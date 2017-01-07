₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,543 members, 3,296,239 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 09:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! (13709 Views)
7 Sure Fire Ways To Get Your Ex-girlfriend Back!!! / Fast Track Lane To Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Guys Confirm This For Ladies / 3 Sure-fire Ways To Sexually Satisfy Any Woman And Make Her Come Back For More (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 3:39am
In my previous article i discussed about how to get your ex-girlfriend back and guys in the house were happy about the tips. today, all those ladies that still needs Tunde/Bello their ex-boyfriend, today "na your day just do shakara ".
Sometimes, we think a break up is the best thing after bread and butter when things go south in a relationship. Emotions are boiling, swords are drawn, words are exchanged and then we decide it is best we go our separate ways.
It is however surprising when you discover that the person who seemed to cause you pain is one your heart will not let go. The heart will always want what it wants. So, what if after a break up, you discover that you still love your ex-boyfriend? Forget what many people say (especially on nairaland). A modest figure of 60% of people in relationships have experienced break up at some time.
So why did they get back? Because the break up gave them time to assess themselves and showed them how valuable the relationship they had was. So, if you still love your ex, don't be shy about it or deny it. Even marriage will have its own issues, and you can't opt out because of it. No, you stay to fix it.
Getting your ex-boyfriend back is not an impossible task. It will just require considerable effort if your relationship was real while it lasted. Here are a couple of things you can do to get him back.
1. Is it worth it:
You need to really be sure if your ex is worth going back to. If he has serious issues like cheating or assault, kindly save yourself from unnecessary future pain and invest your precious energy in to other productive activities. That means it is pointless following the points in this article. If he is worth it, you may then proceed.
2. How did the break up come about:
The first step to treating an illness is accurate diagnosis. You need to know what caused the problem. Was it from your end or it was his fault? Many a time, we lay the entire blame for the failure of a thing on our partner simply because we are the alternative. Even if he was at fault, you need to see the role you may have played in it.
3. Work on yourself:
Rather than mope about, improve your character. Work on your attitude and let go of bad habits that you may have. Also, take out time to change your looks. Obviously, this is one way of attracting his attention since men are creatures of sight. Make a new hairdo, get yourself new outfits and engage in exercise if need be. Those two are absolutely important. While your looks may attract him, your new character will keep him with you.
4. What kind of man is he:
You stand a brighter chance of having him back since you know him. And the good news is, guys are basically single celled. I mean we are easy to understand and predict once you know us. How does your ex like you to relate with him? You should know your way. How does he like to have issues settled?
5. Mutual friends can come in handy:
It is will help if you let close mutual friends that you both share know about your intentions. However, you need to be choosy about who you approach. Not every friend that smiles with you roots for your relationship with him. Intimate them of your plans and get their advise on how to go about it. They are your invaluable asset here.
6. Agree with him:
Agreeing with him does not necessarily mean that he is totally right and you are wrong. Instead, it means you choose to see things from his perspective and acknowledge that his opinion is valid. Wherever there is a misunderstanding, you need to find the understanding that I missing. Be humble in your approach and gentle with your choice of words.
7. Apologize for your fault:
Since we already established that both parties have their share in the blame, apologize for your faults. If your ex is thoughtful, he will naturally feel obligated to own up to his wrongs. However, you need to take some time before you implement this stage. Rome was not built in a day. Don't try to rush the process.
all the best sister as you amend your relationship. feel free to ask questions or post your comments in the comment box.
My next article is not going to be funny for all the runs girls in the house. i will show you how to know that Funke/Amina is a runs girl so you can back out early .
5 Likes
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 3:42am
it is only on NL that you will boldly state: Ladies Only but guys will troop in. i troway salute to all those guys that are here for amebo
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by ogoloray(m): 3:48am
Hehehe... Somtin dey do u o
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 3:48am
orisirisi
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 3:51am
ogoloray:
in this administration things are technically done eg defeating boko haram. you have technically done amebo . i dey troway salute
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by fergieboy(m): 3:51am
7 Likes
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 3:52am
Lastking147:
bro i dey hail, team eat and clean mouth , after finishing amebo you are claiming just passing . i love your strategies
1 Like
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 3:54am
fergieboy:
translate the words in your pic
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 3:56am
importexpert:lool I no even read am sef
E too long I be lazy reader haha
why u Neva SLP for ds odd hour bros
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by TrapQueen77(f): 3:57am
EX?
Abeeeg this 2017...getting back to ur ex is like picking up a big rock and smash it against ur head.. and one more reason it's better not to go back to ur ex when u know he's a manwh0re.
There's plenty of fishes in the ocean joor...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 4:00am
Lastking147:
This is my working hour. i will go to bed by 4am or so. i know you did not read the thread. i know you only came in to see what trapqueen77 said
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Silentscreamer(f): 4:02am
Why would i wanna go back to my ex? He's already a history to me.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 4:03am
TrapQueen77:
@Trapqueen77 the devil you know is better than the angel you dont know. i just pray that the trap before your queen is not for trapping guys
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:04am
importexpert:lool bad Mindset
she's Bae She be my Persona Pesin
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by TrapQueen77(f): 4:06am
importexpert:
LastKing147 is my official BEBE
I love him the way I love my SELF MADE MEN
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:06am
TrapQueen77:
lool abi oo
bhet y u use male do example na
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 4:07am
Silentscreamer:
sisi this your username has already confused us, so we are confuse if your heart is inline with what you are saying. the name should either be loudscreamer or silentlady . sisi from the look of things you are already missing him. just say it lets put the devil to shame
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:09am
TrapQueen77:Smiles... Love yoy More Bebe
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by TrapQueen77(f): 4:09am
importexpert:
Hahaahaaha... As much as possible I don't want them to get trapped..
Someone out here still can't get over ..I believe that the FIRST CUT was very deep
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 4:10am
Lastking147:
Hahhhhh i thought you came to see if she is planning to get her ex back . @trapqueen77 such threads are a treat to your baby so you are not allowed here
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by TrapQueen77(f): 4:10am
Lastking147:
Kiss Kiss Bebe..
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by TrapQueen77(f): 4:12am
importexpert:
Hahahhahahaah... Bebe LastKing.. Abeeeg, don't listen to him..
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:13am
importexpert:A Great Threat oh
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 4:13am
TrapQueen77:
sis am happy for you. @lastking147 you know they have a very fragile heart so hold it very well coz when broken fixing it becomes an uphill tax
1 Like
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:16am
TrapQueen77:Trust u now
Dey Dunno
Bebe u do listen to Shania Twain I no sure I get d spellings sef
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by TrapQueen77(f): 4:18am
Lastking147:
Used to be.. But now, no more love/mellow songs for TrapQueen
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:19am
importexpert:This very one no fit break atal
There's Super Glue in Town if anything happen
abi I lie Trap
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 4:19am
TrapQueen77:
sisi you are beating him and you don't want him to cry. you threatened him by coming here and you do not want him to listen to me. if i am lastking147 in the next few days i will follow you bumper to bumper coz my question will be what exactly are you doing here ?
1 Like
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:21am
importexpert:I'd turn Instagram
na to dey follow her oh lool
Trapqueen77 was jus passing by na
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by importexpert(m): 4:22am
Lastking147:
bro just watch your steps because i assure you that once broken even the glue factory might not be able to help u
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:23am
TrapQueen77:yeah me and too her tracks are Epic tho ion listen to em again
|Re: 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! by Lastking147(m): 4:25am
importexpert:lool thanks for the advice
so. which pekus u dey eye
I sabi say na y u no wan sleep b DAT.
Why Do Most Nigerian Men Have Pot Belly? / African Americans Marry Whites More / Why Do Ladies Take Quiet Guys For Granted?
Viewing this topic: Plasmbob1(f), hadizadeezy(f), greenpasture(m), management1818, atine42, petersimeon, dharmie(f), Holashikemi(f), bigdeals, Sansa143, horluwahseye, okparabenedict, Sanolex89, AMAKAVIOLA, Smallish, reservd(m), hazardous(m), Badge1, ALEXIS0240(m), rheether(f), Effects45(m), stereo(m), newman1, mzzmeenah(f), Simoneblosson(m), omooba969 and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9