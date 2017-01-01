₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by CertifiedNaija(m): 1:01pm
The Nigerian fitness coach, @iamnayfit, who lives in Washington, shared the risque bedroom photos with her heartthrob, Mike (also a fitness coach) on her social media page.
Read the caption below...
"A man with dreams needs a woman with vision. Her perspective, faith and support will change his reality.
If she doesn’t challenge you, then she’s no good for you. Men who want to stay ordinary will tell you not to have expectations of them. Men who want to be great will expect you to push them,
pray with them and invest time in them."
Cc: lalasticlala
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/fitness-couple-nigerian-lady-and-her.html?m=1
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by CertifiedNaija(m): 1:01pm
1 Like
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Jibril659(m): 1:02pm
pac-woman
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by richommie(m): 1:03pm
Perfect match
#YOLO
1 Like
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Babygal4eva(f): 1:04pm
who snaps all these pics tho
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by colik(f): 1:04pm
Oh wow
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by TrapQueen77(f): 1:06pm
They both have amazing body..
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by ireneony(f): 1:08pm
They look like two gay men
106 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by makydebbie(f): 1:08pm
Gay
She-male
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by KissChrix: 1:09pm
Woah
This two MUST not fight
5 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Synord: 1:09pm
Ohno
60 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by CaroLyner(f): 1:09pm
are you sure thats not a transgender?
7 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Ten12: 1:10pm
If i die on top wetin I go tell my kinsmen
2 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Estharfabian(f): 1:11pm
Her body is actually Amazing.
She'd still have that body in 60Years time.
that's rock hard muscles, with little body fat percentage.
I really need to start lifting some weights.
She reminds me of that Kanye's fade video.
7 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by thesuave10(m): 1:11pm
Are you ducking kidding me? I wonder how strong their bed is. Damn!
3 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by ItsQuinn: 1:11pm
I don't like her physique at all!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Estharfabian(f): 1:11pm
.....
3 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Defaramade(m): 1:12pm
Yeepa, warisdis
17 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Kondomatic(m): 1:15pm
OK but
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by greatness22(m): 1:21pm
Lol, their sex life will be something else
3 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by softMarket(m): 1:25pm
all am seeing in the girls body is Brown and Black with
Mozul efri_wer
That guy should take it easy with banging that girl....him prick fit hit hard object inside the girl!
3 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by ashewoboy(m): 1:27pm
that guy go get plenty vein for him dick. i heard ladies love veiny dicks, how true is that?
1 Like
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by softMarket(m): 1:28pm
Estharfabian:
Who dash u strength?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by softMarket(m): 1:28pm
Estharfabian:
Who dash u strength?
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Estharfabian(f): 1:30pm
softMarket:
1 Like
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by softMarket(m): 1:30pm
TrapQueen77:
BOTH chest breast baa?
1 Like
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by softMarket(m): 1:32pm
Estharfabian:
Are u a mod?
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by TrapQueen77(f): 1:32pm
softMarket:
I like that they are oozing sexxy..
What abt u? When u gonna show ur pishure?
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Estharfabian(f): 1:33pm
softMarket:
do I look like one?
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by softMarket(m): 1:35pm
TrapQueen77:
See u 2moro!!!!
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Deseo(f): 1:48pm
Not attractive
Both of them
Too much of everything is not good.
3 Likes
|Re: Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos by Chiscomax(m): 2:14pm
33 Likes 1 Share
