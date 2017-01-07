₦airaland Forum

Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by lalasticlala: 4:40pm
Sahara Reporters just posted this:


FLASH: @aishambuhari here chilling at the @British_Airways Lounge that cost £3,200 per use

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/817754948003885056

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by ebujany(m): 4:41pm
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by Inkman(m): 4:44pm
So ...? Is she not the firstlady?
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by AyamConfidence(m): 4:45pm
Sgebi no be our money sha...as she feeds her kids with her own money she us flexing with her own money too...madam linus

But as na Bubu matter.....

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:45pm
I believe she funded the bill with her money angry angry



Nigeria Are You Feeling Your Chain-Ji

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:46pm
Inkman:
So ...? Is she not the firstlady?
Would you have said such if it was PEJ??


#ChangeBeginsWithAisha

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by highpriest4: 4:47pm
Lala's topic, highway to front page
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by petux(m): 4:48pm
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by Inkman(m): 4:48pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Would you have said such if it was PEJ??


#ChangeBeginsWithAisha

Yes for a trip of this nature

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by GoggleB(m): 4:49pm
Na thunder go fire her mouth. If she come open mouth say na my personal money she dey use pay for the flight tickets..
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:50pm
Inkman:


Yes for a trip of this nature
Udonminit shocked shocked shocked



We know your type, keep on deceiving yourself..

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by careytommy7(m): 4:50pm
BeeBeeOoh:
I believe she funded the bill with her money angry angry

Nigeria Are You Feeling Your Chain-Ji

I want to believe this is a sarcastic comment. lipsrsealed

our money o angry

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by GoggleB(m): 4:50pm
Inkman:
So ...? Is she not the firstlady?
We know people like you.

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by VampireeM(f): 4:50pm
In as much as i'm not a fan of Aisha Buhari sincerely this Sahara reporters' tweet is kinda of junk cause it sounds personal and unprofessional.

These kinda lounges comes automatically with first class ticket for most airlines...

Even though Aisha lied about using her own money to look after herself and family, but this pic SR uploaded on twitter aint no proof though

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by ammyluv2002(f): 4:50pm
This woman like groove oh!
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by Opiosko: 4:52pm
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by AngelicBeing: 4:52pm
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by Shortyy(f): 4:52pm
Inkman:
So ...? Is she not the firstlady?
And if it's PEJ you'd be screaming your yam, people like you make me sick. Bloody hypocrite. *spits on his face

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by WillieJah: 4:52pm
The money is from job in the other room, so this calls for no alarm.

http://www.areliablesource.xyz/magus-efcc-to-join-in-eating-food-meant-for-idps-in-the-north-east/
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by soletar: 4:53pm
unfortunately all these brouhaha would come to nought.

PMB's anticorruption crusade is already shown to be biased.

just admit she's a 1st lady enjoying some privileges instead of lying about it.

kudos to Sahara Reporters for their tenacious reporting.
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by appini: 4:53pm
It's well
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by Nma27(f): 4:53pm
We can afford that. Our leaders deserve d best after all.
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:53pm
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by precious1907(m): 4:53pm
Our money o
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by cloudyskygrind(m): 4:53pm
Inkman:


Yes for a trip of this nature
What nature exactly? What does she do in this country other than spending money?
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by dotcomnamename: 4:53pm
Wow. Great woman. Nice one
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by DjAndroid: 4:54pm
That's change

Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by martyns303(m): 4:54pm
With her hair saloon money, oh the saloon has long been shut down...
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by doctokwus: 4:54pm
Y did she lie na!
One bad thing about lying is that once caught, everyother thing u say wud be deemed a lie until proven true.
God bless SR.
Sahara Reporters,been exposing damn bloody liars since 2009!
Re: Aisha Buhari Chilling At The British Airways Lounge That Costs N1.9m Per Use- SR by Pavore9: 4:54pm
Nigeria will not give me high blood pressure!

