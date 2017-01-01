₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,049 members, 3,297,711 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 07:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) (9896 Views)
|Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by chie8: 2:09pm
Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep.
Check out photos of the Pastor posing with the jeep below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/apostle-suleman-gives-his-pastor-n400k.html?m=1
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by chie8: 2:10pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by INTROVERT(f): 2:10pm
Okay
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Sweetguy25: 2:12pm
Stupidity. 3 million naira car and four hundred thousand naira cash. why not the other way round?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Splinz(m): 2:13pm
And he had to lie down on the floor before thanking him enough
16 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by edo3(m): 2:13pm
Na wa oo.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Nutase(f): 2:38pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by miqos02(m): 2:44pm
good
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 2:54pm
I love this great man of God.... More grace sir......
Hope to meet you soon sir..
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Ilacage: 6:54pm
Hallejah Jesus reigns
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:55pm
That is good. But what happen to Matt 6 vs 3-4
" But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. wAnd your Father who sees in secret will reward you..." But I won't judge
Check my signature for your affordable and durable window blinds
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by free2ryhme: 6:55pm
Good one
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by 2017IMUSTWORK: 6:55pm
I need a job
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by AntiWailer: 6:55pm
My Name is President Akufo-Addo of Ghene.
'I red this news with a glad hat bet I don't give a FECK'
Where are the FECK givers ?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by free2ryhme: 6:55pm
Good one , but must you record al and advertise to the whole world
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by januzajj: 6:56pm
He gave him a jeep and #400k,he lied down,if he gives him more tithe payers' hard earned money,he will worship him.
All he needs to do is to advertise their business more.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by haibe(m): 6:56pm
Why cant he give him in private
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 6:57pm
wash
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Cyriloha(m): 6:57pm
Sweetguy25:
My bro he is still serving nah this is just to appreciate that boy your serving well business is growing well
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by danduj(m): 6:57pm
Show off.Why must he do it in public?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by y0rmee: 6:57pm
as nice as this is, I don't think it should be made public.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by kelEmi(m): 6:58pm
Splinz:
Not that I'm against or in support of the gift of car and cash, cause I really do not care.. But wouldn't you also show same level of appreciation if you were the one receiving the gifts??
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by frosbel2: 6:58pm
Mumu Christians keep paying tithe and offerings
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by ichommy(m): 6:58pm
Nice Gesture...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by Cyriloha(m): 6:58pm
haibe:
That's a jet to that man
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 6:58pm
AntiWailer:
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by EastGold(m): 6:59pm
Somebody shout Fire-ya-ya-ya
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by seunny4lif(m): 6:59pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) by nigeriancuban: 7:00pm
This is old news na, the guy don't give pass all this self
