The commissioner made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto on Sunday.



Katami said that the decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting with the leadership of three factions in the commission and the officials of ministries of religious affairs and Justice.



“This action was taken as the three groups had failed to harmonise themselves into one group, for efficient and united operations.



“The state government had given them a grace of over one year to do so, but the groups had failed to harmonise, this is contrary to the Act establishing the commission.



“This had allowed unnecessary bickering, unilateral operations, while myriad of complaints were received from members of the public about alleged overzealousness and high handedness of its operatives.”



Katami directed the Chairman of the commission, Dr Adamu Kasarawa, to immediately hand over all documents and property of the commission to his office.



The commissioner said that the state government would soon constitute a proper and harmonised leadership of the commission.



Reacting, Kasarawa denied the allegations of wrong doing by the over 9,000 strong operatives of the commission.



“This action by the state government is very unfortunate, but I will hand over all items and documents with me as directed, because I am a law abiding citizen.



“It is not also true that we have been operating unilaterally, but some officials were not happy with some of our most recent operations.”



That HISBAH commission ought to have been dismantled and staff arrested since. How can it seize musical instruments at the governors child's wedding and attempt to arrest the DJ when the governor and other top Alhajos were present and could have been arrested but unfortunately like every other thing in the world. Some are more equal than others.





This is just so brainless from the people of that state and by that I mean both the governor and the HISBAH commission no offense Hahahahahhahahahahaha





That was totally embarrassing Are you it has nothing to do with the wedding saga.....That was totally embarrassing

OK disbanded for this.





The Sokoto Hisbah Commission has seized the musical instruments used during the pre-wedding dinner of the daughter of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for allegedly violating Shari'ah law being operated in the state.



Commandant of the Commission, Dr Adamu Bello Kasarawa said they had wanted to arrest the DJ that performed at the dinner but he escaped.

Awon were, won tun gbe titun de! Na lie. They disbanded it becausebhisbah went and disrupted Ms Tanbuwal's prewedding party last week. They played music in the prewedding, an act hisbah said violates shariah. The dj had to escape to avoid getting arrested and thrown in jail. Its all over the news.

This is a welcome development!

So even dey get NL news alert

Ok

Certain religions need to be disbanded entirely for peace to reign

Hehe! It is the wedding attack..

RELIGION is for the poor

No way you can do that ,you need them.

You must ve them.

“This action by the state government is very unfortunate, but I will hand over all items and documents with me as directed, because I am a law abiding citizen.



“It is not also true that we have been operating unilaterally, but some officials were not happy with some of our most recent operations.”



I believe Kasarawa I believe Kasarawa

The elites know how to play their games. This can never be unconnected to the MS Tambuwal wedding embarrassment.

Typical response by a Nigerian politician. Dey go only remember something wen e touch dem.

Up Tambuwal. Wat did the Hisbah ppl expect after d embarrassment dt ensued after d Governor 's daughter's wedding? Where the IDGAF crew? Oya over to una ooo

They've forgotten there is higher authority in the land... good one Tambuwal... at least before they go radical like Bokoharam

I dislike hisbah.

Disbanded...



Disbanded...

until their services are needed when next a Southern Christian becomes President of the FRN...

okan aye less.

The law can only punish the poor. Imagine just for daring to seize the drums used in Tambuwal's daughter's wedding, Hisbah has been disbanded. Imagine the number of poor people that have suffered in the hands of those hypocrites before now

Bloody lie. If it not on Daily trust or other Northern newspaper. I don't believe it. And plus, Tambuwal can't dare do that. This is a state where the Sultan is staying. The Ulama council are very powerful. If you say the head of Hisbah has been removed, then I may believe. But definitely not disbanding Hisbah in Sokoto State. How can Sharia Law be operated without it enforcement agency?

No Hisbah Agency no reelection for you as simple as that. You are from a part of Nigeria where Religious Conservative form the majority in the voting block.





Off to Kanti Kori to buy beer.

Politics and Religion in Nigeria are...

Lol... Them don climb tree pass the leaf

agabaI23:

Hehe! It is the wedding attack..

amAZEing:

OK disbanded for this.



The Sokoto Hisbah Commission has seized the musical instruments used during the pre-wedding dinner of the daughter of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for allegedly violating Shari'ah law being operated in the state.



Commandant of the Commission, Dr Adamu Bello Kasarawa said they had wanted to arrest the DJ that performed at the dinner but he escaped.

What a hilarious comedy show.

Goes To Show The State is a stronger institution

I am not a prophet, neither am I an evangelist bt I know somebody here is still using 2016 toothbrush. you know yaself.

Hisba commission