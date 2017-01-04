₦airaland Forum

Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Tiny23(f): 9:59pm On Jan 03
Nigerian lady, Naomi Omolara has advised people to use fork while they eat eba and fufu, adding that only people with no home training eat with their hands.
The Osun state lady's after posting the tweet received a lot of backlash from Nigerian twitter users who accused her of being a "A prodigal Nigerian". Here are some of the tweets:

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Tiny23(f): 10:04pm On Jan 03

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by CplusJason(m): 10:09pm On Jan 03
Beautiful goat....


Fork on eba?

Na wa o!

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by shizzy7(f): 10:12pm On Jan 03
The girl wasn't brought up in a home but a house.

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Tiny23(f): 10:14pm On Jan 03

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Tiny23(f): 10:17pm On Jan 03

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by PureHeart01: 10:18pm On Jan 03
She just insulted her own parents

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Tiny23(f): 10:18pm On Jan 03
phew!can't seem to upload pics here.
Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Tiny23(f): 10:21pm On Jan 03

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by kabrud: 10:24pm On Jan 03
PureHeart01:
She just insulted her own parents
Choi, please leave her parents out of this na. U don't know how they have tried to save her from this embarrassment.

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by marshalcarter: 10:41pm On Jan 03
iffa hear fork...na hand be de best....chop am with hand e dey make sensegrin

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by wtfCode: 10:45pm On Jan 03
I go like tear dis 1 a very hot giant slap to restore her manner.
Fork on eba?
Just imagine angry

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by lifestyle1(m): 10:54pm On Jan 03
She got what she wanted - attention.

Congratulations.

undecided

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by gen2briz(m): 10:54pm On Jan 03
Fork and eba... Haaahaaaa

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Redomi(m): 10:54pm On Jan 03
Not even a lady from a recognised city in Nigeria. A lady from Osun state?

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by dingbang(m): 10:55pm On Jan 03
Mchew
Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Libkid(m): 10:55pm On Jan 03
b*tches smh..

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by rhektor(m): 10:55pm On Jan 03
Tiny23:










Razz gurl forming posh ọ̀dẹ̀ òsì

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by lovelygurl(f): 10:56pm On Jan 03
Is this 1 for real


Only fake people would have written the rubbish she just did angry

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Adesiji77: 10:56pm On Jan 03
angry
Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by nextstep(m): 10:56pm On Jan 03
Ironically, it's people with home training that see sense in using the right utensils for the job.
Spoon for rice.
Chopsticks for noodles.
Hand for amala.

I think she knows better, and just said it to generate some traffic. She probably even just used hand to demolish a dinner of eba and draw soup before composing this tweet. grin

Abi will you also advise oyinbos to use knife and spoon to cut and eat their pizza, meatpies, fish and chips, or cut their bread and dip into soup with fork?

*Eniola no vex, we love u, but this picture is so funny and fits the situation grin

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Noblesoul123: 10:56pm On Jan 03
Her parents that gave her such "home training" should advise her to put her westernized brain to proper use.

Spewing trash on social media amounts to a display of senselessness.

Its babes like these that form Behind babe in public, but soak garri and kuli kuli in their hostels.

By the way, ......

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by lawrenzi: 10:57pm On Jan 03
This is for her

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:57pm On Jan 03
TF angry angry

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by JVgal(f): 10:57pm On Jan 03
Stewpeed girl

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by 0b10010011: 10:57pm On Jan 03
Upon the whole filter, you go still know say the girl "WOWO" despite using fork to eat Eba and Fufu.

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by 1bkaye(f): 10:57pm On Jan 03
Prefer using my hand sha lol

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by ngmgeek(m): 10:57pm On Jan 03
And we now have to worry about everything any twitters use says.

How did we get here, NAIRALAND?

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by abatisegun: 10:57pm On Jan 03
Useless Yoruba lady. Using fork to eat eBa or fufu isn't of Yoruba culture and it won't also let u enjoy d meal

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Libkid(m): 10:58pm On Jan 03
Redomi:
Not even a lady from recognised city in Nigeria. A lady from Osun state?
grin
Redomi:
Not even a lady from recognised city in Nigeria. A lady from Osun state?
epic

Re: Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. by Poorboy: 10:58pm On Jan 03
Chai

