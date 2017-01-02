₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by maxisaso(m): 7:11pm
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/man-proposes-to-lady-who-provided-help.html
Facebook User, Valentine Onu, is getting married to a lady, he was matched with for payment on the money doubling money scheme
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:13pm
Waow this is amazing. mmm has truly helped alot
13 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by softwerk(m): 7:14pm
I love this love story, even with the frozen mavros
31 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by izzou(m): 7:18pm
Nigerians gat thick skins
Despite the tragedy prophesied when mmm froze, we still scaled through
I still love being a Nigerian
I know if mmm doesn't come back on the 14th ,we will still move on
25 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by kozmokaz(m): 7:19pm
Menhhh
Love is a beautiful thing ...
That was how I almost forgot about my money when I was merged with a lady just because of her sweet voice !
7 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by carzola(m): 7:21pm
That's how their marriage would crash like MMM when the guy finds out her womb has been frozen.
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:22pm
carzola:
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:23pm
carzola:
To Slap you dey hungry me.
So you can display your mental state for the whole world to see?
Bro, this is 2017 you aren't getting any younger.
151 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 7:25pm
This demolitional attitude has enstrangled the viaculatical mustrul. caricature and missect propaganda will not only propane the outward view but also dramatize a climotrafied picture!
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by ladyF(f): 7:27pm
I hope they will not train their children to be looking get rich quick schemes instead of working hard. I wish them happy married life sha.
It's LadyF again
17 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by angelTI(f): 7:29pm
He said he 'fail in love with her'. I hope he's not predicting what shouldn't be.
So MMM can bring people together . Wait o, he was matched to pay her. How much biko
HML in advance to the help provider and help getter. What MMM has joined together, let no policy or frozen put asunder ;
8 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by rafhell(m): 7:41pm
hope the marriage will not freeze
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Janetessy(f): 7:44pm
Awwwww
Love can get to you anywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Noblesoul123: 7:44pm
Well, let's hope its truly based on love and will not collapse
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by kiwiirene9: 7:44pm
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by jerryunit48: 7:44pm
"IFail in Love " I want to believe it's fast typing.....
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Berlynn(f): 7:45pm
I will join MMM maybe tats where my future husband is we must find oursleves if nairaland/facebook cannor find us MMM will find us!!
patiently waiting for the return of MMM
6 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by emeijeh(m): 7:45pm
No be only rigging na obanikoro
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by AntiWailer: 7:45pm
Na real fail in love.
Cos MMM love na crash ooo
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by jerryunit48: 7:46pm
carzola:why na
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by drnairalov: 7:46pm
we found love in MMM
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Demonicide: 7:46pm
People find love in different places, I wish them well.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Femich18(m): 7:46pm
Nice one...i hope it ends well and doesn't end frozen like their Mavros
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by jomoh: 7:46pm
Original igbo man still used his accent and intonation to write.
In thick igbotic voice " I fail in love"
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Yarduni: 7:47pm
This one suppose dey jokes nah. See English chai! This dimkpa fall hand, nna men. Na so MMMugus dey scatter lingua franca, abi dem dey fail in love too?
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by doctorkush(m): 7:47pm
Chai!! My brother fail in love...
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by seguntijan(m): 7:47pm
maxisaso:
FAIL INDEED
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Austema(m): 7:47pm
MMM, helping people since 1900
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by lestat(m): 7:47pm
carzola:
This is. New year but for you I shall unleash all manners of hell.
Why would you say that? Is it because your sister is pregnant for you that you won't let us hear ?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by ujudiaz(f): 7:47pm
Don't u have nice things to say! Y evil.
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM by Adeoba10(m): 7:48pm
No later come here come tell us say ur pastor don frozen ur marriage
