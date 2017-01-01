Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha's Daughters In 1999 (15719 Views)

Photos Of Dele Momodu's Sons / Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With His Father / Detailed Account Of Dele Giwa's Death (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu is pictured with the daughters of late Military Head Of State General Sani Abacha in 1999 just a year after Abacha's death.Source: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/throwback-photo-of-dele-momodu-with-abacha-daughters.html 1 Like



that boy needs to grow up gaan See d man wey davido dey call boythat boy needs to grow up gaan 52 Likes 5 Shares











But wait why wasnt he suxexful? Ohhhh, his stomach Dele been dey eye one of dem... Chai dele Sabi good tin.....But wait why wasnt he suxexful? Ohhhh, his stomach

Jesus is coming on or before the 20th of January 2017 2 Likes

No be by force 2 go dubai..kikikikiki. 1 Like

Just two comments and this post had reached fp

It be hard to understand me cos my jack keep lock

13 Likes

So?

Nairaland is gradually becoming INSTAGRAM

Pictures! Pictures!! Pictures!!! 12 Likes

he just be like person wey them copy and paste

DELE the BOY



But is Davido's dad (baba olowo) aware of what His son is doing. If I were Dele, I wouldn't say a word to Davido. I'll rather watch him and allow karma to descend on him. After all he's just growing.But is Davido's dad (baba olowo) aware of what His son is doing. 4 Likes

Ovation was a massive hit 1 Like

Omg* m smh for some people Is this news? Owkay* yes abi* what should we do with thisOmg* m smh for some people

Is that Big Cat a dummy or the real thing?



Anything was possible with the Abachas.

mr dele na my boy dele na m boy



instakilogram instakilogram 5 Likes

Ok 3 Likes

kennygee:

Is that Big Cat a dummy or the real thing?



Anything was possible with the Abachas. Real thang...



Abacha owned a Lion back then.

U must ve heard the rumors Real thang...Abacha owned a Lion back then.U must ve heard the rumors

MrPresident1:

Jesus is coming on or before the 20th of January 2017 for real? oh I'm scared for real? oh I'm scared 1 Like

I don't like this dele momodu at all.. .



AGIP

Nice one

Make I just chill here dy look Make I just chill here dy look

Sorwy my dear





I don't av





FURCK





2giv 1 Like

AvsGot007:

for real? oh I'm scared

You scared of your own redemption? For real?



Luke 21:28

And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.

You scared of your own redemption? For real? 3 Likes

beautiful daughters..but when the man was alive he didnt hangout with the daughters..

Is it me or is that lioness smiling 1 Like