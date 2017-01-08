₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by meglith(m): 12:16pm
Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami says the state government has disbanded the state Hisbah Commission due to crisis in the commission.
The commissioner made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto on Sunday.
Katami said that the decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting with the leadership of three factions in the commission and the officials of ministries of religious affairs and Justice.
“This action was taken as the three groups had failed to harmonise themselves into one group, for efficient and united operations.
“The state government had given them a grace of over one year to do so, but the groups had failed to harmonise, this is contrary to the Act establishing the commission.
“This had allowed unnecessary bickering, unilateral operations, while myriad of complaints were received from members of the public about alleged overzealousness and high handedness of its operatives.”
Katami directed the Chairman of the commission, Dr Adamu Kasarawa, to immediately hand over all documents and property of the commission to his office.
The commissioner said that the state government would soon constitute a proper and harmonised leadership of the commission.
Reacting, Kasarawa denied the allegations of wrong doing by the over 9,000 strong operatives of the commission.
“This action by the state government is very unfortunate, but I will hand over all items and documents with me as directed, because I am a law abiding citizen.
“It is not also true that we have been operating unilaterally, but some officials were not happy with some of our most recent operations.”
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by INTROVERT(f): 12:18pm
Hahahahahhahahahahaha
That HISBAH commission ought to have been dismantled and staff arrested since. How can it seize musical instruments at the governors child's wedding and attempt to arrest the DJ when the governor and other top Alhajos were present and could have been arrested but unfortunately like every other thing in the world. Some are more equal than others.
This is just so brainless from the people of that state and by that I mean both the governor and the HISBAH commission no offense
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by yomi007k(m): 12:18pm
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by mengho(m): 12:20pm
Are you it has nothing to do with the wedding saga.....
That was totally embarrassing
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by amAZEing: 12:22pm
OK disbanded for this.
The Sokoto Hisbah Commission has seized the musical instruments used during the pre-wedding dinner of the daughter of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for allegedly violating Shari'ah law being operated in the state.
Commandant of the Commission, Dr Adamu Bello Kasarawa said they had wanted to arrest the DJ that performed at the dinner but he escaped.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by BabaRamota1980: 12:24pm
meglith:
Awon were, won tun gbe titun de! Na lie. They disbanded it becausebhisbah went and disrupted Ms Tanbuwal's prewedding party last week. They played music in the prewedding, an act hisbah said violates shariah. The dj had to escape to avoid getting arrested and thrown in jail. Its all over the news.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Andyblaze: 12:28pm
This is a welcome development!
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Cyriloha(m): 12:29pm
So even dey get NL news alert
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by jeeqaa7(m): 12:30pm
Ok
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Jengem: 12:30pm
Certain religions need to be disbanded entirely for peace to reign
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by agabaI23(m): 12:30pm
Hehe! It is the wedding attack..
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by TANTUMERGO007: 12:30pm
RELIGION is for the poor
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by limeta(f): 12:30pm
No way you can do that ,you need them.
You must ve them.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Cekpo34(m): 12:31pm
“This action by the state government is very unfortunate, but I will hand over all items and documents with me as directed, because I am a law abiding citizen.
I believe Kasarawa
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by jammyunn(m): 12:31pm
The elites know how to play their games. This can never be unconnected to the MS Tambuwal wedding embarrassment.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by careytommy7(m): 12:31pm
Typical response by a Nigerian politician. Dey go only remember something wen e touch dem.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by OPAUGBEE(f): 12:31pm
Up Tambuwal. Wat did the Hisbah ppl expect after d embarrassment dt ensued after d Governor 's daughter's wedding? Where the IDGAF crew? Oya over to una ooo
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by adioolayi(m): 12:31pm
They've forgotten there is higher authority in the land... good one Tambuwal... at least before they go radical like Bokoharam
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Masquerade7: 12:32pm
I dislike hisbah.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by ivandragon: 12:33pm
Disbanded...
until their services are needed when next a Southern Christian becomes President of the FRN...
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by bonfreregong: 12:34pm
okan aye less.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by worlexy(m): 12:35pm
The law can only punish the poor. Imagine just for daring to seize the drums used in Tambuwal's daughter's wedding, Hisbah has been disbanded. Imagine the number of poor people that have suffered in the hands of those hypocrites before now
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Nasman(m): 12:35pm
Bloody lie. If it not on Daily trust or other Northern newspaper. I don't believe it. And plus, Tambuwal can't dare do that. This is a state where the Sultan is staying. The Ulama council are very powerful. If you say the head of Hisbah has been removed, then I may believe. But definitely not disbanding Hisbah in Sokoto State. How can Sharia Law be operated without it enforcement agency?
No Hisbah Agency no reelection for you as simple as that. You are from a part of Nigeria where Religious Conservative form the majority in the voting block.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by unclezuma: 12:36pm
Off to Kanti Kori to buy beer.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by amAZEing: 12:36pm
Politics and Religion in Nigeria are...
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by buoye1(m): 12:36pm
Lol... Them don climb tree pass the leaf
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Xaben: 12:37pm
agabaI23:
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by dabossman(m): 12:37pm
amAZEing:
What a hilarious comedy show.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Ilacage: 12:37pm
Goes To Show The State is a stronger institution
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by Alexander001(m): 12:38pm
I am not a prophet, neither am I an evangelist bt I know somebody here is still using 2016 toothbrush. you know yaself.
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by iamawara(m): 12:40pm
Hisba commission
Re: Sokoto Govt Disbands Hisbah Commission by allcomage: 12:40pm
IT WAS OBASANJO THAT ALLOWED THAT NONSENSE TO FESTER.I THOUGHT HE WOULD'VE FLOODED ZAMFARA STATE WITH POLICE AND ARMY TO STOP THE CANCER YERIMA AND CO INTRODUCED IN THE NORTH.
