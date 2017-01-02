Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM (24137 Views)

Facebook User, Valentine Onu, is getting married to a lady, he was matched with for payment on the money doubling money scheme

Waow this is amazing. mmm has truly helped alot









I love this love story, even with the frozen mavros 31 Likes





Nigerians gat thick skins



Despite the tragedy prophesied when mmm froze, we still scaled through



I still love being a Nigerian



Nigerians gat thick skins

Despite the tragedy prophesied when mmm froze, we still scaled through

I still love being a Nigerian

I know if mmm doesn't come back on the 14th ,we will still move on

Menhhh



Love is a beautiful thing ...

That was how I almost forgot about my money when I was merged with a lady just because of her sweet voice ! 7 Likes

That's how their marriage would crash like MMM when the guy finds out her womb has been frozen. 35 Likes 3 Shares

To Slap you dey hungry me.



So you can display your mental state for the whole world to see?



To Slap you dey hungry me.

So you can display your mental state for the whole world to see?

Bro, this is 2017 you aren't getting any younger.

This demolitional attitude has enstrangled the viaculatical mustrul. caricature and missect propaganda will not only propane the outward view but also dramatize a climotrafied picture! 1 Like





It's LadyF again I hope they will not train their children to be looking get rich quick schemes instead of working hard. I wish them happy married life sha.It'sagain 17 Likes





So MMM can bring people together . Wait o, he was matched to pay her . How much biko



So MMM can bring people together . Wait o, he was matched to pay her . How much biko

HML in advance to the help provider and help getter. What MMM has joined together, let no policy or frozen put asunder ; He said he 'fail in love with her'. I hope he's not predicting what shouldn't be.

hope the marriage will not freeze

















Love can get to you anywhere AwwwwwLove can get to you anywhere 2 Likes

Well, let's hope its truly based on love and will not collapse 1 Like

"IFail in Love " I want to believe it's fast typing.....

we must find oursleves if nairaland/facebook cannor find us MMM will find us!!







I will join MMM maybe tats where my future husband is

we must find oursleves if nairaland/facebook cannor find us MMM will find us!!

patiently waiting for the return of MMM

No be only rigging na obanikoro 2 Likes

Na real fail in love.



Cos MMM love na crash ooo

we found love in MMM 2 Likes

People find love in different places, I wish them well. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one...i hope it ends well and doesn't end frozen like their Mavros

Original igbo man still used his accent and intonation to write.



In thick igbotic voice " I fail in love" 4 Likes 1 Share





This one suppose dey jokes nah. See English chai! This dimkpa fall hand, nna men. Na so MMMugus dey scatter lingua franca, abi dem dey fail in love too?

Chai!! My brother fail in love...

FAIL INDEED FAIL INDEED

MMM, helping people since 1900

This is. New year but for you I shall unleash all manners of hell.

This is. New year but for you I shall unleash all manners of hell.

Why would you say that? Is it because your sister is pregnant for you that you won't let us hear ?

Don't u have nice things to say! Y evil.