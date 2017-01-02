₦airaland Forum

Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by metronaija2: 5:07pm
There was confusion in the Oke Ijetu area of Osogbo, Osun State, on New Year Day after two kids of the same parents drowned in River Osun.

Our correspondent gathered that the kids were playing football close to the river when their ball was played into the river.

An eyewitness, who put the age of the two children between 11 and 15, said the younger child went into the river to retrieve the football but did not come out.

The older child was also said to have subsequently entered the river with the aim of saving his brother, but got drowned in the process.

A third child, it was gathered, also went into the river, but was rescued after his screams attracted some passersby.

The passersby were said to have stretched a bamboo pole to the third kid inside the river and he was brought out.

The corpses of the two first kids were said to have been taken to a general hospital in the Asubiaro area of Osogbo, while the third child was also said to have been taken to another hospital for treatment.

The names of the two kids could not be immediately ascertained as some residents of the area told our correspondent that the kids’ parents just brought them to Osogbo to spend the Yuletide holiday.

It will be recalled that two pupils of a public school in Osogbo were drowned in the same river at the same spot over a year ago.

The boys were said to have gone to pluck some fruits and they got drowned while attempting to cross the river.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Folasade Odoro, when contacted, confirmed the Ney Year Day incident.

The PPRO said, “The police are aware of the incident. The bodies of the kids have been recovered and deposited in a mortuary. Autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the real cause of their death.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/siblings-drown-osun-river-new-year-day/amp/?client=ms-android-tecno

Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Oladimejjy(m): 5:09pm
Rest in peace.

I think one try to save the other..
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Princecalm(m): 5:10pm
sad one...
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Tyviv(f): 5:11pm
Too bad, RIP
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by idupaul: 5:12pm
Sad
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by fiizznation(m): 5:12pm
Damn, this is bad. Teens with dreams and aspirations, gone like that.


RIP to them
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by nely(m): 5:16pm
So pathetic, Rip brothers

1 Like

Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Khd95(m): 5:16pm
idupaul:
Is it me or that water looks shallow .
thats d river bank

1 Like

Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Brymo: 5:19pm
cry
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Faremisodeeq(m): 5:24pm
idupaul:
Is it me or that water looks shallow .
baba picture u sure is the shallow end of the river where they could be rescued
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Janetessy(f): 8:20pm
RIP
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Moneyyy: 8:20pm
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by princesweetman2(m): 8:20pm
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by curvilicious: 8:21pm
Which kind death be all this?
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Oyind17: 8:23pm
Jesu!!
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by adonbilivit: 8:23pm
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by FreeSpirited(m): 8:23pm
O ga o....Awon Aye Sha
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Billiondoe(f): 8:24pm
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by Yarduni: 8:24pm
Bad News + Nairaland = Bread and butter
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by walosky: 8:24pm
Evil men at work. ...

Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by frenchwine(m): 8:24pm
Sad
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by shamecurls: 8:24pm
Oríkì Yemòja
(Praising the spirit of the mother of all fisheries)



Bómi ìyámi
Sómi tómi
Bomi t'òkun
Wè isé àjé mogbé jinà
Fi bun mi omodé
Fi bun mi aláàfíà
Má kò àjé je mi
Má kò enia buburú pa mi
Yemoja ìyá gbogbo
Bómi ìyámi
Ase

Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by glossy6(f): 8:24pm
So sad. Brotherly love at play. RIP little hero
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by shapman: 8:25pm
so sad.
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by nairaman66(m): 8:26pm
Sad!
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by lepasharon(f): 8:27pm
shamecurls:
Oríkì Yemòja
(Praising the spirit of the mother of all fisheries)



Bómi ìyámi
Sómi tómi
Bomi t'òkun
Wè isé àjé mogbé jinà
Fi bun mi omodé
Fi bun mi aláàfíà
Má kò àjé je mi
Má kò enia buburú pa mi
Yemoja ìyá gbogbo
Bómi ìyámi
Ase

meaning what?
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by EgunMogaji(m): 8:27pm
Oladimejjy:
Rest in peace.

I think one try to save the other ..

Really? Einstein.

Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by diogonwa(f): 8:29pm
All this bad bad news and the year has just began,hw will their family bear this loss...rip to the boys
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by demolaxl(m): 8:29pm
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by salubrious(f): 8:30pm
The river definitely has EVIL attached to it if there are traceable reoccurences.
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by shamecurls: 8:32pm
lepasharon:


meaning what?


Praising the water Goddess
Re: Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year Day by izzou(m): 8:34pm
salubrious:
The river definitely has EVIL attached to it if there are traceable reoccurences.
Did it also occur to you that maybe they couldnt swim?

You arent wrong either

