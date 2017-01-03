Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures (14143 Views)

After inspecting the on going road works on MCC- SAMEK ROAD in Aba, Governor Ikpeazu was at the office of the CEO of the Company handling the project, Engr. Nwafor Enyinnaya to appreciate him for ensuring that the project has been even with the Yuletide celebrations.



It was at the office that we discovered that Governor Ikpeazu's second team is Manchester United. The first of course is Enyimba FC of Aba.



Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku, SA on Housing Tony Williams and Iyke Aaron were in the entourage. Pictures below:

Igbo made..

Aba made..

Proudly Biafran.. 13 Likes

Good... Kind of promoting Aba made. 2 Likes

1 Like

Proudly Nigeria made(Aba)

All those fake fake aba made products...

My Governor my governor! I celebrate u! 2 Likes 1 Share

We don't give a flying F

Nice one. Good example 3 Likes

Some Western state governors always wear agbada.



And what's wrong with that?

Like seriously? 1 Like 3 Shares

Haba Arsenal no be team?





There many products from aba ranging from clothes to shoes and bag, kictchen equipment, home appliances since time immemorial,

So why this ...hmmmmm n, there are better topic in family section, career, investment, education and property section but it will not and will never get public attention for all to learn.There many products from aba ranging from clothes to shoes and bag, kictchen equipment, home appliances since time immemorial,So why this

floging is understatement, some of them need compulsory retirement without benefit



























Oga @ the top, don't mind me jare...

I think say na singlet and boxers. 1 Like

Haters cango and Die!!!!! OVIiiiiiii, best govnor in Africa!Haters cango and Die!!!!!

2 Likes