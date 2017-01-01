Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) (9896 Views)

Check out photos of the Pastor posing with the jeep below





Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep.

Stupidity. 3 million naira car and four hundred thousand naira cash. why not the other way round? 19 Likes 1 Share

And he had to lie down on the floor before thanking him enough 16 Likes

I love this great man of God.... More grace sir......





Hope to meet you soon sir.. 3 Likes

Hallejah Jesus reigns 2 Likes

That is good. But what happen to Matt 6 vs 3-4

" But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. wAnd your Father who sees in secret will reward you..." But I won't judge







I need a job 3 Likes

My Name is President Akufo-Addo of Ghene.



'I red this news with a glad hat bet I don't give a FECK'



Where are the FECK givers ?

Good one , but must you record al and advertise to the whole world 1 Like

He gave him a jeep and #400k,he lied down,if he gives him more tithe payers' hard earned money,he will worship him.

All he needs to do is to advertise their business more. 1 Like

Why cant he give him in private

My bro he is still serving nah this is just to appreciate that boy your serving well business is growing well My bro he is still serving nah this is just to appreciate that boy your serving well business is growing well 1 Like

Show off.Why must he do it in public? 1 Like

as nice as this is, I don't think it should be made public.

Not that I'm against or in support of the gift of car and cash, cause I really do not care.. But wouldn't you also show same level of appreciation if you were the one receiving the gifts?? Not that I'm against or in support of the gift of car and cash, cause I really do not care.. But wouldn't you also show same level of appreciation if you were the one receiving the gifts?? 1 Like

Mumu Christians keep paying tithe and offerings

Nice Gesture...

That's a jet to that man That's a jet to that man

Somebody shout Fire-ya-ya-ya 1 Like