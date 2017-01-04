₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by DONSMITH123(m): 11:06am
- Mass protests will be held by Nigerians from all walks of life if the National Assembly does not remove Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose from office in 14 days
https://www.naij.com/1080747-group-demands-fayoses-removal-ekiti-governor-14-days.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Esseite: 11:07am
Crap... when we are yet to prosecute officials without immunity, its now the one with immunity...
Fayose would surely be tried, but why dont we go for easier targets without immunity first and get public approval for this corruption fight.
3 Likes
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Benjom(m): 11:10am
Funny people
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Sijo01(f): 11:10am
Jokers
2 Likes
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by SweetLove0(f): 11:11am
Fayose will surely pay for his deeds. He knows anyway.
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Sinkills: 11:14am
SweetLove0:Everybody will. Sooner or latter. Thanks.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by SweetLove0(f): 11:15am
Esseite:
Fayose should run as he did during obj
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by SweetLove0(f): 11:16am
Sinkills:
including you abi?
1 Like
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Atiku2019: 11:16am
You can't unseat an incumbent Governor with Protest at the National Assembly......
10 Likes
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by OsusuMustFlow(f): 11:16am
osusumustflow
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by DONSMITH123(m): 11:18am
Atiku2019:
Atiku boy. How much is Turaki of Adamawa paying you for all the adverts on Nairaland?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by playtheblues(m): 11:18am
Akuko ifo.
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by DONSMITH123(m): 11:18am
Sinkills:
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by SweetLove0(f): 11:19am
Atiku2019:
he will be the first
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Mujaheeeden: 11:21am
National Assembly to unseat a governor
This is the worst form of Stuppidity from the stable of APC.
What about Babachir Lawal that cut grass with Ekiti state budget?
My anger today is we do have more clowns and class acts than audience
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by DONSMITH123(m): 11:22am
Mujaheeeden:
2 Likes
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Fairgodwin(m): 11:22am
And to think I was just reading this news now somewhere [and it's now already on Nairaland) beats my imagination.
Seems Fayose is gathering more enemies than armies. Isn't it too early in the year for all of these?
1 Like
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Corrinthians(m): 11:23am
Evidence of joblesness.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by saint7000: 11:23am
Atiku2019:
I love your posts...very sensible as always!
2 Likes
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Noblesoul123: 11:23am
What's this one saying?
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by sanandreas(m): 11:24am
It should be directed to buhari. Clowns... Where were you when federal government increased fuel price.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Atiku2019: 11:24am
DONSMITH123:
DONSMITH my brother Pro Bono Things
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Firefire(m): 11:24am
Waste of time and resources.
'Press conference in Abuja...'
If dem born una papa well make una come make the brainless press conference in Ado-Ekiti.
Awon werey.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by MrPresident1: 11:24am
Make una go remove am na, ndi ara
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by baybeeboi: 11:24am
Remove Omuoalabi?
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Corrinthians(m): 11:24am
Mujaheeeden:Ipob yoot, worry more about the problems in your landlocked villages.
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Cubeet: 11:25am
Clowns
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Hayjaycity(m): 11:25am
So it's d national assembly that is not compromised?!!..
1 Like
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by Iamlordgee(m): 11:26am
Haaaaaa.. That pastor said it
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by EnEnPeecee: 11:26am
Bunch of useless paid charlatans.
Make una go remove am na ode
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by DONSMITH123(m): 11:26am
Atiku2019:
|Re: Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days by DONSMITH123(m): 11:27am
Iamlordgee:
WHICH PASTOR SIR?
