A Nigerian soldier was in an elated mood, after completing his mission in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he has been fighting Boko Haram terrorists with his colleagues. According to the gallant soldier, he is heading to Lagos Island in Lagos.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-soldier-in-joyous-mood-after.html

...the boys, you've made Nigeria proud and show the world that nothing is above the will and determination! "In your respect I've determined to to kill the money for "Time" so as to let you rest in perfect peace in the peaceful world!" God blees you! Amen.