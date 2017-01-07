Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Double Standard Syndrome. By Reno Omokiri (3466 Views)

Leadership matters in the development of nations. Today Aliko Dangote is worth less than half of what he was worth under former President Jonathan. He was worth $25 billion in 2014 and is now worth $12.4 billion today! Listen to the words spoken by Aliko Dangote about President Jonathan on Friday the 6th of September, 2013 in Nairobi while speaking to the political and business elite of Kenya: “As you all know, without good policies of government, there is no way a person like me from a big town like Kano can rise from a humble beginning to become the 25th richest person on earth. Without the policies of President Jonathan and also making sure that there is consistency in the policies of the government, this could not have happened”.



I wonder what Africa’s richest man would say about President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors. Hardly (or never) has a country deteriorated so speedily as Nigeria has under the stewardship (if you can call it that) of President Muhammadu Buhari. In just eighteen months, President Buhari has become the poster boy for the adage that it takes time to build but little or no time to destroy. And it is not just on the economic side that things have unraveled. Social justice, human rights and fundamental freedoms are all being rolled back under this administration.



Name your dog Buhari in today’s Nigeria and you will be diligently prosecuted but commit genocide in Southern Kaduna and you won’t even be charged! Openly behead a female evangelist and your case may be dismissed even if you are charged, but criticise a governor, who himself criticises wildly, and be speedily charged to court. Accuse PDP politicians and security forces arrest them before investigation. Produce proof of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s alleged corruption and the same forces are suddenly paralysed. Welcome to President Buhari’s new and improved Nigeria. Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria practices a dual legal system where the All Progressives Congress politicians are innocent until proven innocent. If you doubt me, then ask Rotimi Amaechi and Babachir Lawal who are attending Federal Executive Council to decide the fate of Nigeria while Femi Fani-Kayode and Olisa Metuh are in and out of court. Alas!



Corruption cannot kill corruption. When you fight corruption with double standard, it is not corruption you kill, but your integrity. And while the Southern Kaduna killings rage on and go seemingly unnoticed by our President, I was shocked to read that the Presidency had issued a statement condemning the recent death in police custody of Tochukwu Nnadi in South Africa. Not that I am happy that Tochukwu was killed. Far from it. I am sad. Very sad. But why condemn one death in South Africa and remain silent on genocide in Southern Kaduna? And then it finally hitme! If you are a Nigerian and you want the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to condemn your killing, you better make sure your killers kill you in Southern Africa and not in Southern Kaduna!



Still on Kaduna, I am particularly pained because I saw it coming. My grouse about the Christian Association of Nigeria which refused to heed the warnings of many of us who saw the direction the nation was and is still heading and gave strong warnings. I publicly warned the Body of Christ immediately after the killings of hundreds of Shiites (according to the official Kaduna White Paper on the killings which declared that over 300 Shiites were killed) that if we did not speak up for Shiites, our turn would come too. With what is happening now in Southern Kaduna, did I lie? You should not wait until injustice touches you before you speak up for justice! That is a lesson the world learnt from Germany when the SS kept on coming for one group or the other until there was no one left to talk again.



And the double standard continues to manifest themselves everywhere. For instance, it did not take the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the DSS this long to investigate and arrest PDP politicians. Why the foot-dragging on Babachir, the Baba of IDP funds? Why is he allowed to continue in office during his investigation, yet the same Presidency wanted accused judges to step down during theirs? Is there one rule for Babachir and another rule for the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari? One would think that a man accused of stealing from IDPs would be expeditiously investigated and tried. Or is it a case of when I see the broom I will pass over? When Stella Oduah and Barth Nnaji were accused of corruption (and a mere conflict of interest in the case of Nnaji), then President Goodluck Jonathan asked them to resign within weeks. Today, our so-called anti-corruption president, Muhammadu Buhari, is waiting for ‘further investigations’ before moving against the famous grass cutter, Babachir Lawal.With the likes of Rotimi Amaechi, who spent half a million hosting Wole Soyinka, I guess N270 million to allegedly clear grass for IDPs is no big deal to President Muhammadu Buhari!



And the same government that arrested several newspaper publishers and proprietors and also forced them to refund monies that they received for public relations and media agency is now doing something similar in a case of do as I say, don’t do as I do.

The Buhari administration budgeted N180 million to ‘facilitate appearances with social media influencers’. This from a so-called anti-corruption regime! After ‘facilitating’ the Social Media influencers with these taxpayers’ millions, the same administration sends the EFCC to arrest its political opponents for ‘facilitating’ their own media associates! Apparently, this administration wants a monopoly on ‘facilitation’ and jealously guards the monopoly using law enforcement agents paid with our tax Naira. Even conservative global media houses now feel compelled to write about the double standard that exists in Nigeria under President Buhari because they are so glaring to the point of being blatant. Writing in December 2016 for instance, Bloomberg had this to say about Buhari’s Nigeria: “Out of 17 top positions in the army, navy, air force and other security agencies, (only) three are from the south.” This is coming from a foreign news medium! Look at the excuse the President gave for not attending the South-east Economic and Security Summit in Enugu. In an official statement, the Presidency said “stakeholders from the South- east came and advised him (the President) not go in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas; that given the sensitivity of the period to the people, a presidential visit may come with over exertion and possibly, be disruptive of Christmas.”



Even if you must lie, must the lie be so unintelligent? The President did not attend and did not send a representative because “of the closeness of the date to Christmas”, yet he still approved the military and paramilitary’ Operation Python Dance which made 2016 the worst year for South easterners since the civil war ended 47 years ago! And yet when the same President was compelled by bad weather to cancel his state visit to Bauchi State on December 29, 2016, he felt moved enough to tape a video message in Hausa, explaining to the people of Bauchi why he was unable to come and apologising to them profusely. You may recall that President Buhari got something like 97% of the votes of Bauchi State but only got less than 5% of the votes of the South-eastern states. Those who thought the President was joking in July 23, 2015 when he said “the constituents, for example, gave me 97% cannot in all honesty be treated on some issues with constituencies that gave me 5%” now know that our President was speaking the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Fellow Nigerians, brace up. Double standard is now an official state policy!

Lalasticlala, this editorial has been trending on both mass and social media. It's not for children.Lalasticlala, this editorial has been trending on both mass and social media. 33 Likes

Unfortunately they are not just children, but kids who are hopelessly addicted to media porn. They are totally aversed to both reason and reading.



Lalasticlala, this editorial has been trending on both mass and social media. Unfortunately they are not just children, but kids who are hopelessly addicted to media porn. They are totally aversed to both reason and reading. 29 Likes

reno, you are not ashamed of yourself. did you read newspapers today? did you see what court told 3 banks about alison money? you cannot fool us again. you are working for your pocket not for nigeria people. I stand with Buhari. You should go and stand with dangote 9 Likes 1 Share

also reno, do not cry for us in south east. our christmas was very peaceful and calm. many accidents were not recorded unline before. there was security everywhere. no kidnapping.no bank robbery. so where did you get your facts. before military launch the finalbattle at sambisa,they knew boko haram members will escape. and south east might be the possible destination and south south. the essence is to checkmate the inlow of them. we are happy with what they did. the regret there was traffic they cause in some strategic places. 3 Likes 1 Share

Name your dog Buhari in today’s Nigeria and you will be diligently prosecuted but commit genocide in Southern Kaduna and you won’t even be charged! Openly behead a female evangelist and your case may be dismissed even if you are charged, but criticise a governor, who himself criticises wildly, and be speedily charged to court. Accuse PDP politicians and security forces arrest them before investigation. Produce proof of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s alleged corruption and the same forces are suddenly paralysed. Welcome to President Buhari’s new and improved Nigeria. Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria practices a dual legal system where the All Progressives Congress politicians are innocent until proven innocent. If you doubt me, then ask Rotimi Amaechi and Babachir Lawal who are attending Federal Executive Council to decide the fate of Nigeria while Femi Fani-Kayode and Olisa Metuh are in and out of court. Alas! 10 Likes

also reno, do not cry for us in south east. our christmas was very peaceful and calm. many accidents were not recorded unline before. there was security everywhere. no kidnapping.no bank robbery. so where did you get your facts. before military launch the finalbattle at sambisa,they knew boko haram members will escape. and south east might be the possible destination and south south. the essence is to checkmate the inlow of them. we are happy with what they did. the regret there was traffic they cause in some strategic places.



Afonjas now claim SE Afonjas now claim SE 22 Likes 1 Share

Very good post.



I'm not even surprised the uneducated lot wouldn't read it. Then when they suffer they wonder why.



It's their own ignorance, laziness and stupidity. 23 Likes 1 Share

U opened a thread, rushed to be first to comment, u commented on it. See the stress of these 3 stages and u say u don't give a Bleep about d thread.

Hope everything is okay with u and ur family my brother? Just tot to check up u. U opened a thread, rushed to be first to comment, u commented on it. See the stress of these 3 stages and u say u don't give a Bleep about d thread. 17 Likes

reno, you are not ashamed of yourself. did you read newspapers today? did you see what court told 3 banks about alison money? you cannot fool us again. you are working for your pocket not for nigeria people. I stand with Buhari. You should go and stand with dangote Am sure u didn't read d post. Who is stopping u from standing wiv Buhari. Was he not given the post of presidency on a platter of Gold. Abi is anybody dragging d post with him? So why r u sounding so pained like Buhari as ur president, ur wish has nt come to pass. Take a chill pill. Don't worry Buhari will be president till 2019 or even beyond. Nobody will impeach him. Enjoy ur president.

But my advice is next time u read the post wiv a non zombiedified brain. To get a clearer understanding b4 u comment.



Av a nice day. Am sure u didn't read d post. Who is stopping u from standing wiv Buhari. Was he not given the post of presidency on a platter of Gold. Abi is anybody dragging d post with him? So why r u sounding so pained like Buhari as ur president, ur wish has nt come to pass. Take a chill pill. Don't worry Buhari will be president till 2019 or even beyond. Nobody will impeach him. Enjoy ur president.But my advice is next time u read the post wiv a non zombiedified brain. To get a clearer understanding b4 u comment.Av a nice day. 16 Likes

Well written Reno. Keep it up.



When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always.

Mahatma Gandhi.





Lalasticlala, Mynd44 FP Material. 4 Likes

These shameless thieves (including the ones who front as 'pastor') who laid the foundation of the nation's current predicaments still have the guts to pick a pen and write nonsense about others.. 5 Likes 1 Share

U opened a thread, rushed to be first to comment, u commented on it. See the stress of these 3 stages and u say u don't give a Bleep about d thread.

Hope everything is okay with u and ur family my brother? Just tot to check up u.



sometimes, u people always failed to resist the temptation of pointing to ones family. I understand that 'respect' is not part of your culture, but you could have trained urself.



Now, back to your comment, I understand how using a 2G internet powered Java phone could be stressful for you, so, opening a thread, and commenting is just like a flash.

but hey... sometimes, u people always failed to resist the temptation of pointing to ones family. I understand that 'respect' is not part of your culture, but you could have trained urself.Now, back to your comment, I understand how using a 2G internet powered Java phone could be stressful for you, so, opening a thread, and commenting is just like a flash.but hey... 2 Likes

Reno is an intelligent writer, he works on emotion by writing populist articles.













Over to you, Lauretta onochie 2 Likes

South East was very peaceful during the x-mas. I was on the road most days (Onitsha Owerri / Awka metropolis / Nkpor - Nnobi) and the security posts was nothing out of the ordinary; just normal and I was comfortable with it. The police were very polite and never for once demanded for money as a prerequisite to get on your way. This is where I fault Reno's essay but rest of it is apt.

also reno, do not cry for us in south east. our christmas was very peaceful and calm. many accidents were not recorded unline before. there was security everywhere. no kidnapping.no bank robbery. so where did you get your facts. before military launch the finalbattle at sambisa,they knew boko haram members will escape. and south east might be the possible destination and south south. the essence is to checkmate the inlow of them. we are happy with what they did. the regret there was traffic they cause in some strategic places.





God bless you.... Reno should cry for his youruba relatives not appealing to the sympathy, empathy and emotions of Ndi igbo to score cheap political points





We are wiser now and have always known who our real enemies are God bless you.... Reno should cry for his youruba relatives not appealing to the sympathy, empathy and emotions of Ndi igbo to score cheap political pointsWe are wiser now and have always known who our real enemies are 2 Likes

It's not for children.

Lalasticlala, this editorial has been trending on both mass and social media.

I would ve loved to ignore ur remarks about me been childish but for de sake of de ignorant people hitting de like button let me educate u.. De problem with most of you social media politicians/moralist is dat u never see anything gud in others including ur mr Reno who has refused to come to terms with de fact that Lai mohameds propaganda machine burried his(Reno) new age ideas hense he could not market his boss very well prior to 2015 general election.. Reno failed to let Nigerians know about the intelligent agricultural revolution which saw de fertilizer scam be a thing of de past nd introduced de double rice planting season in Nigeria, Reno nd ur likes were busy thinking Jega will automatically declare his boss winner hence he failed to let Nigerian know de success made in de fight against terrorism..while Reno nd ur likes were busy counting rocks in Abuja he allowed de opposition propaganda machine hijack de chibok girls incidence sold it to de world and permanently destroyed his boss image nd administration in de international scene, u should ve told Reno to tell his boss den to vehemently defend members of his cabinate rather than let Stella odua go thereby establishing case of incompetence and corruption against his own cabinate...did Reno sing it like a song wen he had de time to let Nigerians know about de power plants, transmission lines, de dams nd de unbundling of de power sector laudable achievements by his boss..no he was sleeping in de villa thinking dat power is given not taken,..yes dangote was Africa's riches by monopolizing de cements industry in Nigeria ripping you nd i off as was been supervised by den administration does not mean dat this administration has not made Adenuga a gentle business man to replace him...look my dear before you call me an apc person, am a card carrying member of de leading opposition party nd a real life politician..move beyond social media nd accept ur failure I would ve loved to ignore ur remarks about me been childish but for de sake of de ignorant people hitting de like button let me educate u.. De problem with most of you social media politicians/moralist is dat u never see anything gud in others including ur mr Reno who has refused to come to terms with de fact that Lai mohameds propaganda machine burried his(Reno) new age ideas hense he could not market his boss very well prior to 2015 general election.. Reno failed to let Nigerians know about the intelligent agricultural revolution which saw de fertilizer scam be a thing of de past nd introduced de double rice planting season in Nigeria, Reno nd ur likes were busy thinking Jega will automatically declare his boss winner hence he failed to let Nigerian know de success made in de fight against terrorism..while Reno nd ur likes were busy counting rocks in Abuja he allowed de opposition propaganda machine hijack de chibok girls incidence sold it to de world and permanently destroyed his boss image nd administration in de international scene, u should ve told Reno to tell his boss den to vehemently defend members of his cabinate rather than let Stella odua go thereby establishing case of incompetence and corruption against his own cabinate...did Reno sing it like a song wen he had de time to let Nigerians know about de power plants, transmission lines, de dams nd de unbundling of de power sector laudable achievements by his boss..no he was sleeping in de villa thinking dat power is given not taken,..yes dangote was Africa's riches by monopolizing de cements industry in Nigeria ripping you nd i off as was been supervised by den administration does not mean dat this administration has not made Adenuga a gentle business man to replace him...look my dear before you call me an apc person, am a card carrying member of de leading opposition party nd a real life politician..move beyond social media nd accept ur failure 2 Likes

These shameless thieves (including the ones who front as 'pastor') who laid the foundation of the nation's current predicaments still have the guts to pick a pen and write nonsense about others..

By foundation did you mean:



That before they took over unemployement rate in Nigeria was 0 percent until Reno and co came?



Infrastructure was at par with that of the West before they came?



Or that for the first time in the history of Nigeria it was "them" that laid the foundation of power outage in our country?



Or that they destroyed our efficient security system and rendered our hospital useless and inefficient?



Or that they laid the foundation for the inefficiencies in the civil services and under funding of our education system?



Or are you refering to the foundation of inadequate availability of portable drinking water to over 40 percent of the population?



Please by foundation of our current problems can you state where things were when they took over and where it was when they left against where they are today. I am patiently waiting, thanks. By foundation did you mean:That before they took over unemployement rate in Nigeria was 0 percent until Reno and co came?Infrastructure was at par with that of the West before they came?Or that for the first time in the history of Nigeria it was "them" that laid the foundation of power outage in our country?Or that they destroyed our efficient security system and rendered our hospital useless and inefficient?Or that they laid the foundation for the inefficiencies in the civil services and under funding of our education system?Or are you refering to the foundation of inadequate availability of portable drinking water to over 40 percent of the population?Please by foundation of our current problems can you state where things were when they took over and where it was when they left against where they are today. I am patiently waiting, thanks. 6 Likes 2 Shares

By foundation did you mean:



That before they took over unemployement rate in Nigeria was 0 percent until Reno and co came?



Infrastructure was at par with that of the West before they came?



Or that for the first time in the history of Nigeria it was "them" that laid the foundation of power outage in our country?



Or that they destroyed our efficient security system and rendered our hospital useless and inefficient?



Or that they laid the foundation for the inefficiencies in the civil services and under funding of our education system?



Or are you refering to the foundation of inadequate availability of portable drinking water to over 40 percent of the population?



Please by foundation of our current problems can you state where things were when they took over and where it was when they left against where they are today. I am patiently waiting, thanks. When I said the "nation's current predicament", I meant the recession and hyper-inflation; every other thing you mentioned above are constant problems which have always existed (even though Reno craftily makes it sound like they actually started when his boss left).



The primary cause of the current recession is the nation's over dependence on one single volatile commodity for its income. For too long, Nigeria's economy has been directly proportional to oil prices; oil price goes up, the economy flourishes and vice versa. If only genuine attempts were made to diversify the economy in the past, or at least develop certain critical infrastructure (roads, standard rails, more seaports, power etc) which could aid quick diversification, then we wouldn't have found ourselves in the current predicament.



I was simply calling out Pastor Reno for his crafty hypocrisy as he keeps trying to act the saint by passing the entire blame of the mess we find ourselves today to the new admin. Meanwhile all the so called 'rosy' economic indices which he bragged about as achievements of his boss, can he be gracious enough to tell us the exact state of those indices just at the time his boss was about handing over? When I said the "nation's current predicament", I meant the recession and hyper-inflation; every other thing you mentioned above are constant problems which have always existed (even though Reno craftily makes it sound like they actually started when his boss left).The primary cause of the current recession is the nation's over dependence on one single volatile commodity for its income. For too long, Nigeria's economy has been directly proportional to oil prices; oil price goes up, the economy flourishes and vice versa. If only genuine attempts were made to diversify the economy in the past, or at least develop certain critical infrastructure (roads, standard rails, more seaports, power etc) which could aid quick diversification, then we wouldn't have found ourselves in the current predicament.I was simply calling out Pastor Reno for his crafty hypocrisy as he keeps trying to act the saint by passing the entire blame of the mess we find ourselves today to the new admin. Meanwhile all the so called 'rosy' economic indices which he bragged about as achievements of his boss, can he be gracious enough to tell us the exact state of those indices just at the time his boss was about handing over? 3 Likes 1 Share

When I said the "nation's current predicament", I meant the recession and hyper-inflation; every other thing you mentioned above are constant problems which have always existed (even though Reno craftily makes it sound like they actually started when his boss left).



The primary cause of the current recession is the nation's over dependence on one single volatile commodity for its income. For too long, Nigeria's economy has been directly proportional to oil prices; oil price goes up, the economy flourishes and vice versa. If only genuine attempts were made to diversify the economy in the past, or at least develop certain critical infrastructure (roads, standard rails, more seaports, power etc) which could aid quick diversification, then we wouldn't have found ourselves in the current predicament.



I was simply calling out Pastor Reno for his crafty hypocrisy as he keeps trying to act the saint by passing the entire blame of the mess we find ourselves today to the new admin. Meanwhile all the so called 'rosy' economic indices which he bragged about as achievements of his boss, can he be gracious enough to tell us the exact state of those indices just at the time his boss was about handing over?

If you think that the recession we are in now has nothing to do with the initial inactions and "trial and error"policies of the present government have nothing to do with the current economic situation then I think you are not being completely honest.



You can pull out the figures and display here we are all waiting and lets see how bad this present government have driven the economy into the gutter. I am patiently waiting.



On a side note: if I remember correctly during the campaign period APC listed out your position on the economy and promised to turn things around. If they knew things were not working and agreed to fix it, why on earth would you want to give them a pass now and not hold them accountable for their inefficiencies? If you think that the recession we are in now has nothing to do with the initial inactions and "trial and error"policies of the present government have nothing to do with the current economic situation then I think you are not being completely honest.You can pull out the figures and display here we are all waiting and lets see how bad this present government have driven the economy into the gutter. I am patiently waiting.On a side note: if I remember correctly during the campaign period APC listed out your position on the economy and promised to turn things around. If they knew things were not working and agreed to fix it, why on earth would you want to give them a pass now and not hold them accountable for their inefficiencies? 6 Likes 1 Share

If you think that the recession we are in now has nothing to do with the initial inactions and "trial and error"policies of the present government have nothing to do with the current economic situation then I think you are not being completely honest.



You can pull out the figures and display here we are all waiting and lets see how bad this present government have driven the economy into the gutter. I am patiently waiting.



On a side note: if I remember correctly during the campaign period APC listed out your position on the economy and promised to turn things around. If they knew things were not working and agreed to fix it, why on earth would you want to give them a pass now and not hold them accountable for their inefficiencies?



Go back and re-read what I wrote, I never exonerated the present admin for their inability to turn things around, nowhere did I give them a pass.



With that issue settled, I would just reiterate my point which is that the nation, just like a rickety molue bus, was already accelerating into the recession as at the end of the last admin, but fortunately for the last dude and unfortunately for the new guy, we got to the actual recession bus stop when the new admin had already taken the wheels. I wouldn't want to start pouring out the economic indices to prove this point but if you want them, I can make an exception and provide some hints.



It is only unfortunate that the present admin due to several actions and inactions since it took over was unable to at least step on the brakes and till now has not been able to turn the situation around as promised.



That being said, it is rather hypocritical and pointless for Pastor Reno to try to twist the narrative by exonerating himself and his principal from this mess while he passes all the blame to the successors. Go back and re-read what I wrote, I never exonerated the present admin for their inability to turn things around, nowhere did I give them a pass.With that issue settled, I would just reiterate my point which is that the nation, just like a rickety molue bus, was already accelerating into the recession as at the end of the last admin, but fortunately for the last dude and unfortunately for the new guy, we got to the actual recession bus stop when the new admin had already taken the wheels. I wouldn't want to start pouring out the economic indices to prove this point but if you want them, I can make an exception and provide some hints.It is only unfortunate that the present admin due to several actions and inactions since it took over was unable to at least step on the brakes and till now has not been able to turn the situation around as promised.That being said, it is rather hypocritical and pointless for Pastor Reno to try to twist the narrative by exonerating himself and his principal from this mess while he passes all the blame to the successors. 1 Like 1 Share

Go back and re-read what I wrote, I never exonerated the present admin for their inability to turn things around, nowhere did I give them a pass.



With that issue settled, I would just reiterate my point which is that the nation, just like a rickety molue bus, was already accelerating into the recession as at the end of the last admin but fortunately for the last dude and unfortunately for the new guy, we got to the actual recession bus stop when the new admin had already taken the wheels. I wouldn't want to start pouring out the economic indices which prove my point but if you want them, I can make an exception and some hints.



It is only unfortunate that the present admin due to some actions and inactions since it took over was unable to at least step on the brakes and till now has not been able to turn the situation around as promised.



That being said, it is rather hypocritical and pointless for Pastor Reno to try to twist the narrative by exonerating himself and his principal from this mess while he passes all the blame to the successors. I think it's a wrong postulation from you to state that the nation was already headed into recession before Buhari took charge. How can a nation whose economic indices were on a progressive growth during Gej be headed for recession. It grew to the point that it became the third fastest growing economy in the whole world.

Let's stop falling for the cheap propaganda APC and Buhari wants us to believe.

The truth is that every thing needed to reverse the economy of any thriving nation was experimented by Buhari on assumption of power. Some of these reverse gear policies and actions included:

1, Spending over 7 months to set up a ministerial team to drive the economy

2, Putting square pegs in round holes in the ministerial slots. None of the ministers were appointed in their areas of competence, this will lead to further loss of time to understand their sector and ofcourse, being novice in their sectors, they were at the mercy of the perm secs and DGs who were doing their 'deals" under the ministers' nose. A typical example was the budget padding.

3, Going to the international scene to label your country as criminals with only you as the saint will certainly scare away investors.

4, Outrighting banning of Forex to users and parallel markets automatically caused scarcity of forex which in turn caused the free fall of the naira against major currencies. That effect is responsible for 80 percent of the rising cost of goods and services today.

5, The division of the country on tribal lines with his unguarded comments. Since you and I agree that oil is still our sole source of income, there is a reason why previous govts treat the Niger delta, the goose that lays the golden egg with caution. You don't go to the foreign media to announce that the region that produce the wealth can not receive dividends of your govt because they voted their son and not you. In other words, you will take their wealth and develop your region and ignore them. The resultant effect was the bombing of pipelines which saw to the great decline of national income.

6, The sacrificing of merit on the altar of tribal bigotry. There are key offices and appointments you don't make based on tribal or any form of sentiment. Such offices are key but Buhari on assumption brought to fore his tribal bigotry. People who could have handled some key sectors were overlooked for 'brothers from the North's who had no experience in running dynamic systems like ours.



The list is endless. Buhari is purely responsible for the mess he has plunged this nation into.



He claims there was no money when he took over.

Obj received paltry USD 3bn from abdulsalaam yet we had no recession. He receives USD 30bn from Gej and he plunges the nation into recession.



He claims oil price fell at his tenure. Oil has been selling at an average of USD 55 per barrel. It sold for about USD 26 to USD 30 in yaradua and Gej respectively, yet we didn't enter recession.



At what point will it be clear to the likes of you that Buhari is solely responsible for our predicament I think it's a wrong postulation from you to state that the nation was already headed into recession before Buhari took charge. How can a nation whose economic indices were on a progressive growth during Gej be headed for recession. It grew to the point that it became the third fastest growing economy in the whole world.Let's stop falling for the cheap propaganda APC and Buhari wants us to believe.The truth is that every thing needed to reverse the economy of any thriving nation was experimented by Buhari on assumption of power. Some of these reverse gear policies and actions included:1, Spending over 7 months to set up a ministerial team to drive the economy2, Putting square pegs in round holes in the ministerial slots. None of the ministers were appointed in their areas of competence, this will lead to further loss of time to understand their sector and ofcourse, being novice in their sectors, they were at the mercy of the perm secs and DGs who were doing their 'deals" under the ministers' nose. A typical example was the budget padding.3, Going to the international scene to label your country as criminals with only you as the saint will certainly scare away investors.4, Outrighting banning of Forex to users and parallel markets automatically caused scarcity of forex which in turn caused the free fall of the naira against major currencies. That effect is responsible for 80 percent of the rising cost of goods and services today.5, The division of the country on tribal lines with his unguarded comments. Since you and I agree that oil is still our sole source of income, there is a reason why previous govts treat the Niger delta, the goose that lays the golden egg with caution. You don't go to the foreign media to announce that the region that produce the wealth can not receive dividends of your govt because they voted their son and not you. In other words, you will take their wealth and develop your region and ignore them. The resultant effect was the bombing of pipelines which saw to the great decline of national income.6, The sacrificing of merit on the altar of tribal bigotry. There are key offices and appointments you don't make based on tribal or any form of sentiment. Such offices are key but Buhari on assumption brought to fore his tribal bigotry. People who could have handled some key sectors were overlooked for 'brothers from the North's who had no experience in running dynamic systems like ours.The list is endless. Buhari is purely responsible for the mess he has plunged this nation into.He claims there was no money when he took over.Obj received paltry USD 3bn from abdulsalaam yet we had no recession. He receives USD 30bn from Gej and he plunges the nation into recession.He claims oil price fell at his tenure. Oil has been selling at an average of USD 55 per barrel. It sold for about USD 26 to USD 30 in yaradua and Gej respectively, yet we didn't enter recession.At what point will it be clear to the likes of you that Buhari is solely responsible for our predicament 7 Likes 1 Share

I think it's a wrong postulation from you to state that the nation was already headed into recession before Buhari took charge. How can a nation whose economic indices were on a progressive growth during Gej be headed for recession. It grew to the point that it became the third fastest growing economy in the whole world.

Let's stop falling for the cheap propaganda APC and Buhari wants us to believe.

The truth is that every thing needed to reverse the economy of any thriving nation was experimented by Buhari on assumption of power. Some of these reverse gear policies and actions included:

1, Spending over 7 months to set up a ministerial team to drive the economy

2, Putting square pegs in round holes in the ministerial slots. None of the ministers were appointed in their areas of competence, this will lead to further loss of time to understand their sector and ofcourse, being novice in their sectors, they were at the mercy of the perm secs and DGs who were doing their 'deals" under the ministers' nose. A typical example was the budget padding.

3, Going to the international scene to label your country as criminals with only you as the saint will certainly scare away investors.

4, Outrighting banning of Forex to users and parallel markets automatically caused scarcity of forex which in turn caused the free fall of the naira against major currencies. That effect is responsible for 80 percent of the rising cost of goods and services today.

5, The division of the country on tribal lines with his unguarded comments. Since you and I agree that oil is still our sole source of income, there is a reason why previous govts treat the Niger delta, the goose that lays the golden egg with caution. You don't go to the foreign media to announce that the region that produce the wealth can not receive dividends of your govt because they voted their son and not you. In other words, you will take their wealth and develop your region and ignore them. The resultant effect was the bombing of pipelines which saw to the great decline of national income.

6, The sacrificing of merit on the altar of tribal bigotry. There are key offices and appointments you don't make based on tribal or any form of sentiment. Such offices are key but Buhari on assumption brought to fore his tribal bigotry. People who could have handled some key sectors were overlooked for 'brothers from the North's who had no experience in running dynamic systems like ours.



The list is endless. Buhari is purely responsible for the mess he has plunged this nation into.



He claims there was no money when he took over.

Obj received paltry USD 3bn from abdulsalaam yet we had no recession. He receives USD 30bn from Gej and he plunges the nation into recession.



He claims oil price fell at his tenure. Oil has been selling at an average of USD 55 per barrel. It sold for about USD 26 to USD 30 in yaradua and Gej respectively, yet we didn't enter recession.



At what point will it be clear to the likes of you that Buhari is solely responsible for our predicament

My brother thank you. My brother thank you. 3 Likes 1 Share

Go back and re-read what I wrote, I never exonerated the present admin for their inability to turn things around, nowhere did I give them a pass.



With that issue settled, I would just reiterate my point which is that the nation, just like a rickety molue bus, was already accelerating into the recession as at the end of the last admin, but fortunately for the last dude and unfortunately for the new guy, we got to the actual recession bus stop when the new admin had already taken the wheels. I wouldn't want to start pouring out the economic indices to prove this point but if you want them, I can make an exception and provide some hints.



It is only unfortunate that the present admin due to several actions and inactions since it took over was unable to at least step on the brakes and till now has not been able to turn the situation around as promised.



That being said, it is rather hypocritical and pointless for Pastor Reno to try to twist the narrative by exonerating himself and his principal from this mess while he passes all the blame to the successors.

I partially agree with your position but saying that the economy was recession bound was incorrect. Nigeria officially went into recession under the present administration and still swimming in it without the prospect of coming out of it in the near future.



Have you considered that the dip you found in our economic indices at the aforementioned time might have been either temporarily or just normal economic fluctuations? The truth is that we can never if the last administration would have turned dip around and maintained the progress made but one thing that is certain is that the recent administration pluge the economic into the worse recession ever. I partially agree with your position but saying that the economy was recession bound was incorrect. Nigeria officially went into recession under the present administration and still swimming in it without the prospect of coming out of it in the near future.Have you considered that the dip you found in our economic indices at the aforementioned time might have been either temporarily or just normal economic fluctuations? The truth is that we can never if the last administration would have turned dip around and maintained the progress made but one thing that is certain is that the recent administration pluge the economic into the worse recession ever.

It is very painful how most readers have become so bigoted and intransigent in mindset that it now affects their comprehension quotient. In all d contributors above, no one has succinctly understood that d above very excellent write up was trying to point out d very obvious 'DOUBLE STANDARD' in the dispensation of justice by the current govt depending on who is involved. The writer has been able to give an intelligent analysis with facts to show that Buhari is for only a select few. Its gradually beginning to be d order of d day that what it takes d canonization of sinners into sainthood is to dump PDP and join d ruling APC. The cases of double standard as articulated by Reno is glaring, clear and unambiguous. Truth is Buhari is d architect of his own loss of goodwill. 3 Likes

when i see the broom,i would pass over you, that's the best description for buhari's anti corruption fight. 2 Likes

Omo kirikiri is right, Buhari is playing double standard. But, how many standards did the ineffectual buffoon played when he was there? The Otuoke leader of the gang of looters played multiple standards. Up to 1,000,000 standards. So, go and die. He sacked Sanusi Lamido Sanusi for shouting that Jonathan and his gang of looters were running the country into recession through looting. He also sacked the president of the Court of Appeal against the judgement of the court because the erudite judge refused to take bribe from him (Goatluck) and do his wishes. Several other instances, I am too busy to be responding to a fugitive who is afraid of stepping into his father's land because of the money he (Omo kirikiri) looted under Goatluck's regime. 1 Like

I think it's a wrong postulation from you to state that the nation was already headed into recession before Buhari took charge. How can a nation whose economic indices were on a progressive growth during Gej be headed for recession. It grew to the point that it became the third fastest growing economy in the whole world.

Let's stop falling for the cheap propaganda APC and Buhari wants us to believe.

A little piece of advice for you, always endeavour to put in a little personal effort in reading, sourcing correct data and discerning information, else you will be at the mercy of political propagandists who dish out beautiful nonsense figures to hoodwink you because they know you wouldn't bother researching.



You said Nigeria was the third fastest growing economy in the world right?... I'm sure you said that based on this 'FORECAST' by CNN





Now kindly take a second look at the words in that image, it was only an OPTIMISTIC FORECAST for 2015 based on the high GDP growth rate recorded early in 2014. But guess what?... It did not eventually materialise because as oil price started dropping from mid-2014, Nigeria's growth which is tied to oil price also began slowing proportionally and as at mid-2015 when GEJ was bowing out, Nigeria's GDP growth rate had already crashed to 2.35%







I don't think I need to speak further, try and do your own personal research next time instead of relying on info from political propagandists.







The truth is that every thing needed to reverse the economy of any thriving nation was experimented by Buhari on assumption of power. Some of these reverse gear policies and actions included:

1, Spending over 7 months to set up a ministerial team to drive the economy

2, Putting square pegs in round holes in the ministerial slots. None of the ministers were appointed in their areas of competence, this will lead to further loss of time to understand their sector and ofcourse, being novice in their sectors, they were at the mercy of the perm secs and DGs who were doing their 'deals" under the ministers' nose. A typical example was the budget padding.

3, Going to the international scene to label your country as criminals with only you as the saint will certainly scare away investors.

4, Outrighting banning of Forex to users and parallel markets automatically caused scarcity of forex which in turn caused the free fall of the naira against major currencies. That effect is responsible for 80 percent of the rising cost of goods and services today.

5, The division of the country on tribal lines with his unguarded comments. Since you and I agree that oil is still our sole source of income, there is a reason why previous govts treat the Niger delta, the goose that lays the golden egg with caution. You don't go to the foreign media to announce that the region that produce the wealth can not receive dividends of your govt because they voted their son and not you. In other words, you will take their wealth and develop your region and ignore them. The resultant effect was the bombing of pipelines which saw to the great decline of national income.

6, The sacrificing of merit on the altar of tribal bigotry. There are key offices and appointments you don't make based on tribal or any form of sentiment. Such offices are key but Buhari on assumption brought to fore his tribal bigotry. People who could have handled some key sectors were overlooked for 'brothers from the North's who had no experience in running dynamic systems like ours.



The list is endless. Buhari is purely responsible for the mess he has plunged this nation into.

1. Oh yes this was a wrong move



2. This is the typical nonsense that happens in Nigeria due to the kind of political atmosphere we have. It did not start with Buhari and it will not end with him. Also budget padding has always existed, it was only given attention this time because Nigerians are now more vigilant.



3. This is inconsequential, the investors aren't fools not to do their own investigations to know what is obtainable in the Nigerian business climate. Buhari's honest words may have been politically incorrect and unnecessary, but that is not what chased any investors. Investors don't take their money to places where there isn't money. Nigeria relies purely on oil money, oil prices rose to the peak and investors flocked in, oil prices began dropping (less money in economy) and investors started bailing out, very simple logic.



4. Over 60% drop in oil prices is what led to forex scarcity seeing that over 90% of Nigeria's forex comes from oil export. Nigeria's foreign reserves fell rapidly from $38.5 billion to $28.5 billion in the last 6 months of GEJ, Naira also crashed from 160 to 230 to $1 within same period and this was depite that oil still sold above $60. With the rapid drop in forex reserves in those last 6 months, you don't need to be told what would have happened had the reserves dropped to zero (go read about Venezuela); hence the restrictions to forex was an inevitable life saving venture when the new govt came in. I dont need to explain this further, your mind is already configured not to understand it.



5. Buhari handled the Niger delta and Ipob issue poorly.



6. What key sector exactly needs to be handled by a particualr tribe?... Leaders employ/appoint who they believe they can work with, OBJ did it, Yaradua and GEJ also did this. Can you please point out an example where appointing a wrong tribe has hindered progress in a particular sector and can you please name who or the tribe that should have been appointed into the position for it to be 'correct'?







He claims there was no money when he took over.

Obj received paltry USD 3bn from abdulsalaam yet we had no recession. He receives USD 30bn from Gej and he plunges the nation into recession.



He claims oil price fell at his tenure. Oil has been selling at an average of USD 55 per barrel. It sold for about USD 26 to USD 30 in yaradua and Gej respectively, yet we didn't enter recession.



At what point will it be clear to the likes of you that Buhari is solely responsible for our predicament Here we go again with people who have no idea on the 'time value of money'. In 1999, Nigeria's import bill was less than 10% of what it is presently, so even that $3billion which OBJ inherited then was far more valuable than $30 billion in 2016 when all Nigerians now own international mastercards, Visacards, paypal accounts, run international businesses, consume foreign goods including handkerchiefs and toothpicks etc. In summary, the demand for forex today is several multiples more than what it was in 1999 so the $3bn in 1999 argument is nonsense.



Something else you need to ask is what the wage bill and general recurrent expenditure in 1999 was compared to today; you can start by asking yourself how much was minimum wage and size of the civil service was in 1999 vs today then you would understand why a man receiving N10k salary in 1999 could be more comfortable than a person receiving 50k salary today.



Take a trip back to that chart I posted above on the country's GPD growth rate from 2014 till date and except you choose to stubbornly lie to yourself due to some meaningless sentiments, it would be clear to you that the country was already accelerating to recession before GEJ handed over.



Just to correct and clarify the erroneous figures you quoted above, during the Yaradua/GEJ era, oil prices never dropped to $26, rather it fell to $38 and this drop lasted for only 6 months compared to the present drop which has lasted close to 3 years; in addition, the massive savings in the CBN reserves is what rescued Nigeria from falling into problems in those 6 months, specifically $20billion was spent in mid-2008 to ealry 2009 to bail Nigeria out of that oil price drop, hence the continued insistence on the lack of savings by GEJ during super high oil prices being a great catalyst to the current recession. A little piece of advice for you, always endeavour to put in a little personal effort in reading, sourcing correct data and discerning information, else you will be at the mercy of political propagandists who dish out beautiful nonsense figures to hoodwink you because they know you wouldn't bother researching.You said Nigeria was the third fastest growing economy in the world right?... I'm sure you said that based on this 'FORECAST' by CNNNow kindly take a second look at the words in that image, it was only an OPTIMISTIC FORECAST for 2015 based on the high GDP growth rate recorded early in 2014. But guess what?... It did not eventually materialise because as oil price started dropping from mid-2014, Nigeria's growth which is tied to oil price also began slowing proportionally and as at mid-2015 when GEJ was bowing out, Nigeria's GDP growth rate had already crashed to 2.35%I don't think I need to speak further, try and do your own personal research next time instead of relying on info from political propagandists.1. Oh yes this was a wrong move2. This is the typical nonsense that happens in Nigeria due to the kind of political atmosphere we have. It did not start with Buhari and it will not end with him. Also budget padding has always existed, it was only given attention this time because Nigerians are now more vigilant.3. This is inconsequential, the investors aren't fools not to do their own investigations to know what is obtainable in the Nigerian business climate. Buhari's honest words may have been politically incorrect and unnecessary, but that is not what chased any investors. Investors don't take their money to places where there isn't money. Nigeria relies purely on oil money, oil prices rose to the peak and investors flocked in, oil prices began dropping (less money in economy) and investors started bailing out, very simple logic.4. Over 60% drop in oil prices is what led to forex scarcity seeing that over 90% of Nigeria's forex comes from oil export. Nigeria's foreign reserves fell rapidly from $38.5 billion to $28.5 billion in the last 6 months of GEJ, Naira also crashed from 160 to 230 to $1 within same period and this was depite that oil still sold above $60. With the rapid drop in forex reserves in those last 6 months, you don't need to be told what would have happened had the reserves dropped to zero (go read about Venezuela); hence the restrictions to forex was an inevitable life saving venture when the new govt came in. I dont need to explain this further, your mind is already configured not to understand it.5. Buhari handled the Niger delta and Ipob issue poorly.6. What key sector exactly needs to be handled by a particualr tribe?... Leaders employ/appoint who they believe they can work with, OBJ did it, Yaradua and GEJ also did this. Can you please point out an example where appointing a wrong tribe has hindered progress in a particular sector and can you please name who or the tribe that should have been appointed into the position for it to be 'correct'?Here we go again with people who have no idea on the 'time value of money'. In 1999, Nigeria's import bill was less than 10% of what it is presently, so even that $3billion which OBJ inherited then was far more valuable than $30 billion in 2016 when all Nigerians now own international mastercards, Visacards, paypal accounts, run international businesses, consume foreign goods including handkerchiefs and toothpicks etc. In summary, the demand for forex today is several multiples more than what it was in 1999 so the $3bn in 1999 argument is nonsense.Something else you need to ask is what the wage bill and general recurrent expenditure in 1999 was compared to today; you can start by asking yourself how much was minimum wage and size of the civil service was in 1999 vs today then you would understand why a man receiving N10k salary in 1999 could be more comfortable than a person receiving 50k salary today.Take a trip back to that chart I posted above on the country's GPD growth rate from 2014 till date and except you choose to stubbornly lie to yourself due to some meaningless sentiments, it would be clear to you that the country was already accelerating to recession before GEJ handed over.Just to correct and clarify the erroneous figures you quoted above, during the Yaradua/GEJ era, oil prices never dropped to $26, rather it fell to $38 and this drop lasted for only 6 months compared to the present drop which has lasted close to 3 years; in addition, the massive savings in the CBN reserves is what rescued Nigeria from falling into problems in those 6 months, specifically $20billion was spent in mid-2008 to ealry 2009 to bail Nigeria out of that oil price drop, hence the continued insistence on the lack of savings by GEJ during super high oil prices being a great catalyst to the current recession. 1 Like