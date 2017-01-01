₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by itsop(m): 3:47pm On Jan 08
An unnamed young man who has been described as an amateur kisser has broken the internet after romancing his lover at a public event.
The man has been accused of a calculated attempt to actually swallow his partner with force as her lips were immersed in his mouth. The location of the romance has come under questioning.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/ibadan-couple-breaks-internet-with.html?m=0
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by mumuupikin: 3:48pm On Jan 08
Chei leave her Na this guy just wicked
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by MackBrooklyn: 3:49pm On Jan 08
OP, but my own internet didn't break and it's still working perfectly now ... Abi you no see am?? ===>
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by MackBrooklyn: 3:49pm On Jan 08
OP, meanwhile this is what we call "weird kissing" ====>
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by adaksbullet(m): 3:50pm On Jan 08
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Emyres(m): 3:53pm On Jan 08
The guy fit be the op. Just saying.
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by olasmith10(m): 3:54pm On Jan 08
This one pass ordinary eye o
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by permanentgrace(m): 3:56pm On Jan 08
Illiteracy is indeed worst than terrorism
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by cana882(m): 3:56pm On Jan 08
When hosting owambe then you notice your landlord walking in, and you still owe him for 2years
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by stan241(m): 4:21pm On Jan 08
Unnamed man and yet we know this wedding took place in Ibadan ?? Op, ayam not understanding you
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by CplusJason(m): 4:30pm On Jan 08
Lol, Ogbomoso people sef......
Angelina Yemisi Jolie and Brad Oluwafemi Pitt.
WestLife.
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Youngpo413: 4:33pm On Jan 08
Weird indeed.
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Missmossy(f): 4:36pm On Jan 08
Yuck! looks so irritating
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Tiny23(f): 4:40pm On Jan 08
Op,you are a bigotry big liar!
the original picture which was posted yesterday didn't even state which State this happened, you just wanna make a fool of your bigotry self...
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Stretchi(m): 4:41pm On Jan 08
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by DESNAT(m): 4:45pm On Jan 08
Tiny23:You must be from Ibadan?
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Tiny23(f): 4:46pm On Jan 08
DESNAT:
I'm not from Ibadan,just hate this kinda thing.
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Sola2010: 4:46pm On Jan 08
Ugly man,oversized native attire, shameless people.
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Sola2010: 4:48pm On Jan 08
Missmossy:So so irritating........ Bullshit!
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by TrapQueen77(f): 4:49pm On Jan 08
Chhaaaaii!
The man can suck out her soul ooo...
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by brownhawk: 4:51pm On Jan 08
itsop:damn.see assault and tackle
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by DESNAT(m): 4:54pm On Jan 08
Tiny23:
Lol...its really bad, but I don't know why I find your anger funny
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Tiny23(f): 5:06pm On Jan 08
DESNAT:
lol,don't mind me joor
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by mayyorr01(m): 6:21pm On Jan 08
this one strong pass me abeg... Hehehehe
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by rexibity(m): 6:45pm On Jan 08
ITS What you expect from a welder/mechanic... IRRESPONSIBILITY!
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by bitchcrafts: 7:10pm On Jan 08
They are surely on a mission to see who rips who's teeth off Awon weyrey meji.
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by DESNAT(m): 7:23pm On Jan 08
Tiny23:
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Divay22(f): 7:25pm On Jan 08
See kiss..
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by pwettiejay(f): 7:46pm On Jan 08
Issokay
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by tossie101(f): 7:50pm On Jan 08
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by ceezarhh(m): 8:11pm On Jan 08
...I am weak!!!!...lol
|Re: This Photo Of A Couple Kissing Publicly Has Got The Internet Buzzing by Idydarling(f): 8:15pm On Jan 08
the poster below will have something reasonable to say
