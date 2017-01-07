Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR (2366 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







FLASH: @aishambuhari here chilling at the @British_Airways Lounge that cost £3,200 per use

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/817754948003885056 Sahara Reporters just posted this:

1

So ...? Is she not the firstlady?

Sgebi no be our money sha...as she feeds her kids with her own money she us flexing with her own money too...madam linus



But as na Bubu matter.....









Nigeria Are You Feeling Your Chain-Ji I believe she funded the bill with her moneyNigeria Are You Feeling Your Chain-Ji 5 Likes

Inkman:

So ...? Is she not the firstlady? Would you have said such if it was PEJ??





#ChangeBeginsWithAisha Would you have said such if it was PEJ??#ChangeBeginsWithAisha 10 Likes 1 Share

Lala's topic, highway to front page

g

BeeBeeOoh:

Would you have said such if it was PEJ??





#ChangeBeginsWithAisha

Yes for a trip of this nature Yes for a trip of this nature 1 Like

Na thunder go fire her mouth. If she come open mouth say na my personal money she dey use pay for the flight tickets..

Inkman:





Yes for a trip of this nature Udonminit







We know your type, keep on deceiving yourself.. UdonminitWe know your type, keep on deceiving yourself.. 10 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

I believe she funded the bill with her money



Nigeria Are You Feeling Your Chain-Ji

I want to believe this is a sarcastic comment.



our money o I want to believe this is a sarcastic comment.our money o 1 Like

Inkman:

So ...? Is she not the firstlady? We know people like you. We know people like you. 1 Like

In as much as i'm not a fan of Aisha Buhari sincerely this Sahara reporters' tweet is kinda of junk cause it sounds personal and unprofessional.



These kinda lounges comes automatically with first class ticket for most airlines...



Even though Aisha lied about using her own money to look after herself and family, but this pic SR uploaded on twitter aint no proof though 4 Likes

This woman like groove oh!

Mitchw1

Inkman:

So ...? Is she not the firstlady? And if it's PEJ you'd be screaming your yam, people like you make me sick. Bloody hypocrite. *spits on his face And if it's PEJ you'd be screaming your yam, people like you make me sick. Bloody hypocrite. *spits on his face 2 Likes





http://www.areliablesource.xyz/magus-efcc-to-join-in-eating-food-meant-for-idps-in-the-north-east/ The money is from job in the other room, so this calls for no alarm.

unfortunately all these brouhaha would come to nought.



PMB's anticorruption crusade is already shown to be biased.



just admit she's a 1st lady enjoying some privileges instead of lying about it.



kudos to Sahara Reporters for their tenacious reporting.

It's well

We can afford that. Our leaders deserve d best after all.

Our money o

Inkman:





Yes for a trip of this nature What nature exactly? What does she do in this country other than spending money? What nature exactly? What does she do in this country other than spending money?

Wow. Great woman. Nice one

That's change

With her hair saloon money, oh the saloon has long been shut down...

Y did she lie na!

One bad thing about lying is that once caught, everyother thing u say wud be deemed a lie until proven true.

God bless SR.

Sahara Reporters,been exposing damn bloody liars since 2009!