Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by MissEdified(f): 5:34pm
Everton has signed 19-year-old Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman on a four year deal for £11m.
The 19 year old England Under-20 international has scored seven goals in 25 games in all competitions for former club League One Charlton this season.
Speaking about the transfer, he said: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton's interest I knew this would be the right place for me."
"Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager," Lookman added.
"When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.
"It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I'm ready to make the step up to the Premier League."
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/everton-signs-19-year-old-nigerian.html
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by baybeeboi: 5:44pm
which name be lookman again?
5 Likes
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by DEIFIED(m): 7:04pm
Nice one, happy for him.
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by starwar(m): 7:04pm
lukman
2 Likes
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Fabulosdave01: 7:05pm
He's not Nigerian born o. He was born in England. No dey claim am because he's successful
10 Likes 1 Share
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by prince9851(m): 7:05pm
ok
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by ugosonjay(m): 7:05pm
Good news for Nigeria
1 Like
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Kayoski(m): 7:05pm
Correction.. .
He is not a Nigerian forward. ..
Make village people no kon dey watch him destiny in 3D
5 Likes
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Aringon(m): 7:05pm
The English version of Lukmon
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by MrIcredible: 7:06pm
See money
Chai
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by abujub(m): 7:06pm
Lukman has turn Lookman. this English people sef. looking forward for him playing for Nigeria
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by sladimeji(m): 7:06pm
Clap for yourself.. 19yrs chai.....
u can lie for Africa
1 Like
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Echelle(m): 7:06pm
na Ozil for be "Lookman" jo.... cos of his eyes and assists rate...
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Fearcom(m): 7:07pm
Cool.
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by mmsen: 7:07pm
I've never seen this spelling of Lukman before.
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by 50shot: 7:07pm
these guy needs a phork
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Brio984(m): 7:07pm
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Kayoski(m): 7:07pm
sladimeji:
Why are you angry at the boy.."Na him do you ni?"
Or is he living your dreams?
He looks 19 even younger sef
13 Likes
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by OMOTOWO(m): 7:08pm
N power have refused to pay 32 states out of 36 states. In fact, they have stopped the payment and I already created a thread on that twice today but twice have i gotten it deleted by an idiot. In the thread, I said that the FG have scammed the citizens again and I asked if Seun is an APC member. I have never talked about politics on nairaland before but I suspect a foul play with the N power programme.
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by magnumx: 7:08pm
heard of this kid b4 , nice one . omo yoruba dada
2 Likes
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by youngwarlocks: 7:08pm
I am now a certified member of IDGAF group.
thank you all for your support towards achieving this feat.
I dedicate my first I don't give a fúck to this thread
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by eleojo23: 7:08pm
Lookman?
I hope the guy no go just dey look ball for field o!
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by naijamakossa(m): 7:09pm
nice
1 Like
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Life4Varnity: 7:09pm
Really getting tired of Nairaland bcus of this fucck fucck all the time
is like they got no job
4 Likes
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by martolux(m): 7:10pm
when LUKUKU come bcm LOOKMAN...wetin the young lad dey LOOK.lol
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by zicoswagg(m): 7:11pm
Nigerians Representing Everywhere Since 19BC
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by OMOTOWO(m): 7:12pm
N power have refused to pay 32 states out of 36 states. In fact, they have stopped the payment and I already created a thread on that twice today but twice have i gotten it deleted by an idiot. In the thread, I said that the FG have scammed the citizens again and I asked if Seun is an APC member. I have never talked about politics on nairaland before but I suspect a foul play with the N power programme. FG is working in collaboration with nairaland to deceive the public.
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by Barrywilly(m): 7:12pm
Proudly AFONJA doing Nigeria proud unlike some people from the yeast whose past time is to desperate the name of Nigeria through drug pushing in India, Singapore and Cambodia
1 Like
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by misterpsalm: 7:13pm
He looks 19 or even younger.Anyone who says otherwise is hating.Congrats to the lad.
2 Likes
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by LastSurvivor11: 7:13pm
Am sincerely happy with this afonja boy..
9z one bro..
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by gudlukin1: 7:14pm
them don claim am as if he give a fvck about una
Re: Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m by DrDope(m): 7:14pm
Omoluabi
2 Likes
