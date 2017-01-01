Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Army Troops Ambush BHT On The High Way Express In The North East(video) (12853 Views)

Such joy

Kudos Gallant Soldiers 2 Likes

Nice one



Outsmart the mofos 7 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku2019:

Kudos Gallant Soldiers

Compliment of the season bro Compliment of the season bro 3 Likes 1 Share

See better Knacking ...those terrorist didn't know what hit them 1 Like

Tyche:

Such joy They've been doing same to our gallant troops in the past. Now is their pay back period They've been doing same to our gallant troops in the past. Now is their pay back period 2 Likes

idupaul:

See better Knacking ...those terrorist didn't know what hit them

The fear factor of any military formation is SURPRISE!



The Nigeria army seems to be getting their acts right with the right Intel to spring such attacks.





I love the army The fear factor of any military formation is SURPRISE!The Nigeria army seems to be getting their acts right with the right Intel to spring such attacks.I love the army 15 Likes 3 Shares

Happy new year to NA

God I thank you for granting victory to NA. I pray that boko haram will finally become a thing of past In Jesus Name. Help us o lord in the economy of this country, put smiles in the lives of the masses and put shame in the lives of corrupt leaders/people. 25 Likes 1 Share

I wanna go back to bed





God protect our Soldiers



God forgive those monumentally idiotic Nigerians who don't appreciate their work. What an orgasmic new year post!God protect our SoldiersGod forgive those monumentally idiotic Nigerians who don't appreciate their work. 3 Likes

#NA 6 Likes

Cool. God bless the army

wristbangle:

God I thank you for granting victory to NA. I pray that boko haram will finally become a thing of past In Jesus Name. Help us o lord in the economy of this country, put smiles in the lives of the masses and put shame in the lives of corrupt leaders/people. I pray so too.

Kudos





When you lose your life over something even you don't understand, it is better you were never born in the first place.



Ask the average footsoldier fighting for BH what their grouse is, and he will be at a loss to give you a convincing response.

We all will die one day, but far be it from me to pick up arms and kill innocent and defenceless people over a religious issue. When you lose your life over something even you don't understand, it is better you were never born in the first place.Ask the average footsoldier fighting for BH what their grouse is, and he will be at a loss to give you a convincing response.We all will die one day, but far be it from me to pick up arms and kill innocent and defenceless people over a religious issue. 2 Likes

Free action movie

The war should stop. Nobody should be delighted in killing in this century.



Elzanzaky, Niger delta militant, mossob, opc and other should sue for peace.



Stop Crime today!

Good job. 1 Like

Kudos

Are you sure these are soldiers? I just can't believe it. The Nigerian military is probably the most unprofessional bunch i have ever encountered. Jesus. Smh.





Kudos to the NA.May God continue to protect us all.

Not all progress you display on the internet bcus shekau too might be watching this



Show the video to only the oga at the top



Wailers can go to hell



Happy new year

Well done guys. More grease to your elbows.