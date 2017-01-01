Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Everton Signs Ademola Lookman For £11m (7624 Views)

The 19 year old England Under-20 international has scored seven goals in 25 games in all competitions for former club League One Charlton this season.



Speaking about the transfer, he said: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton's interest I knew this would be the right place for me."



"Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager," Lookman added.



"When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.



"It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I'm ready to make the step up to the Premier League."



which name be lookman again? 5 Likes

Nice one, happy for him. 6 Likes 1 Share

lukman 2 Likes

He's not Nigerian born o. He was born in England. No dey claim am because he's successful 10 Likes 1 Share

Good news for Nigeria 1 Like

Make village people no kon dey watch him destiny in 3D 5 Likes

The English version of Lukmon







Lukman has turn Lookman. this English people sef. looking forward for him playing for Nigeria

Clap for yourself.. 19yrs chai.....

u can lie for Africa 1 Like

na Ozil for be "Lookman" jo.... cos of his eyes and assists rate...

I've never seen this spelling of Lukman before.

these guy needs a phork



sladimeji:

Clap for yourself.. 19yrs chai.....

u can lie for Africa

Why are you angry at the boy.."Na him do you ni?"



Or is he living your dreams?



He looks 19 even younger sef Why are you angry at the boy.."Na him do you ni?"Or is he living your dreams?He looks 19 even younger sef 13 Likes

heard of this kid b4 , nice one . omo yoruba dada 2 Likes

I hope the guy no go just dey look ball for field o!

Lookman?I hope the guy no go just dey look ball for field o!

nice 1 Like

when LUKUKU come bcm LOOKMAN...wetin the young lad dey LOOK.lol 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerians Representing Everywhere Since 19BC

Proudly AFONJA doing Nigeria proud unlike some people from the yeast whose past time is to desperate the name of Nigeria through drug pushing in India, Singapore and Cambodia 1 Like

He looks 19 or even younger.Anyone who says otherwise is hating.Congrats to the lad. 2 Likes

Am sincerely happy with this afonja boy..

9z one bro..

them don claim am as if he give a fvck about una