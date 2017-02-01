₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:24pm
A Nigerian soldier was in an elated mood, after completing his mission in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he has been fighting Boko Haram terrorists with his colleagues. According to the gallant soldier, he is heading to Lagos Island in Lagos.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-soldier-in-joyous-mood-after.html
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by CastedDude: 2:30pm
let the party begin
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Danzakidakura(m): 2:31pm
God bless Nigerian army,ya nom duo ra
11 Likes
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by chiscodedon(m): 2:40pm
Good for u..but know no where is safe, death can come anywhere
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by johnbuck81(m): 2:40pm
respect to our soldiers... my utmost respect to u guys.
30 Likes
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by oyinkinola: 3:07pm
...the boys, you've made Nigeria proud and show the world that nothing is above the will and determination!
"In your respect I've determined to to kill the money for "Time" so as to let you rest in perfect peace in the peaceful world!"
God blees you! Amen.
13 Likes
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by IpobExposed: 3:19pm
I still maintain the fact we APC's are the Best.
Jonathan couldn't send our intrepid soldiers to sambissa Forest. But here we are.
Up APC
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 3:25pm
God bless our troops
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Psychodavidovic(m): 3:48pm
Why is there a cat on his shoulders ?
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by smartmey61(m): 3:58pm
omo eko omo igboro to di soldier lol
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Valfrankie(m): 4:04pm
Nice one!!! It's not everyday you confront death and escape its clutch, not all soldiers were that fortunate
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by austine4real(m): 4:11pm
I knw that guy he's from bamgbose on d island
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by zendy: 4:18pm
I also heard that they are usually in a joyful mood when they shoot unarmed IPOB protesters.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by DoyenExchange: 4:18pm
Thank God for life!
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by chriskosherbal(m): 4:21pm
Gallant soilders ... Well done.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by johncallidon(m): 4:23pm
owk
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by math2001: 4:24pm
[color=#550000][/color]
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by tdayof(m): 4:29pm
Gallant to the core.
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Nutase(f): 4:51pm
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Agimor(m): 4:53pm
As in erhmmm they've seen a lot.
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by laribari(m): 5:01pm
johnbuck81:
Ha! Nor talk am again, in fact I so our soldiers whenever I see pictures of those on the front line but nor be those mumu op mensa.
These gallant troops fight for us and they stay awake just to make us have peace. They starve and fight so that we in the west can live, else they would have invaded us ooo.
I love these young men and my heart goes out to the fallen soldiers who died on the front line.
Shout out to them. I appreciate!!
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Phonefanatic: 5:10pm
Now time to dish their frustration on civilians
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by olaolulazio(m): 5:25pm
If you know what we are facing here... You will bless God for us.
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by veekid(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Flexherbal(m): 5:26pm
Good
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by Abbeyme: 5:26pm
Congratulations and thanks to God for safety
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by obembet(m): 5:27pm
K
|Re: Soldier In A Joyous Mood After Completing His 'Boko Haram' Mission In Borno.PICS by visijo(m): 5:28pm
have they not warn them of taking photos ? Or am i wrong ?
