdmods:
When are you enlisting in the NA? Am sure you can add your own ideas by bringing in professionalism.
