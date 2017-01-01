



Former first Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dame Patience Ebele Jonathan was spotted in an eleated mood at an event to celebrate the DOKUBE PERI-TI, (Festival) in George Town, Okrika LGA, Rivers state today. This is the first time she's been seen in public since after her house in Abuja was raided by security operatives.It was gathered that, apart from the private security guards, no other person was within the Maitama premises when the policemen arrived. More than 20 policemen, who came in three Hilux vans and a Toyota Hiace Bus, were said to have forced themselves into the building. They were said to have broken into the building and went away with a brown envelope.