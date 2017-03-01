Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office (26958 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari is pictured with his Lookalike son, Yusuf Buhari and daughters at the State House, Abuja.

Family office 26 Likes 1 Share

They are very excited to have their father back in the country. It must have been tough on them hearing rumours of his death gaining traction in Nigeria. 55 Likes 5 Shares





Can't we just allow some people a few hours of celebration of someone wearing a Jewish attire to court before showing them pictures that would make them regress into their default state of misery and anguish!! ?











kill ass interior ! 3 Likes 2 Shares

Handsome father + Beautiful mother = Cute children.



Sai Baba, May you live a long life full of gladness and good health. 34 Likes 2 Shares





You wouldn't want any foreign visitor to think we're some poor country, would you? VerilyYou wouldn't want any foreign visitor to think we're some poor country, would you? 1 Like

Baba go slow and family

Kikiki 8 Likes

What does this mean?? 5 Likes

Right now, wailers be like 21 Likes 1 Share

Is this the son he took to America at Nigeria tax payers expense? 9 Likes

Madam Nkechi, bia... Ehm, bring 10 cartons of beer, nkwobi n peppersoup for thisu ma-man. Na correct guy im be

Nairalanders!! Its paparazzi time!!!!!!!!!! 4 Likes

Our paparazzi president is back with what he's known for. Taking pictures anyhow. What's my own 3 Likes 1 Share

I no see Buhari radio and kettle 3 Likes

na family meeting them dey do for Aso rock

cute family working for the good of naija their pockets 3 Likes

They all look like pieces of furniture in that office.....



( runs out of thread.... Not looking back) 2 Likes

family flexing of d Niger Deltas' money 5 Likes

What's tha business? What's tha business? 3 Likes 1 Share

Allah ya tsare ka daga makiyanka babanmu 2 Likes

For destroying the Nigerian economy?



Or for being evasive as to his health? For destroying the Nigerian economy?Or for being evasive as to his health? 6 Likes

God has helped this Baba to raise a decent family . I like him for that,it seems children are modest & simple in lifestyle. 3 Likes

Should I be impressed or what? 1 Like

LiePob cum Apostle Suleiman's Sheeples right now.. Why don't u hv sense? Why don't u hv sense? 5 Likes

Liepods right now 8 Likes 1 Share

na wetin dey vex me pass.



na our oil oh, but na North dey enjoy our own oil pass us.



Where Dokubo, Kanu & Briggs, make una come see why this zoo must fall!



na wetin dey vex me pass.na our oil oh, but na North dey enjoy our own oil pass us.Where Dokubo, Kanu & Briggs, make una come see why this zoo must fall! 6 Likes