Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless

Politics

Fayose Splashes N50m On 6 Ekiti Communities For Development Purposes(Pics) / Recession:okorocha Splashes N1.2billion On Imo Pensioners / Remi Tinubu Splashes N75 Million To Drag Me Down - Senator Dino Melaye Says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

by stephenduru: 11:57am
On Thursday January 5,the maiden edition of "Starting The Year With Jesus" an all night praise, prayer,worship & songs ministrations, a brain child of Her Excellency, Nneoma Nkechinyere Rochas Okorocha was held at Hero's Square,Owerri.

While rendering closing remarks,His Excellency Rochas Okorocha decided to dance with the "least" of them who gathered to listen to him.

Little did one know that God designed the program to change the destiny of families: 1.Chijioke,a male child of 17yrs old,a pure water seller whose father is a loader at motor park.

2. Precious Nwaogu,a female whose parents are jobless.

These two were invited by the Governor to dance with him and behold their lives were change soon.

"It is time to appreciate my dance partners.So what can I do for you.."? Okorocha inquires.Noticing they were overwhelmed he said...

" this morning,I feel it in my heart to change your lives just as I will be doing for all IMOLITES from now on.So to each of you I present five hundred thousand naira cash making it one million naira,your lives can never be the same again, congratulations"

cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/rochas-okorocha-splashes-n1m-on-pure.html?m=1

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by dingbang(m): 11:58am
Rochas please pay salaries

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Lionbite(m): 12:08pm
Hold on

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by GogetterMD(m): 12:16pm
You just created more problems in their lives than solve.
What is ₦500,000, especially when given at the glare of everybody

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by GMBuhari: 1:50pm
GogetterMD:
You just created more problems in their lives than solve.
What is ₦500,000, especially when given at the glare of everybody


The ones they owe already know

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by ScotsReferendum: 1:53pm
Clown

Don't go and pay salaries. angry

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by buygala(m): 2:05pm
Nigerian Politicians and misplaced priorities sad

Good to know he helped some citezens shasmiley

Half-bread is better than puffpuff cool

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by biggerboyc(m): 2:05pm
500,000 don't change people's life in this era. If it were to be during dangotes time it might be position, but now it won't work.

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by NIGHTMAREOO7: 2:06pm
Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Nma27(f): 2:06pm
Mtcheeee...

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by BrutalJab: 2:07pm
Stupid Okorohausa goan pay those pensioners their money and stop these show of shame.


Useless aboki asslicker

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:07pm
Rochas is a Comedian

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Dongreat(m): 2:07pm
Nigeria politicians from the east to west, north to south are all CLOWNS. I still wonder what they keep telling citizens that makes them (citizens) to still have faith in them. With all the resources provided by nature with no natural disasters this country is still poo that real poo looks pleasant in the eyes compared to this failed nation called NIGERIA. Question now is, is there hope for the nation in the near future? Will an average Nigeria have the spirit of true leadership?

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by wristbangle(m): 2:07pm
See belle oo! tongue

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by casttlebarbz(m): 2:07pm
good for the family

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Stevengold(m): 2:07pm
cool coolcarryon cool cool
Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by ngwababe: 2:08pm
But what if,its my sister or daughter, won't I be happy with this man?? Anyhow it is, just be doing the good work!

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by caesarsconcept(m): 2:08pm
Where are the fvck crew
Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Batlan01: 2:08pm
eh, which kain wahala b diz nah??

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by yinkakani(m): 2:09pm
For the fvck crew

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by FuckTheMod: 2:09pm
Wasteful mumu

They have about 100,000 water seller in that state

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by redcliff: 2:10pm
Okorocha Is about to give this girl some furcks
Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by kwyllancy: 2:10pm
[quote][/quote]"So to each of you I present five hundred thousand naira cash making it one million naira,your lives can never be the same again, congratulations"

INDEED, THEIR LIFE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN. angry angry angry
Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Fineman87: 2:11pm
I liked this nan when he wasn't governor but now I hate him with a passion. Gosh. He is a sycophant. Typical of a hausa man.

Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by AkinPhysicist: 2:13pm
shocked

