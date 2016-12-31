₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Nnamdisblog(m): 7:17am
Nollywood Actress and Special adviser on Tourism to Akwa Ibom state governor, Ini Edo celebrated the new year in Dubai, UAE.
The beautiful actress shared photos of her in different locations including the world famous Burj Al Arab hotel, and another of her riding in a Rolls Royce.
See more photos below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/ini-edo-celebrates-new-year-in-dubai.html
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Tuoyofelix(m): 7:20am
ok
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Nutase(f): 7:20am
The maga behind the camera is the one footing the bills
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Nnamdisblog(m): 7:21am
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Weblow: 7:24am
In davido voice No b by force to go dubai abi na wetin cos our recession
9 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 7:38am
Lolz funny
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by SuperSuave(m): 8:04am
I know this will be on FP before counting 1 2 3 4...
But we have no fvck to give
Vanessa88:Vanessa! Vanessa!! won l'olosho nie Vanessa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Kobicove(m): 8:20am
SuperSuave:
Me too
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by CaroLyner(f): 8:37am
Been long we heard about her
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by angelTI(f): 8:37am
Nice pictures. Enjoy your Dubai stay
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Jarizod: 8:48am
Baby'mo looking so sezzzy
2 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Vanessa88(f): 8:49am
N'landers, its no longer the Zuma pix but don't give a furk pix, smh u guys are something else, never dull moment in here
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by comradespade(m): 8:57am
see as dolphin dey enjoy kiss, and me dey here come and kiss daddy jare, me wey my kiss be like say I dey chew yam
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Alasi20(m): 9:20am
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by saintoke083: 9:21am
enjoyment..
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Rapmoney(m): 9:21am
Those who give a fvck...
Abeg, make una helep me with those pics!!!
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by dauddy97(m): 9:22am
Hmmm
5 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Babaisaac(m): 9:24am
So
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by SK3NKI(m): 9:24am
How does she make her money sef?
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Cletus77(m): 9:24am
Dubai can really influence, she is looking like an Arab
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by haysal(m): 9:24am
Take this
3 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by CplusJason(m): 9:26am
Hello Ini, guess what?
I only have a drop of furk to give.
2 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Bankalert(m): 9:26am
Fvck loading.....
Error 419
you have no fvck left to give.
Recharge your Fvcks and try again later.
Bye.
7 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Benblaq(m): 9:28am
Nutase:dont tell me that you are jealous
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by PIPPROF(m): 9:28am
fine Lady
wish her marriage had worked for her sha
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Culin(f): 9:29am
I hope it's just special adviser on tourism...cool pics though
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Nutase(f): 9:29am
Benblaq:of what, your big head?
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Okeikpu(m): 9:33am
To run go better country to dey sweet us,
We the gr8 IPOB will teach you dirty Afufucans how a country shud look like when we are through wt zoongeria
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by MedicalSamwise(m): 9:33am
E nor concern me... Mk I dy observe
|Re: Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos by Benblaq(m): 9:34am
Nutase:no, not at all..
you are jealous of her good fortune..take it or leave it..hapi new yr
2 Likes
