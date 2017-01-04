₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Omooba77: 7:09pm
Adam Barrow is well and alive according to his official twiter handle.
Contrary to viral reports, Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow is alive, sources from The Gambia have confirmed.
http://africanspotlight.com/2017/01/04/gambias-president-elect-adama-barrow-not-dead/
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by ozohtony(m): 7:14pm
Which one we go believe na
1 Like
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by lekkie073(m): 7:20pm
Ok...
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by GMan650(m): 7:30pm
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by OgaTheTop2: 7:39pm
Na wa oh.
Bloggers fear God oh.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Defaramade(m): 7:39pm
Naira you see your life? Spreading fake news like hungry bloggers. Smh for the Mod that moved that false story to the front page
5 Likes
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by DozieInc(m): 7:39pm
Better be, Jammeh should prepare to quit the villa.
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by godin: 7:40pm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by bumi10: 7:40pm
hmmmmm
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by mostHandsome01: 7:40pm
many fake bloggers and journalist may end up in hell!!!
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Mtncardseller(m): 7:40pm
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by paradigmshift(m): 7:41pm
all because of traffic... una wan murder this guy .....
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Lasskeey: 7:41pm
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by ritababe(f): 7:42pm
nairaland always posting fake news without verifying.
1 Like
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by claremont(m): 7:42pm
Hungry bloggers with nothing to do but to peddle false information.
1 Like
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Iceeydee: 7:42pm
But why are some people dumb and foolish? How can a person comfortably make up this kind of news and spread for people to believe.
To what end?
Please moderators should be careful and try to investigate news like this before pushing to front page. No reliable source and you guys still moved the other thread to front page.
Nawa!
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by eboski2: 7:43pm
I just spoken with him. He is alive and doing great
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by ThuGnificenX: 7:43pm
NAIJA!!! I HAIL O
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by donogaga(m): 7:43pm
Very good news.
Shame to bad people.
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by miqos02(m): 7:45pm
ope oh
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Kowme6: 7:45pm
Was he initially dead
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by gift01: 7:46pm
This is the best news one can hope for today. For the sake of peace Mr Barrow must come out to tell the world he's alive
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Saheed9: 7:46pm
fp plsssssssssss
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by donogaga(m): 7:47pm
ritababe:
Anyone providing information to the public should seek to ensure accuracy to maintain credibility.
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by hisgrace090: 7:48pm
Anyhow he want it that tyrant must vacate that office.
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by NNVanguard(m): 7:48pm
He will live to bear the mandate of the Gambians
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by fiizznation(m): 7:48pm
This forum have lazy moderators. How many minutes will it take a moderator to confirm if a news is true or false before pushing it to the homepage? Fake news fly around in this forum like the air we breath.
Now if I just create a thread with a catchy title like this; "President A is dead", so nobody will make any confirmation to see if "president A" is actually dead before the news is pushed to the homepage? Smh
Honestly, I'm disappointed.
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by olaolulazio(m): 7:50pm
Remain alive till 19th ooooooo.
Ecomong are waiting to carry out operation frog smile on that stupid head of state.
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by casttlebarbz(m): 7:52pm
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by Maxcollins042(m): 7:52pm
No mind yeye bloggers seeking for cheap traffic. Meanwhile who knows this Fool?
He should add acquiring common sense to his new year resolutions (that's if he has one).
|Re: The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara by iamteegee: 7:53pm
Which one we go believe now Well yah all mad go and die or stay alive. Who you epp?
