Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Women Celebrate The "Defeat Of Boko Haram" In Abuja (Photos) (6257 Views)

PDP Wants Buhari To Thank Jonathan For Defeat Of Boko Haram / The Defeat Of President Buhari’s Idealism - Femi Aribisala / Nigerian Soldiers Dancing Skelewu After The Defeat Of Boko Haram In Baja ( Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://politicsngr.com/photos-hundreds-women-celebrate-defeat-boko-haram-abuja/ These are photos of scores of women who converged on Friday in ABuja to celebrate the defeat of Boko Haram... 1 Like 1 Share

but boko harm has not be defeated yet na, or am I missing something?

all na rented crowd! 21 Likes 1 Share

The state of Nigeria today keeps one wondering who to believe 1 Like





Now that boko haram has been legalized under bubu regime.



http://www.nairaland.com/3556546/hisbah-seizes-musical-instruments-used Let the ignorants celebrate.Now thatunder bubu regime.

More propaganda 1 Like

I'm taking this defeat of boko haram with a truck load of salt not a pinch anymore. 2 Likes

Barney11:

all na rented crowd!







You are right my friend. You are right my friend. 1 Like

Boko haram, Nigeria nightmare. 1 Like

Before u defeat boko haram u need to cut of the root and the root is still alive and the root is















































BUHARI

RENTED. ....What a SHAME 5 Likes



rubbish

who are dey trying to decieve smhrubbishwho are dey trying to decieve 1 Like

Has boko haram really been defeated? Hope it's not women wing of APC on political mission. If not why in Abuja and not in bornu?



Please check out my signature for quality and durable furniture 2 Likes

Has boko haram really been defeated or is this women wing of APC on political mission



Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture

symbol of hope for President 2027

I would like to see bokoharam end but on the other hand I know those women were paid to act out the drama for international press

.

bravo 1 Like

Thats our hopes and prayer...can they take that picture in sambisa so we can confirm

Don't tempt Shekau

5k at work!

Paid gathering

Who print banner for them in this time of recession and IDPs ?

This is 2017. Lai Mohammed should stop all lies. Let us face the reality on ground. Boko Haram is in existence. Nigeria will continue to fight them and on their part, they will continue to defend their ideology. It will be very hard for them to surrender. 1 Like

So is it because some the chibok girl has been rescued well that's good i pray bokoharam ends

Propaganda

seriously we are our own problem, why renting crowd just for propaganda and on the other hands risk the lives of people living in the north east because things like this will infuriate the insurgents and they would want to make a mark to show me and you who already know that they still exist.

who give a Bleep! if buhari want me him gada all him sisters from daura