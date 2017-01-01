₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Nnamdisblog(m): 10:17am
Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu is pictured with the daughters of late Military Head Of State General Sani Abacha in 1999 just a year after Abacha's death.
Source: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/throwback-photo-of-dele-momodu-with-abacha-daughters.html
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Khd95(m): 10:22am
See d man wey davido dey call boy
that boy needs to grow up gaan
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by daewoorazer(m): 10:25am
Dele been dey eye one of dem... Chai dele Sabi good tin.....
But wait why wasnt he suxexful? Ohhhh, his stomach
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by MrPresident1: 11:02am
Jesus is coming on or before the 20th of January 2017
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by viccozy(m): 11:02am
No be by force 2 go dubai..kikikikiki.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by IecheM(m): 11:03am
Just two comments and this post had reached fp
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by pussypounder(m): 11:03am
It be hard to understand me cos my jack keep lock
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Lasskeey: 11:03am
13 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by bonechamberlain(m): 11:03am
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by qualityGod(m): 11:04am
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by dirtymoney(m): 11:04am
So?
Nairaland is gradually becoming INSTAGRAM
Pictures! Pictures!! Pictures!!!
12 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by lilmax(m): 11:04am
he just be like person wey them copy and paste
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by vicky6: 11:04am
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Goldenheart(m): 11:04am
DELE the BOY
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Masquerade7: 11:04am
If I were Dele, I wouldn't say a word to Davido. I'll rather watch him and allow karma to descend on him. After all he's just growing.
But is Davido's dad (baba olowo) aware of what His son is doing.
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Agulimah: 11:05am
Ovation was a massive hit
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Spainze007(m): 11:05am
Is this news? Owkay* yes abi* what should we do with this Omg* m smh for some people
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by kennygee(f): 11:05am
Is that Big Cat a dummy or the real thing?
Anything was possible with the Abachas.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by maxwelloweezy(m): 11:06am
mr dele na my boy dele na m boy
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by adebayo201: 11:06am
instakilogram
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by MedicalSamwise(m): 11:06am
Ok
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Goldenheart(m): 11:06am
kennygee:Real thang...
Abacha owned a Lion back then.
U must ve heard the rumors
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by AvsGot007(m): 11:07am
MrPresident1:for real? oh I'm scared
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by omofunaab(m): 11:07am
I don't like this dele momodu at all.. .
AGIP
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by UncleSnr(m): 11:07am
Nice one
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by Babaisaac(m): 11:07am
Make I just chill here dy look
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by purem(m): 11:08am
Sorwy my dear
I don't av
FURCK
2giv
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by MrPresident1: 11:09am
AvsGot007:
You scared of your own redemption? For real?
Luke 21:28
And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by preciousman(m): 11:10am
beautiful daughters..but when the man was alive he didnt hangout with the daughters..
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by innovatn4change: 11:11am
Is it me or is that lioness smiling
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 by okonja(m): 11:11am
E don tay when yansh dey back
