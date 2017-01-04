Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days (2954 Views)

- Mass protests will be held by Nigerians from all walks of life if the National Assembly does not remove Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose from office in 14 days



- This threat was issued by a group of civil society organisations under the umbrella of Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption



- The group's national secretary Audu Joseph said it turned to National Assembly for Fayose's removal because the Ekiti state assembly has been compromised



- The group said it wants Fayose's removal because of many allegations of corruption and criminal conduct against the governor



A group of civil society organisations under the umbrella of Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption has urged the National Assembly to remove Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose and prosecute him for abuse of office.



The group made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, January 3 and noted that the Assembly has 14 days to do the job or face nationwide protest.



National Secretary of the coalition Audu Joseph said the group was making its call because of the several allegations of monumental corruption and criminal conduct against the Ekiti state governor.



Joseph noted that the group turned to the National Assembly because the Ekiti state assembly was compromised and none of its members would institute impeachment proceedings against the governor.



He said: “This is proof that the Ekiti State House of Assembly can no longer perform its functions and the National Assembly should consider taking over those functions to ensure that the needful is done.



“To the National Assembly, we demand that a declaration of the doctrine of necessity to waive Fayose’s immunity is non-negotiable at this point such that people enjoying immunity can be allowed to answer to criminal charges like the current situation where security funds were embezzled and millions of Nigerians including the armed forces had to pay the supreme price.”



Joseph added: “In the last quarter of 2016, details emerged of how N4.7 billion naira being part of the stolen $2.1 billion meant for arms purchase found its way into Ayo Fayose’s Zenith bank account after the money was ferried across the country in a private jet and bullion vans, according to Obanikoro’s testimony after he turned himself in to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



“Just a few days ago, on December 29, 2016 another audio surfaced of Fayose with his partner in crime, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in which both men discussed without remorse, about how they compromised the December 10 legislative election re-run in Rivers state.



“Not once did either of them acknowledge the magnitude of the crime committed, which included the murder of some policemen in addition to the now habitual sabotaging of the wishes of the electorates.”



Joseph disclosed that the coalition has 34 Civil Society organizations backing it. These CSOs it notes are ready to mobilize their members and other Nigerians for a massive protest if Fayose is not removed by the National Assembly within the period it stipulated.



The group's demand comes just as Governor Fayose's wife rained curses on the enemies of her husband.



Speaking during the year’s edition of inter-religious thanksgiving service in the state, Feyisetan said it was high time for some enemies pretending to be friends be exposed



Feyisetan Fayose said all the wolves in sheep clothing working against her husband’s administration will be doomed.



https://www.naij.com/1080747-group-demands-fayoses-removal-ekiti-governor-14-days.html

Crap... when we are yet to prosecute officials without immunity, its now the one with immunity...



Fayose would surely be tried, but why dont we go for easier targets without immunity first and get public approval for this corruption fight. 3 Likes

Fayose will surely pay for his deeds. He knows anyway.

Everybody will. Sooner or latter. Thanks.

Crap... when we are yet to prosecute officials without immunity, its now the one with immunity...



Fayose would surely be tried, but why dont we go for easier targets without immunity first and get public approval for this corruption fight.

Everybody will. Sooner or latter. Thanks.

You can't unseat an incumbent Governor with Protest at the National Assembly......

Everybody will. Sooner or latter. Thanks.

You can't unseat an incumbent Governor with Protest at the National Assembly......

National Assembly to unseat a governor







This is the worst form of Stuppidity from the stable of APC.





What about Babachir Lawal that cut grass with Ekiti state budget?





My anger today is we do have more clowns and class acts than audience 14 Likes 1 Share

National Assembly to unseat a governor







This is the worst form of Stuppidity from the stable of APC.





What about Babachir Lawal that cut grass with Ekiti state budget?





And to think I was just reading this news now somewhere [and it's now already on Nairaland) beats my imagination.



Seems Fayose is gathering more enemies than armies. Isn't it too early in the year for all of these? 1 Like

You can't unseat an incumbent Governor with Protest at the National Assembly......

It should be directed to buhari. Clowns... Where were you when federal government increased fuel price. 3 Likes 1 Share

Atiku boy. How much is Turaki of Adamawa paying you for all the adverts on Nairaland?



Waste of time and resources.



'Press conference in Abuja...'



If dem born una papa well make una come make the brainless press conference in Ado-Ekiti.





National Assembly to unseat a governor







This is the worst form of Stuppidity from the stable of APC.





What about Babachir Lawal that cut grass with Ekiti state budget?





