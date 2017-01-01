Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Top 5 Ways To Stop Masturbation (12252 Views)

Masturbation is fast becoming a sexual normality among youths and adults these days.With all the negative sidetracks of Masturbation such as

Reduced satisfaction in normal sexual intercourse

Can lead to delayed expulsion: a prominent risk factor

Decreased Protein and Calcium content in the body

Causes depression after Masturbation

Can as well lead to erectile dysfunction.



Among several other things, Masturbation has proved, over time, to be a modern evil bedevelling Children, Youth and adults.



Due to the numerous negative effects and side-effects, the current pressure has been to stop masturbation. If you have been trying to stop masturbating, this post is for you;. Now let’s see how



INVOLVE YOUR ENERGY IN SOMETHING: Do you loe writing, singimng,or something? Everyone has his or her own hubby. Find yur hubby and exert energy in it.



PLAN A STRATEGY: Everyone has alone times: times when only you and your brain is. Fill up your calendar and free times by doing that contributes to you. Do Exercise, Sing songs, hook up with friends or what have you.



Avoid all forms of enticements: With the current culture on Facebook and most social media networks, It is almost impossible to not see porn and stuff. Regulate and fill u te time for yourporn tv shows and bloxck porn stuffs o social media as often as you see it.



PRAY AND PRAY AGAIN: Not everyone believes in prayer and God but if you do, Pray in anything you believe I and pray.



YOU NEED SOMEONE: If you are old enough to marry, why don’t you? You do not need to worry yourself doing irrelevant stuff when the solution is around.



STOP WATCHING PORN: Pornography is most likely the reson for your masturbationm, right? Thhe very first thing to do is select all your porn videos shut your eyes and click delete. Delete bookmarks sex websites and stuff.



Do you lo e these tips? Share it around. High chances are that, someone masturbating around you needs it.



Masturbation has it's own benefits. Google the benefits of masturbating. Thank me later

Masturbation kills.I can say it anywhere.

I struggled with it for 4 bad years.

As the writer has said engage your self when alone 'cos that's the time the devil works out the thought to masturbate.It may be a pleasure to you but it kills.

Find a stop to it now or else it stops you from being great.Don't start what you can't finish.

The only person that can help you with this is Jesus CHRIST.He's helping me already. He can help you too if you allow him.Surrender yourself wholly to him today.

Stay blessed!!

Many will deny publicly but they do it (boys and even we girls), this is a faceless forum though...........

I love nairalanders, U guys rock! but when it becomes ur habit?

but when it becomes ur habit?
#JESUSsaves

Believe it or not it kills. The thing his what is your motive for masturbation?? Don't forget there's a way that seemeth right but the end of it is destruction. Don't regret your action.

Religion has always bin against whatever form sexuality and whatever form it appears, nothing wrong with masturbation, if u get married and ask for head from ur wife it is still masturbation, it comes in different ways, don't Christianised everything that has to do with appreciating ur body, its perfect, let it be mine and not some fake ideology slave.



If u want to make sense, back it up with the bible, anything that isn't in the bible is false beliefs and concept, so back ur belief and put it in ur ass 2 Likes

Summary: The Bible no where specifically forbids or denounces masturbation. It does, of course, denounce all forms of sexual impurity and fantasies that would involve adulterous relationships whether actual or mental. The problem with masturbation is that it not only can become habit forming and addictive, but men and women often engage in pornography and adulterous fantasies in order to reach a climax. Further, the difference in sex drive in a couple is often not the real problem or issue. It is rather a breakdown in the relationship and in an understanding of the role of sex in marriage as that which not only gives pleasure but expresses love, unity, and commitment to each other. Masturbation expresses the opposite unless done with the other partner. The husband may experience orgasm with his wife without actual intercourse. If away from his wife and he is experiencing strong sexual desire and he can have an orgasm by thinking about his wife, etc. then that could be appropriate. More Detail: As mentioned, the Bible does not directly address the issue of masturbation or deliberate self- stimulation of the sexual organ to the point of orgasm. It does warn against all forms of self-indulgence, adultery of the mind, and fornication. One of the problems involved is that though God created sex for enjoyment and pleasure, it is to be confined to the marriage relationship because it is also designed to express love (not just sexual love), unity, and total commitment. Masturbation is an act of self-gratification rather than a part of giving gratification and pleasure to one's partner. Here are a few of the dangers of masturbation that some have listed: 1. Psychic effects. Masturbation has a tendency to isolate its captives psychologically and socially. In masturbation, the person is focused on self-alone even though he or she usually is fantasizing about someone else at the same time. 2. Emotional deprivation. It is impossible for the one who is practicing this habit to experience the full extent of sex emotions. Therefore, in short- circuiting the emotions one can easily be removed from the world of reality. 3. Damaged sensibility. The habit of masturbation has a tendency in numbing the mechanism of the sexual organs if practiced excessively. This lessens the sensibility and thus detracts from normal sexual relations of married life. 4. Self-gratification. The emotional background of self-gratification is not the least bit healthy and usually militates against the home, wife and family because it is focused only on self. 5. Control of the mind. Along with the act of masturbation comes the fantasy of the mind. When practiced often, a pattern or cycle seems to become established within the individual's mind. Thus, perversion has a tendency to control the mind and this in turn initiates the act. The real danger lies in the guilt that increases as the individual dwells in this world of fantasy. Much more could be said, but this will give you a few things to think about. There are plenty of theologians and pastors, etc., that I am sure would disagree with my comments on this, but here are some things for consideration.

This thread is sooo educative and helpful

Simple way to stop masturbation.



Simple way to stop masturbation.

Get a journal, record how many times you do it in a week. Make a vow to stop wasting your energy and start by masturbating only once a week. Then to once in two weeks and on and on.

How to stop masturbation in five step.. 1. Get a girlfriend 2.get anoda phuck friend aka side chick sarewagba. 3 recheck 1 and 2 and fire. 4. Phuck 5. Rephuck... Viola

Yawnssss

OP, is it ur masturbation?



