|President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Naijahelm: 4:53pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is pictured with his Lookalike son, Yusuf Buhari and daughters at the State House, Abuja.
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Thorhammer(m): 4:59pm
Family office
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Eggcelent(m): 5:14pm
They are very excited to have their father back in the country. It must have been tough on them hearing rumours of his death gaining traction in Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by omenkaLives: 5:22pm
Can't we just allow some people a few hours of celebration of someone wearing a Jewish attire to court before showing them pictures that would make them regress into their default state of misery and anguish!! ?
Haba op, this isn't fair!
LiePob cum Apostle Suleiman's Sheeples right now..
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by LatestAmebo: 5:28pm
checkout more photos from the office interior
kill ass interior !
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by madridguy(m): 6:02pm
Handsome father + Beautiful mother = Cute children.
Sai Baba, May you live a long life full of gladness and good health.
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Flexherbal(m): 6:04pm
They must be very proud of their father.
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by alignacademy(m): 6:05pm
LatestAmebo:
Verily
You wouldn't want any foreign visitor to think we're some poor country, would you?
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by darfay: 6:06pm
Baba go slow and family
Kikiki
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by tellwisdom: 6:09pm
What does this mean??
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by dotcomnamename: 6:14pm
Right now, wailers be like
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Franchise21(m): 6:14pm
OK
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by chuose2: 6:14pm
Is this the son he took to America at Nigeria tax payers expense?
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by blessme2019: 6:14pm
omenkaLives:
Lolz,
Madam Nkechi, bia... Ehm, bring 10 cartons of beer, nkwobi n peppersoup for thisu ma-man. Na correct guy im be
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by tonio2wo: 6:15pm
Nairalanders!! Its paparazzi time!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by shammah1(m): 6:15pm
Our paparazzi president is back with what he's known for. Taking pictures anyhow. What's my own
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Firstcitizen: 6:15pm
I no see Buhari radio and kettle
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by divide9ja: 6:16pm
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by shobxxy: 6:16pm
na family meeting them dey do for Aso rock
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by tmanny1: 6:17pm
cute family working for the good of
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Franzinni: 6:17pm
men... Hope I am not going to get crucified.
But.... (swallow spit)
Is it me...
Or....
They all look like pieces of furniture in that office.....
( runs out of thread.... Not looking back)
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by nicoolb: 6:17pm
family flexing of d Niger Deltas' money
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by DirtyGold: 6:18pm
blessme2019:
What's tha business?
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by dandoya: 6:18pm
Allah ya tsare ka daga makiyanka babanmu
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by mmsen: 6:19pm
Flexherbal:
For destroying the Nigerian economy?
Or for being evasive as to his health?
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Charly68: 6:19pm
God has helped this Baba to raise a decent family . I like him for that,it seems children are modest & simple in lifestyle.
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by permsec: 6:19pm
Should I be impressed or what?
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Franchise21(m): 6:19pm
omenkaLives:Why don't u hv sense?
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Nusaf: 6:19pm
Liepods right now
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by Buhari4dullard: 6:20pm
nicoolb:
na wetin dey vex me pass.
na our oil oh, but na North dey enjoy our own oil pass us.
Where Dokubo, Kanu & Briggs, make una come see why this zoo must fall!
|Re: President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office by SoldierofPeace: 6:20pm
They are nt discussing any issue of national interest ...bt how to share a loot nd d account it should go to ...
