₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,897 members, 3,294,588 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 09:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS (20096 Views)
James Ibori: Alameiseigha Built Just One House. Was Never Corrupt / Former Pres. Goodluck Jonathan Spotted At Bank In Abuja (photo) / Aisha Buhari Didn’t Shut Down Her Abuja Spa (see Pics) - Nigerian Times (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:58pm
Former first Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dame Patience Ebele Jonathan was spotted in an eleated mood at an event to celebrate the DOKUBE PERI-TI, (Festival) in George Town, Okrika LGA, Rivers state today. This is the first time she's been seen in public since after her house in Abuja was raided by security operatives.
It was gathered that, apart from the private security guards, no other person was within the Maitama premises when the policemen arrived. More than 20 policemen, who came in three Hilux vans and a Toyota Hiace Bus, were said to have forced themselves into the building. They were said to have broken into the building and went away with a brown envelope.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/patience-jonathan-spotted-in-happy-mood.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:58pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 5:05pm
flexing mama
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:05pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:06pm
dat one dey
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by sarrki(m): 5:06pm
Hmmmm mama peace
Enjoy the loot while it last
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by doublewisdom: 5:09pm
Mama Peace of West Africa keep on maintaining jare. Aisha Buhari has been exposed for the hijab wearing ole she really is.
59 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by prince9851(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by blackjah(m): 5:20pm
madam na eleshe ooo
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by limeta(f): 5:43pm
sarrki:
Which loot ,Abacha or obasanjo?
49 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by kodded(m): 5:43pm
sarrki:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by idupaul: 5:59pm
Very boisterous
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by fiizznation(m): 6:05pm
doublewisdom:Exposed for what? You guys should better stop spreading your lies all over, is actually becoming very irritating.
13 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by yarimo(m): 6:40pm
Mtcheeew Patient Jonathan been claiming celebrity since 29.may 2015 BC
4 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by Kingsley10000: 6:46pm
buhari no wan make you enjoy your loot but God pass am
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by MrPolitics: 7:07pm
I just like seeing this woman. I like her personality. She's a jaiye jaiye woman
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by WillieJah: 7:27pm
Mama Peace For President
http://www.areliablesource.xyz/2019-we-will-shoot-apc-down-the-throat-of-the-whole-east-amaechi/
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by Hemanwel(m): 7:27pm
Mama Peace...
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by eleojo23: 7:27pm
This woman is strong sha
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by shammah1(m): 7:27pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by chuksville(m): 7:28pm
Lmao
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by Mechette(m): 7:28pm
Na so, me mechette
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by FuckTheMod: 7:29pm
Who is she
In wole shoyinka's voice ; SHEPOPOTAMUS
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by doskie(m): 7:29pm
What did i do that i was banned. Please how do i contact supermods?
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by Nathdoug(m): 7:29pm
Mama peace the buhari slayer
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by Kaxmytex(m): 7:30pm
MAMA 4 D BOYS
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by barrybanbi: 7:31pm
So who she epp?.. Oshiomole c thief face
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by candidbabe(f): 7:32pm
Shine on MRS GEJ. no amount of APC propaganda can pull you down.
15 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by repogirl(f): 7:33pm
The woman no get Buhari and him brothers time....
11 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted In A Happy Mood After Her Abuja House Was Raided. PICS by handysuzy(f): 7:33pm
1 Like 1 Share
Riot In Onitsha? / Reps Gather 113 Signatures For Dogara, Jibrin Probe By EFCC / Ondo Election: APC To Investigate Tinubu’s Anti-Party Moves
Viewing this topic: joedams, annytee(m), OpinionCounts(m), adhoc, much30, victorogundepo0(m), tobloj(m), princekalani, dimade1, princepet, patosky22(m), seyiofficial(m), lapo(m), austinoeze(m), agabusta, Mccullum, coputa(m), egbusi1(m), kinnlive(m), Soundmind(m), Wised, JojoArmani(m), NubiLove(m), Jeriel, Eldinot4(m), babakb, Ozavis, chocxblaze1(m), Aniedi30(m), Darima(m), Hidentity(m), BiniShrine(m), ejihand, TheDriller, BEENUEL, tosino350(m), valarinz, ndcide(m), Akeelahtunez(m), Kheay and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9