Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by yemmybx(m): 1:34pm
ABUJA - Nigeria’s former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar has described Pastor Enoch Adeboye as a unique example of inspirational leadership, saying Nigeria needs more religious leaders in the mold of the clergyman.
In a statement released at the announcement of Pastor Adeboye’s stepping aside as the General Overseer (G.O.) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Nigeria, Atiku said Adeboye’s “influence cuts across tribe, class, and even religion”.
Obayemi and Adeboye
“Pastor Adeboye is the kind of religious leader I pray that we see more of in Nigeria. He is a man beloved, and who loved one and all without discrimination”, said the former vice president.
While he praised the religious leader’s influence on multitudes of Nigerians over the past four decades in his former position, the former vice president said; “Some of the most prominent personalities Nigeria has been blessed with have been those who learnt from the pulpit of Pastor Adeboye. A most recent example is our current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.”
He also hailed the several efforts of Pastor Adeboye, which clearly went beyond the normal expectations for a preacher, such as his active participation in the war against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria which saw the G.O. feature in an anti-AIDS advert that was aired on national television.
In addition, the former Vice President hailed the role that the G.O. has played as a converging figure for other religious leaders in Nigeria, many who openly attended his services or consulted with him despite being of different denominations.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/atiku-hails-pastor-adeboye-says-nigeria-needs-more-religious-leaders-like-him/
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by yemmybx(m): 1:35pm
Great religious leader!
Lord Jesus, I want double divine favour, blessings, joy, grace, peace in my life this year, this week, this month, this hour and minute as I Make the Front Page twice today, Amen.
@Lala. and Oga Seun I'm expecting to hear from you.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by mrphysics(m): 1:42pm
Nigerian Politics.
Well, PST Adeboye is a nice and faithful Man of God, only God can reward him
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by jakpowa: 1:42pm
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by GreenMavro: 1:42pm
Atiku and all other politicians who has spent 15years in politics n crossed 70years should resign from politics!
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by EastGold(m): 1:43pm
Hmmmm, meanwhile Atiku is trying to come back again.
What has he forgotten at Aso Rock?
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by olutop(m): 1:43pm
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by PUSH1(m): 1:43pm
I don't want to hear Atiku anywhere
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by mrphysics(m): 1:43pm
jakpowa:Look up, are you actually second to comment? Airtel teaching you lesson, Don't celebrate until you are sure
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Zamfaran: 1:43pm
A thief hailing the personality of a scam
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by NotComplaining: 1:43pm
Hausa sabi use Islam when they want to appear relevant (Boko haram) use Christianity when they want to appear diplomatic.
The Abo'kis no sabi game change.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Araoluwa005(m): 1:43pm
Atiku trying to score cheap point
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by jfleece: 1:44pm
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Toosure70: 1:45pm
Atiku, see me privately.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:45pm
Happy retirement to Pastor Adeboye
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by nickxtra(m): 1:46pm
Atiku! Atiku!! Atiku!!!. How many times have I called u
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Araoluwa005(m): 1:46pm
mrphysics:great lesson
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by emmasege: 1:46pm
Heaven's applause is the most important applause any child of God should want to listen to. As a matter of fact, we should check ourselves when people like Atiku are commending us, and this is why I've always had my reservations about Pastor Adeboye. Politicians flock his church like bees in their colonies, and yet do not turn from their evil ways. I can bet it with anyone that they are not being told the whole truth of the gospel. If I as a Christian hardly get blessed by his ministration, how much less unbelievers (politicians)!
I was glad momentarily yesterday for RCCG when news broke out that he had resigned as GO, only to be told again that he still remains the GO. Well, that's their business but I think RCCG needs a fresh move of God and a GO who preaches without fear or favour and truly defends the faith in Nigeria and beyond.
Our generation needs the next Kumuyis and Gbile Akannis if Christianity will not become a superficial religion in Nigeria and Africa.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Dichrys(m): 1:46pm
Atiku cus say u wn enta seat 2019
Carry on
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by herdekunley9ja: 1:47pm
I support him.... Nd dat old fool will be talking rubbish @freeze
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by bid4rich(m): 1:47pm
So, they can make decree for religious organization for retirement abi? What about retirement in politics? Does that one not call for retirement? What is good for the goose is also good for the ganders.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Newbiee: 1:48pm
E no go reach your turn, abeg park well.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by laffwitmi: 1:49pm
Yes, we need more leaders like him not like Atiku.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by drinkgarri: 1:50pm
He is a leader by example
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by psalmsjob: 1:51pm
Politics par excellence. This praise singing can win no fewer than half of the RCCG followers.
Let's wait an see how Fayose, Wike's boy will try to out-do Atiku in this in the coming days. he most be calling his father Wike now for instructions
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by sakalisis(m): 1:51pm
Yeye dey smell
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Kulas: 1:52pm
Daddy Adeboye is a great man.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by OPAUGBEE(f): 1:53pm
Atiku eyeing Presidential slot since 1993. Ds is another avenue for you to do your campaign I guess ! trying to use every little happenings in the country to form topic of discussion. I don catch u Atiku for this one. Lol
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Lucasinho: 1:53pm
jakpowa:u need glasses ?
Re: Atiku Abubakar Hails Pastor Adeboye, Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Him by Flets: 1:53pm
The Nigerian church (Especially RCCG) is paying dearly for supporting an extremist for presidency because they nominated a redundant VP.
Atiku is only playing politics for 2019.
