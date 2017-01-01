₦airaland Forum

Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by chie8: 2:09pm
Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep.

Check out photos of the Pastor posing with the jeep below


Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by chie8: 2:10pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by INTROVERT(f): 2:10pm
Okay
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Sweetguy25: 2:12pm
Stupidity. 3 million naira car and four hundred thousand naira cash. why not the other way round?

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Splinz(m): 2:13pm
And he had to lie down on the floor before thanking him enough

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by edo3(m): 2:13pm
Na wa oo.
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Nutase(f): 2:38pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by miqos02(m): 2:44pm
good
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 2:54pm
I love this great man of God.... More grace sir......


Hope to meet you soon sir..

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Ilacage: 6:54pm
Hallejah Jesus reigns

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:55pm
That is good. But what happen to Matt 6 vs 3-4
" But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. wAnd your Father who sees in secret will reward you..." But I won't judge



Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by free2ryhme: 6:55pm
Good one
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by 2017IMUSTWORK: 6:55pm
I need a job

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by AntiWailer: 6:55pm
My Name is President Akufo-Addo of Ghene.

'I red this news with a glad hat bet I don't give a FECK'

Where are the FECK givers ?
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by free2ryhme: 6:55pm
Good one , but must you record al and advertise to the whole world

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by januzajj: 6:56pm
He gave him a jeep and #400k,he lied down,if he gives him more tithe payers' hard earned money,he will worship him.
All he needs to do is to advertise their business more.

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by haibe(m): 6:56pm
Why cant he give him in private
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 6:57pm
wash
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Cyriloha(m): 6:57pm
Sweetguy25:
Stupidity. 3 million naira car and four hundred thousand naira cash. why not the other way round?

My bro he is still serving nah this is just to appreciate that boy your serving well business is growing well

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by danduj(m): 6:57pm
Show off.Why must he do it in public?

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by y0rmee: 6:57pm
as nice as this is, I don't think it should be made public.
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by kelEmi(m): 6:58pm
Splinz:
And he had to lie down on the floor before thanking him enough

Not that I'm against or in support of the gift of car and cash, cause I really do not care.. But wouldn't you also show same level of appreciation if you were the one receiving the gifts??

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by frosbel2: 6:58pm
Mumu Christians keep paying tithe and offerings grin
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by ichommy(m): 6:58pm
Nice Gesture...
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Cyriloha(m): 6:58pm
haibe:
Why cant he give him in private

That's a jet to that man
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 6:58pm
AntiWailer:
My Name is President Akufo-Addo of Ghene.

'I red this news with a glad hat bet I don't give a FECK'

Where are the FECK givers ?

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by EastGold(m): 6:59pm
Somebody shout Fire-ya-ya-ya

Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by seunny4lif(m): 6:59pm
grin grin cheesy cheesy grin grin
Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by nigeriancuban: 7:00pm
This is old news na, the guy don't give pass all this self

