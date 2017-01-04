Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / The Gambia President-Elect; Adam Barrow Is Alive - Gambian Journalist, Camara (4736 Views)

Gambian President-Elect, Adama Barrow Is Dead - Cbn-Tv.com / Adama Barrow Set To Rule Gambia, Yahya Jammeh Concedes Defeat / US President-elect, Donald Trump’s Motorcade (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Contrary to viral reports, Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow is alive, sources from The Gambia have confirmed.



Reports about his death claim he was assassinated by unknown assailants.



CBN Television reported that the assailants overpowered the security guards of Mr. Barrow, leaving two of the guards dead and other six injured from gunshots.



Reacting to the report, popular Gambian journalist Fatu Camara wrote: “BREAKING: We are getting reports that due to threats on the lives of coalition members, many of them are currently evacuated to safe houses..

Meanwhile, contrary to fake news going around that President Elect Barrow and two security guards were assassinated, we can confirm to you that Barrow is fine as we speak. Stay tuned!,” she posted on Facebook.



Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh had accused West African regional body, ECOWAS, of declaring war against his country, when he was asked to step down for a democratically elected president.



Jammeh, who accused ECOWAS of putting forces on alert in case he refused to step down, has vowed to stay in power despite losing a Dec. 1, 2016 election to rival Adama Barrow.



He also promised to defend Gambia against any outside aggression, in a New Year speech broadcast on state TV.



The veteran leader initially conceded defeat in the vote, then changed his mind days later – raising fears that regional powers might have to intervene to oust him.



http://africanspotlight.com/2017/01/04/gambias-president-elect-adama-barrow-not-dead/ Adam Barrow is well and alive according to his official twiter handle.

Which one we go believe na 1 Like

Ok...

Na wa oh.



Bloggers fear God oh. 2 Likes 1 Share

Naira you see your life? Spreading fake news like hungry bloggers. Smh for the Mod that moved that false story to the front page 5 Likes

Better be, Jammeh should prepare to quit the villa.

Claudio Ranieri (9) Jose Mourinho (10) Avran Grant (11) Felip Scolari (12) Ray Wilkins (13) Guus hidink (14) Carlos Ancelotti (15) Andrew Villas Boas (16) Robert Di Matteo (17) Rafael Benitez (18) Jose Mourinho (19) Guus hidink (20) Antonio Conte ***More Managers Than Trophies The question is, can we still call this Chelsea a football club? MAN UNITED MANAGERS SINCE 1986; (1) Sir Alex Ferguson. (2) David Moyes (3) Louis Van Gaal (4) Jose Mourinho ....................................................................... ARSENAL MANAGERS SINCE1986; (1) Gerge Graham (2) Bruce Rioch (3) Arsene Wenger ............................................................... CHELSEA MANAGERS SINCE 1986; (1) bobby Campbell (2) Jan Borterfield (3) David Webb (4) Glenn Hoddle (5) Ruud Gullit (6) Gianluca Vialla (7) Ray Wilkins (Claudio Ranieri (9) Jose Mourinho (10) Avran Grant (11) Felip Scolari (12) Ray Wilkins (13) Guus hidink (14) Carlos Ancelotti (15) Andrew Villas Boas (16) Robert Di Matteo (17) Rafael Benitez (18) Jose Mourinho (19) Guus hidink (20) Antonio Conte ***More Managers Than TrophiesThe question is, can we still call this Chelsea a football club? 6 Likes 1 Share

hmmmmm

many fake bloggers and journalist may end up in hell!!!

all because of traffic... una wan murder this guy .....

nairaland always posting fake news without verifying. 1 Like

Hungry bloggers with nothing to do but to peddle false information. 1 Like





To what end?



Please moderators should be careful and try to investigate news like this before pushing to front page. No reliable source and you guys still moved the other thread to front page.



Nawa! But why are some people dumb and foolish? How can a person comfortably make up this kind of news and spread for people to believe.To what end?Please moderators should be careful and try to investigate news like this before pushing to front page. No reliable source and you guys still moved the other thread to front page.Nawa!

I just spoken with him. He is alive and doing great

NAIJA!!! I HAIL O

Very good news.



Shame to bad people.

ope oh

Was he initially dead

This is the best news one can hope for today. For the sake of peace Mr Barrow must come out to tell the world he's alive

fp plsssssssssss

ritababe:

nairaland always posting fake news without verifying.



Anyone providing information to the public should seek to ensure accuracy to maintain credibility. Anyone providing information to the public should seek to ensure accuracy to maintain credibility.

Anyhow he want it that tyrant must vacate that office.

He will live to bear the mandate of the Gambians

This forum have lazy moderators. How many minutes will it take a moderator to confirm if a news is true or false before pushing it to the homepage? Fake news fly around in this forum like the air we breath.



Now if I just create a thread with a catchy title like this; "President A is dead", so nobody will make any confirmation to see if "president A" is actually dead before the news is pushed to the homepage? Smh



Honestly, I'm disappointed.

Remain alive till 19th ooooooo.

Ecomong are waiting to carry out operation frog smile on that stupid head of state.

No mind yeye bloggers seeking for cheap traffic. Meanwhile who knows this Fool?



He should add acquiring common sense to his new year resolutions (that's if he has one).