|Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by stephenduru: 11:57am
On Thursday January 5,the maiden edition of "Starting The Year With Jesus" an all night praise, prayer,worship & songs ministrations, a brain child of Her Excellency, Nneoma Nkechinyere Rochas Okorocha was held at Hero's Square,Owerri.
While rendering closing remarks,His Excellency Rochas Okorocha decided to dance with the "least" of them who gathered to listen to him.
Little did one know that God designed the program to change the destiny of families: 1.Chijioke,a male child of 17yrs old,a pure water seller whose father is a loader at motor park.
2. Precious Nwaogu,a female whose parents are jobless.
These two were invited by the Governor to dance with him and behold their lives were change soon.
"It is time to appreciate my dance partners.So what can I do for you.."? Okorocha inquires.Noticing they were overwhelmed he said...
" this morning,I feel it in my heart to change your lives just as I will be doing for all IMOLITES from now on.So to each of you I present five hundred thousand naira cash making it one million naira,your lives can never be the same again, congratulations"
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/rochas-okorocha-splashes-n1m-on-pure.html?m=1
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by dingbang(m): 11:58am
Rochas please pay salaries
33 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Lionbite(m): 12:08pm
Hold on
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by GogetterMD(m): 12:16pm
You just created more problems in their lives than solve.
What is ₦500,000, especially when given at the glare of everybody
13 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by GMBuhari: 1:50pm
GogetterMD:
The ones they owe already know
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by ScotsReferendum: 1:53pm
Clown
Don't go and pay salaries.
20 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by buygala(m): 2:05pm
Nigerian Politicians and misplaced priorities
Good to know he helped some citezens sha
Half-bread is better than puffpuff
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by biggerboyc(m): 2:05pm
500,000 don't change people's life in this era. If it were to be during dangotes time it might be position, but now it won't work.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by NIGHTMAREOO7: 2:06pm
Hmm
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Nma27(f): 2:06pm
Mtcheeee...
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by BrutalJab: 2:07pm
Stupid Okorohausa goan pay those pensioners their money and stop these show of shame.
Useless aboki asslicker
10 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:07pm
Rochas is a Comedian
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Dongreat(m): 2:07pm
Nigeria politicians from the east to west, north to south are all CLOWNS. I still wonder what they keep telling citizens that makes them (citizens) to still have faith in them. With all the resources provided by nature with no natural disasters this country is still poo that real poo looks pleasant in the eyes compared to this failed nation called NIGERIA. Question now is, is there hope for the nation in the near future? Will an average Nigeria have the spirit of true leadership?
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by wristbangle(m): 2:07pm
See belle oo!
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by casttlebarbz(m): 2:07pm
good for the family
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Stevengold(m): 2:07pm
carryon
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by ngwababe: 2:08pm
But what if,its my sister or daughter, won't I be happy with this man?? Anyhow it is, just be doing the good work!
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by caesarsconcept(m): 2:08pm
Where are the fvck crew
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Batlan01: 2:08pm
eh, which kain wahala b diz nah??
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by yinkakani(m): 2:09pm
For the fvck crew
10 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by FuckTheMod: 2:09pm
Wasteful mumu
They have about 100,000 water seller in that state
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by redcliff: 2:10pm
Okorocha Is about to give this girl some furcks
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by kwyllancy: 2:10pm
[quote][/quote]"So to each of you I present five hundred thousand naira cash making it one million naira,your lives can never be the same again, congratulations"
INDEED, THEIR LIFE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN.
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by Fineman87: 2:11pm
I liked this nan when he wasn't governor but now I hate him with a passion. Gosh. He is a sycophant. Typical of a hausa man.
7 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless by AkinPhysicist: 2:13pm
1 Like
