₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,804 members, 3,294,331 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 06:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) (6257 Views)
PDP Wants Buhari To Thank Jonathan For Defeat Of Boko Haram / The Defeat Of President Buhari’s Idealism - Femi Aribisala / Nigerian Soldiers Dancing Skelewu After The Defeat Of Boko Haram In Baja ( Video (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 3:46pm
These are photos of scores of women who converged on Friday in ABuja to celebrate the defeat of Boko Haram...
http://politicsngr.com/photos-hundreds-women-celebrate-defeat-boko-haram-abuja/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by ritababe(f): 4:05pm
but boko harm has not be defeated yet na, or am I missing something?
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by Barney11: 4:07pm
all na rented crowd!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by Kingxway: 4:15pm
The state of Nigeria today keeps one wondering who to believe
1 Like
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 4:56pm
Let the ignorants celebrate.
Now that boko haram has been legalized under bubu regime.
http://www.nairaland.com/3556546/hisbah-seizes-musical-instruments-used
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 4:58pm
More propaganda
1 Like
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by bonfreregong: 4:58pm
I'm taking this defeat of boko haram with a truck load of salt not a pinch anymore.
2 Likes
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by tbaba19: 4:58pm
Barney11:
You are right my friend.
1 Like
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by larrymoore(m): 4:59pm
Boko haram, Nigeria nightmare.
1 Like
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by jide219(m): 4:59pm
Before u defeat boko haram u need to cut of the root and the root is still alive and the root is
BUHARI
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by FLYFIRE(m): 4:59pm
RENTED. ....What a SHAME
5 Likes
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by prince9851(m): 5:00pm
smh
rubbish
who are dey trying to decieve
1 Like
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 5:00pm
Has boko haram really been defeated? Hope it's not women wing of APC on political mission. If not why in Abuja and not in bornu?
Please check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
2 Likes
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 5:02pm
Has boko haram really been defeated or is this women wing of APC on political mission
Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by symbolofhope: 5:04pm
symbol of hope for President 2027
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by Truman155(m): 5:04pm
I would like to see bokoharam end but on the other hand I know those women were paid to act out the drama for international press
.
bravo
1 Like
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by harrybarn: 5:04pm
Thats our hopes and prayer...can they take that picture in sambisa so we can confirm
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 5:04pm
Don't tempt Shekau
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by MizSparks(f): 5:04pm
5k at work!
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by brostheo(m): 5:06pm
Paid gathering
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by Proffdada: 5:06pm
Who print banner for them in this time of recession and IDPs ?
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by phkka1(m): 5:06pm
This is 2017. Lai Mohammed should stop all lies. Let us face the reality on ground. Boko Haram is in existence. Nigeria will continue to fight them and on their part, they will continue to defend their ideology. It will be very hard for them to surrender.
1 Like
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by maxwelloweezy(m): 5:09pm
So is it because some the chibok girl has been rescued well that's good i pray bokoharam ends
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by Parajoe: 5:09pm
Propaganda
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by JoNach: 5:10pm
seriously we are our own problem, why renting crowd just for propaganda and on the other hands risk the lives of people living in the north east because things like this will infuriate the insurgents and they would want to make a mark to show me and you who already know that they still exist.
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by WillieJah: 5:13pm
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by sizzlers(m): 5:15pm
who give a Bleep! if buhari want me him gada all him sisters from daura
|Re: Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) by SolexxBarry(m): 5:16pm
Sorry no fork to give cos I'm already giving this a fork....
I Saved Ibb – Gen Mamman / Nigerian Mfg Companies Relocate To Ghana / I Am Not Afraid Of You ––governor Lamido Dares Jonathan
Viewing this topic: FLYFIRE(m), xmileeasy, Man2utd, tempest02, tolguy(m), pembisco(m), Godsman007, blakky97(m), brainpulse, tholarrr, BUHARImyDOG, EmmaOgbu(m), incredibleace(m), Scarpon(m), andrewegbuna and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17