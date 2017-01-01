Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him (13064 Views)

In a statement released at the announcement of Pastor Adeboye’s stepping aside as the General Overseer (G.O.) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Nigeria, Atiku said Adeboye’s “influence cuts across tribe, class, and even religion”.



Obayemi and Adeboye

“Pastor Adeboye is the kind of religious leader I pray that we see more of in Nigeria. He is a man beloved, and who loved one and all without discrimination”, said the former vice president.

While he praised the religious leader’s influence on multitudes of Nigerians over the past four decades in his former position, the former vice president said; “Some of the most prominent personalities Nigeria has been blessed with have been those who learnt from the pulpit of Pastor Adeboye. A most recent example is our current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.”



He also hailed the several efforts of Pastor Adeboye, which clearly went beyond the normal expectations for a preacher, such as his active participation in the war against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria which saw the G.O. feature in an anti-AIDS advert that was aired on national television.

In addition, the former Vice President hailed the role that the G.O. has played as a converging figure for other religious leaders in Nigeria, many who openly attended his services or consulted with him despite being of different denominations.



Nigerian Politics.



Well, PST Adeboye is a nice and faithful Man of God, only God can reward him 7 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku and all other politicians who has spent 15years in politics n crossed 70years should resign from politics! 32 Likes

Hmmmm, meanwhile Atiku is trying to come back again.





What has he forgotten at Aso Rock? 20 Likes

I don't want to hear Atiku anywhere 11 Likes

Look up, are you actually second to comment? Airtel teaching you lesson, Don't celebrate until you are sure

A thief hailing the personality of a scam 8 Likes 1 Share

Hausa sabi use Islam when they want to appear relevant (Boko haram) use Christianity when they want to appear diplomatic.



The Abo'kis no sabi game change. 2 Likes

Atiku trying to score cheap point 1 Like

Atiku, see me privately.

Happy retirement to Pastor Adeboye 3 Likes

Atiku! Atiku!! Atiku!!!. How many times have I called u 1 Like

mrphysics:



great lesson

Heaven's applause is the most important applause any child of God should want to listen to. As a matter of fact, we should check ourselves when people like Atiku are commending us, and this is why I've always had my reservations about Pastor Adeboye. Politicians flock his church like bees in their colonies, and yet do not turn from their evil ways. I can bet it with anyone that they are not being told the whole truth of the gospel. If I as a Christian hardly get blessed by his ministration, how much less unbelievers (politicians)!



I was glad momentarily yesterday for RCCG when news broke out that he had resigned as GO, only to be told again that he still remains the GO. Well, that's their business but I think RCCG needs a fresh move of God and a GO who preaches without fear or favour and truly defends the faith in Nigeria and beyond.



Our generation needs the next Kumuyis and Gbile Akannis if Christianity will not become a superficial religion in Nigeria and Africa. 5 Likes 1 Share



I support him.... Nd dat old fool will be talking rubbish @freeze

So, they can make decree for religious organization for retirement abi? What about retirement in politics? Does that one not call for retirement? What is good for the goose is also good for the ganders. 2 Likes

Yes, we need more leaders like him not like Atiku. 1 Like

He is a leader by example 1 Like





Let's wait an see how Fayose, Wike's boy will try to out-do Atiku in this in the coming days. he most be calling his father Wike now for instructions Politics par excellence. This praise singing can win no fewer than half of the RCCG followers.Let's wait an see how Fayose, Wike's boy will try to out-do Atiku in this in the coming days.he most be calling his father Wike now for instructions 1 Like

Daddy Adeboye is a great man. 2 Likes

Atiku eyeing Presidential slot since 1993. Ds is another avenue for you to do your campaign I guess ! trying to use every little happenings in the country to form topic of discussion. I don catch u Atiku for this one. Lol 2 Likes

