₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,472 members, 3,288,079 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) (11179 Views)
Aviation Unions Besiege Aero Contractors Over Workers’ Suspension / Top 5 Beaches In Lagos (pictures) / Top 8 Best Beaches In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by NewsPoacher: 11:06pm On Jan 02
Despite the biting recession rocking the country, Nigerian families, Monday, besieged Elegushi Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, to revel the New Year festivities. Vanguard’s photojournalist, Akeem Salau visited the Elegushi Beach to scoop photographs of exciting moments.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/photos-despite-recession-fun-seekers-besiege-lagos-beaches/
3 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 11:13pm On Jan 02
dem dey do crusade ni
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by project8(m): 11:13pm On Jan 02
nawao
1 Like
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 2:08am
I just pity the water, because the DIRTS from such people can vehemently destroy the AQUATIC LIFE existing in there.
Dirt is their pride.
15 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Funjosh(m): 4:07am
For those of you looking for the beach party pix, come and see it.
7 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:19am
Lol this looks like fun though
4 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by rusher14: 11:18am
Recession is a word.
7 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Moneyyy: 11:18am
No room to even stretch their arms. These people think they are enjoying when even a prison cell has more space to wiggle. #BuhariBrain
4 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by naija1stpikin: 11:18am
bitchhes in beaches
2 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by TeleboiZ005(m): 11:18am
Ok...
we don c am
Can u c me
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 11:19am
kileyi nitori olohun?No wonder pple who went to the nl beach party are shy to upload pics.
25 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Angelb4: 11:19am
Recession doesn't affect a child of God.
1 Like
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by midehi2(f): 11:19am
too many people, i can't find myself in such crowd, ussh!
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by 0b10010011: 11:20am
Yemoja must be really glad to see happy people around her.
2 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by XwhY(m): 11:20am
No dulling
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by goingape: 11:20am
NewsPoacher:thank God say we no get shark.
see fresh meats
1 Like
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Adieza(m): 11:20am
Naija, pple fa. Eku igbadun
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by haibe(m): 11:20am
Jesus! Is this real? How come dey are so many
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Atiku2019: 11:21am
Funjosh:
You mean they are all Nairalanders
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Souljeezy(m): 11:21am
Space don finish for the beach?!
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by sheguy(m): 11:21am
Nigerians are really fighting dis recession.
1 Like
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 11:21am
EVILFOREST:Will u keep kwayet!
3 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by maxwelloweezy(m): 11:21am
Make we no enjoy again because of recession ni
2 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 11:21am
Imagine 1K per head, Oba Elegushi dey flex oooo
4 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by aminho(m): 11:21am
Where is freeglobe
2 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 11:21am
Money no dey no mean say make person no enjoy good thing.
#sweepawaypoverty
#nomoneynoproblem
#shameondavido
1 Like
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by okonja(m): 11:21am
Recession my foot...This morning, I came across a receipt online of someone that spent a whooping sum of N7,400,000 (Seven Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira Only) on drinks in a night club in Benin, Edo State.
"We are the Captivity of our Negativity" ; Some people would buy the Lake rice and still resell at the rate of foreign rice, YET, we gonna be shouting recession...
7 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by wellmax(m): 11:21am
Okay
1 Share
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Atiku2019: 11:22am
EVILFOREST:
Allow them to flex jare
2 Likes
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by rill: 11:22am
I can spot some nairalanders der
1 Like
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by Rapmoney(m): 11:22am
Soon as I saw 'beach', I thought it was the NL beach party for the folks in Lagos that was hyped so much on Romance Section!
Shuo! Wetin happen na? The party flop? Abi nobody attend?
|Re: Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 11:22am
Indeed recession is a word....esp for the extremely LAZY
2 Likes
Air Nigeria Suspends Operations And Sacks Workers / 187 Died In 289 Road Crashes In Nine Days – FRSC / Most Beautiful State In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: nwosu35, juddexy2(m), HardMirror(m), Kylexy3000(m), Elpinto(m), cybriz82(m), Confirmer(m), inikamoze(m), Tundenoni(m), Jagermeister(m), emeraldo56(m), greatgod2012(f), Chpstcks(m), gokuu(m), alcovex, ayamLekan(m), expert1(m), kenkels, willibounce1(m), jinwas(m), ray4life(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11