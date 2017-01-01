₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:59am
Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim magu has left Nigeria for London in connection with the investigation of the ex-minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke and some upscale properties traced to her at home and abroad..
The discovery was made by operatives of the anti-graft agency in the course of their investigation of public funds allegedly stolen by the former minister. The investigators conducted a search on some of the houses on the estate.
According to reports, about five bank chiefs are likely to face trial over the $153million allegedly withdrawn by the ex-minister from the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) in December 2014.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/efcc-boss-ibrahim-magu-flies-to-london.html
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 10:04am
na now una wake up
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:08am
we are watching
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by Jibril659(m): 10:10am
special case
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by LoveMachine(m): 10:14am
#BRINGBACKOURYAMS
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by daprince098(m): 10:51am
I see this as a trip to London
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by Aburi001: 11:25am
Why would Magu traveled to London on an official duty for an investigation after Senate had refused his conformation as the EFCC boss?
I can see the CHANGE starting with PMB and his boys.
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by mackmanuel: 11:25am
Those who give a fvck can relate to dis
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by januzajj: 11:26am
Nice one
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 11:26am
corruption is chased corruption. birds on thesame fathers.
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by Kimjinkyu(f): 11:26am
this is serious oi
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by iamjustsassy(f): 11:26am
Have fun on ur taxpayers sponsored vacation
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by STFUand4kMeHARD(m): 11:27am
Magoo is corrupt too
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by cycline404(m): 11:27am
This picture is too old
This man can never wear agbada in winter lailai
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by MARKone(m): 11:27am
They should leave diezani, Shey she says she is "sick" and needs to rest.
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by babs2aroks: 11:27am
These photos were taken on Nigerian soil. People do anything just for traffic
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by unclezuma: 11:27am
I would have sworn that guy has been sidelined...
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by SirJeffry(m): 11:27am
Oversize clothes! Must they keep disgracing this country abroad
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by Truman155(m): 11:27am
nb
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by gatti23(m): 11:28am
Bring back our minister.... She go smell pepper
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by ucsparks: 11:28am
nawa oo,, as they don't wanna allow us rule, let us steal the money and develop our regions by ourselves
#LEAVE US ALONE
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by idupaul: 11:29am
Hmmmm but he still wore that cloak garb that represents the greed of Nigeria
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by WillieJah: 11:29am
But on a more serious note, what exactly did Diezani do to this people that they are launching this kind of murderous propaganda against her person?
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by oyeb15: 11:29am
If these people can channel the appetite they have for witch hunting & pulling others down towards national development, Nigerian would have been great.
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by candidbabe(f): 11:30am
Dem no dey tire?
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by princeakins(m): 11:30am
Magu
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by idupaul: 11:30am
cycline404:
Busted ..God bless u for exposing another fake pic
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 11:32am
He is in London and i am in church where the pastor is trying so hard to squeeze every Kobo out of our pockets so IDGAF.
Re: Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) by malakus(m): 11:32am
