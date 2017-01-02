₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,003 members, 3,287,089 topics. Date: Monday, 02 January 2017 at 09:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day (6428 Views)
Ghanaian Twin Sisters Marry Twin Brothers (photos) / Twin Sisters Marry Twin Brothers On The Same Day (Photos) / My Mother 65 Years Birthday Celebrations/thanksgiving Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by metronaija2: 5:07pm
There was confusion in the Oke Ijetu area of Osogbo, Osun State, on New Year Day after two kids of the same parents drowned in River Osun.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/siblings-drown-osun-river-new-year-day/amp/?client=ms-android-tecno
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Oladimejjy(m): 5:09pm
Rest in peace.
I think one try to save the other..
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Princecalm(m): 5:10pm
sad one...
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Tyviv(f): 5:11pm
Too bad, RIP
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by idupaul: 5:12pm
Sad
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by fiizznation(m): 5:12pm
Damn, this is bad. Teens with dreams and aspirations, gone like that.
RIP to them
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by nely(m): 5:16pm
So pathetic, Rip brothers
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Khd95(m): 5:16pm
idupaul:thats d river bank
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Brymo: 5:19pm
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Faremisodeeq(m): 5:24pm
idupaul:baba picture u sure is the shallow end of the river where they could be rescued
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Janetessy(f): 8:20pm
RIP
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Moneyyy: 8:20pm
Buhari and his wicked policies
2 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by princesweetman2(m): 8:20pm
Space booked
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by curvilicious: 8:21pm
Which kind death be all this?
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Oyind17: 8:23pm
Jesu!!
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by adonbilivit: 8:23pm
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by FreeSpirited(m): 8:23pm
O ga o....Awon Aye Sha
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Billiondoe(f): 8:24pm
.
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Yarduni: 8:24pm
Bad News + Nairaland = Bread and butter
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by walosky: 8:24pm
Evil men at work. ...
1 Share
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by frenchwine(m): 8:24pm
Sad
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by shamecurls: 8:24pm
Oríkì Yemòja
(Praising the spirit of the mother of all fisheries)
Bómi ìyámi
Sómi tómi
Bomi t'òkun
Wè isé àjé mogbé jinà
Fi bun mi omodé
Fi bun mi aláàfíà
Má kò àjé je mi
Má kò enia buburú pa mi
Yemoja ìyá gbogbo
Bómi ìyámi
Ase
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by glossy6(f): 8:24pm
So sad. Brotherly love at play. RIP little hero
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by shapman: 8:25pm
so sad.
RIP Am I the only one who can't change signature on NL??
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by nairaman66(m): 8:26pm
Sad!
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by lepasharon(f): 8:27pm
shamecurls:
meaning what?
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by EgunMogaji(m): 8:27pm
Oladimejjy:
Really? Einstein.
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by diogonwa(f): 8:29pm
All this bad bad news and the year has just began,hw will their family bear this loss...rip to the boys
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by demolaxl(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by salubrious(f): 8:30pm
The river definitely has EVIL attached to it if there are traceable reoccurences.
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by shamecurls: 8:32pm
lepasharon:
Praising the water Goddess
|Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by izzou(m): 8:34pm
salubrious:Did it also occur to you that maybe they couldnt swim?
You arent wrong either
Do You Need Help For Your Change Of Name? / Secure Your Car In That Event / Flow Station Production And Process Control Practicals
Viewing this topic: chyzoo4u(m), mosegifted, Majikals(m), emymeeky, vashkayanna(m), latonyn(m), Justiyke4u, 10kgod(m), Onijagidijagan(m), JuneOctober(f), Bluezy13(m), balogz(m), chiefojiji(m), buygala(m), bobogee007(m), bisoye11, daomi(m), dejavuh0007(m), olutop(m), Jibola10(m), baybeeboi, teejayruth, eki2000, oluphilip2008(f), mecussey(m), ElectronicsGuy(m), boboenny, Uniquewise, adexycomputa, julioralph(m), pweetymii and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3