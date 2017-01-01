Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fun-seekers Besiege Lagos Beaches Despite Recession (Photos) (11179 Views)

Despite the biting recession rocking the country, Nigerian families, Monday, besieged Elegushi Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, to revel the New Year festivities. Vanguard’s photojournalist, Akeem Salau visited the Elegushi Beach to scoop photographs of exciting moments.



dem dey do crusade ni 47 Likes 1 Share

nawao 1 Like

I just pity the water, because the DIRTS from such people can vehemently destroy the AQUATIC LIFE existing in there.



Dirt is their pride. 15 Likes

For those of you looking for the beach party pix, come and see it. 7 Likes

Lol this looks like fun though 4 Likes

Recession is a word. 7 Likes

No room to even stretch their arms. These people think they are enjoying when even a prison cell has more space to wiggle. #BuhariBrain 4 Likes

bitchhes in beaches 2 Likes

















we don c am











Can u c me Ok...we don c amCan u c me

kileyi nitori olohun?No wonder pple who went to the nl beach party are shy to upload pics. kileyi nitori olohun?No wonder pple who went to the nl beach party are shy to upload pics. 25 Likes

Recession doesn't affect a child of God. 1 Like

too many people, i can't find myself in such crowd, ussh!

Yemoja must be really glad to see happy people around her. 2 Likes

No dulling

NewsPoacher:







http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/photos-despite-recession-fun-seekers-besiege-lagos-beaches/ thank God say we no get shark.



see fresh meats thank God say we no get shark.see fresh meats 1 Like

Naija, pple fa. Eku igbadun 1 Like 1 Share

Jesus! Is this real? How come dey are so many

Funjosh:

For those of you looking for the beach party pix, come and see it.





You mean they are all Nairalanders You mean they are all Nairalanders

Space don finish for the beach?!

Nigerians are really fighting dis recession. 1 Like

EVILFOREST:

I just pity the water, because the DIRTS from such people can vehemently destroy the AQUATIC LIFE existing in there.



Dirt is their pride. Will u keep kwayet! Will u keep kwayet! 3 Likes

Make we no enjoy again because of recession ni 2 Likes

Imagine 1K per head, Oba Elegushi dey flex oooo 4 Likes

Where is freeglobe 2 Likes

Money no dey no mean say make person no enjoy good thing.







#sweepawaypoverty

#nomoneynoproblem

#shameondavido 1 Like

N7,400,000 (Seven Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira Only) on drinks in a night club in Benin, Edo State.



"We are the Captivity of our Negativity" ; Some people would buy the Lake rice and still resell at the rate of foreign rice, YET, we gonna be shouting recession... Recession my foot...This morning, I came across a receipt online of someone that spent a whooping sum ofon drinks in a night club in Benin, Edo State."We are the Captivity of our Negativity" ; Some people would buy the Lake rice and still resell at the rate of foreign rice, YET, we gonna be shouting recession... 7 Likes

Okay 1 Share

EVILFOREST:

I just pity the water, because the DIRTS from such people can vehemently destroy the AQUATIC LIFE existing in there.



Dirt is their pride.



Allow them to flex jare Allow them to flex jare 2 Likes

I can spot some nairalanders der 1 Like





Shuo! Wetin happen na? The party flop? Abi nobody attend? Soon as I saw 'beach', I thought it was the NL beach party for the folks in Lagos that was hyped so much on Romance Section!Shuo! Wetin happen na?The party flop? Abi nobody attend?