Nigerian lady, Naomi Omolara has advised people to use fork while they eat eba and fufu, adding that only people with no home training eat with their hands.

The Osun state lady's after posting the tweet received a lot of backlash from Nigerian twitter users who accused her of being a "A prodigal Nigerian".

Fork on eba?



Na wa o!

The girl wasn't brought up in a home but a house. 91 Likes 1 Share

She just insulted her own parents 96 Likes 2 Shares

Choi, please leave her parents out of this na. U don't know how they have tried to save her from this embarrassment.

iffa hear fork...na hand be de best....chop am with hand e dey make sense



Just imagine I go like tear dis 1 a very hot giant slap to restore her manner.Fork on eba?Just imagine





She got what she wanted - attention.

Fork and eba... Haaahaaaa 41 Likes

Not even a lady from a recognised city in Nigeria. A lady from Osun state?

b*tches smh..

Razz gurl forming posh ọ̀dẹ̀ òsì







Only fake people would have written the rubbish she just did Is this 1 for real



Spoon for rice.

Chopsticks for noodles.

Hand for amala.



I think she knows better, and just said it to generate some traffic. She probably even just used hand to demolish a dinner of eba and draw soup before composing this tweet.



Abi will you also advise oyinbos to use knife and spoon to cut and eat their pizza, meatpies, fish and chips, or cut their bread and dip into soup with fork?



Ironically, it's people with home training that see sense in using the right utensils for the job. Spoon for rice. Chopsticks for noodles. Hand for amala. I think she knows better, and just said it to generate some traffic. She probably even just used hand to demolish a dinner of eba and draw soup before composing this tweet. Abi will you also advise oyinbos to use knife and spoon to cut and eat their pizza, meatpies, fish and chips, or cut their bread and dip into soup with fork? *Eniola no vex, we love u, but this picture is so funny and fits the situation

Her parents that gave her such "home training" should advise her to put her westernized brain to proper use.



Spewing trash on social media amounts to a display of senselessness.



Its babes like these that form Behind babe in public, but soak garri and kuli kuli in their hostels.



This is for her

Stewpeed girl 5 Likes

Upon the whole filter, you go still know say the girl "WOWO" despite using fork to eat Eba and Fufu.

Prefer using my hand sha lol

And we now have to worry about everything any twitters use says.



How did we get here, NAIRALAND? 12 Likes 1 Share

Useless Yoruba lady. Using fork to eat eBa or fufu isn't of Yoruba culture and it won't also let u enjoy d meal

epic