|Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by viviangist: 2:49pm
After inspecting the on going road works on MCC- SAMEK ROAD in Aba, Governor Ikpeazu was at the office of the CEO of the Company handling the project, Engr. Nwafor Enyinnaya to appreciate him for ensuring that the project has been even with the Yuletide celebrations.
Source , http://www.viviangist.com/see-what-okezie-ikpeazu-was-wearing-while-watching-football-match-pictures
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by viviangist: 2:51pm
More , http://www.viviangist.com/see-what-okezie-ikpeazu-was-wearing-while-watching-football-match-pictures
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by bankyblue(m): 3:02pm
FTC thank God for my my Alcatel phone and 4glite network
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by unclezuma: 3:02pm
Ops and the rate at which they scream Lalas name...
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Emperorone(m): 3:02pm
nice of him
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by LastSurvivor11: 3:03pm
Igbo made..
Aba made..
Proudly Biafran..
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by igho003: 3:03pm
Watin concern me
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Bsc(m): 3:03pm
Good... Kind of promoting Aba made.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Sirheny007(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by ameezy(m): 3:04pm
..
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Theyveedo(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Onyekwelu7(m): 3:04pm
Proudly Nigeria made(Aba)
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by permsec: 3:04pm
IDGAF Regional Director reporting for duty.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Chrisrare: 3:05pm
All those fake fake aba made products...
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by fernandoc(m): 3:05pm
My Governor my governor! I celebrate u!
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by shockwave91(m): 3:05pm
.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by thaoriginator: 3:06pm
We don't give a flying F
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by techycontents: 3:06pm
Nice one. Good example
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Judolisco(m): 3:06pm
D man na arsenal fan ehya
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Iceeydee: 3:07pm
Northern state governors wear their native cap all the time.
Some Western state governors always wear agbada.
What's so special here?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by ahamonyeka(m): 3:07pm
And what's wrong with that?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by tintingz(m): 3:07pm
Like seriously?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Atiku2019: 3:08pm
Judolisco:Haba Arsenal no be team?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Segadem(m): 3:08pm
...hmmmmm n, there are better topic in family section, career, investment, education and property section but it will not and will never get public attention for all to learn.
There many products from aba ranging from clothes to shoes and bag, kictchen equipment, home appliances since time immemorial,
So why this
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Segadem(m): 3:09pm
TIDDOLL:floging is understatement, some of them need compulsory retirement without benefit
Oga @ the top, don't mind me jare...
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Sacluxpaint(m): 3:09pm
I think say na singlet and boxers.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Holyfield1(m): 3:10pm
Y
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by Africonji: 3:11pm
OVIiiiiiii, best govnor in Africa! Haters cango and Die!!!!!
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by AjiereTuwo: 3:11pm
permsec:
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Wears Aba-Made Cloth While Watching Football Match - Pictures by richdollar: 3:11pm
oh lawd somebody should just kill me. how is this news. naira land mods need to go for a 6-months orientation programme I swear. WTF!
