The reported gas constraint was 3137MW, while the water management constraint was 150MW.



This resulted in the power sector lost an estimated N1.578 billion.



7 gas-powered stations produced 0 MW, they include Afam IV-VI, Ibom, Olorunsogo NIPP, AES, Asco, Trans-Amadi and Rivers IPP.



The report further stated that power generation dropped by 83 mega watts, MW, yesterday, as average power sent out was 3,632MW as against 3,714MW sent out a day before.



Of the three hydro-powered stations, Kainji received 287MW as against 319MW it was given previously. Jebba got 410MW as against 408MW while Shiroro was allocated 287MW as against 273MW it previously got.



For gas-powered stations, Egbin got 169MW as against 173MW it was previously allocated, while Sapele was allocated 59MW as against 58MW previously allocated to it. Geregu, Omotosho 1, Olorunsogo 1 and Geregu NIPP got 124 MW, 89MW, 73MW and 106MW, as against 107MW, 88MW, 83MW and 114MW respectively.



Here comes the annual story again.... Jump up during the raining season (Not a rocket science here).... Give gas story during dry season (Now a Rocket science). 3 Likes

so?

Lord!! I've seen it all in this part of the world. I can now die in peace. I think we Nigerians should be exempted from hell 7 Likes

The article is saying we can achieve atleast 8000mw if there is enough gas supply to the plants but people will not read it before shouting minister of darkness. 2 Likes





same old story...abeggi!! no difference between APC and PDP! Just that one lie na die same old story...abeggi!! no difference between APC and PDP! Just that one lie na die 3 Likes

It wasn't as if there had been any meaningful power supply before.



I have nothing to say. Maybe the person below can say something good.

Yawn

We just can't get it in this country.

We gain 1.5 and lose 3.5 1 Like

Minister of Darkness 3 Likes

K

d IDGAF meme above with Martin Luthers picture is perfect

so if we lost this much, how many mw do we currently have? This government is always looking for excuses, Well nothing surprises me in this country anymore, Trust Nigerians now, we just talk and move on as usual, Even without food or electricity for months, the only thing Nigerians do best is make noise and move on, I wonder if we have a limit we can take, We've have pushed, shoved to the wall, but I guess Nigerians, we will rather enter the wall or jump the "wall". 1 Like

Tell us what we don't know, same story everytime, it's so boring. I think we need problem solvers not storytellers

Same old story..



Pls where is the powerless minister of darkness to give us incessant excuses..

Dip poo mofos



no longer NDA Hmmmno longer NDA 1 Like

Excuses everyday





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/electricity-generation-hits-4009mw-improves-gradually/ NIGERIA A story story country

Different year, same bulllcrap.

Different regime, same bulllcrap





Kuku kee us na, 1 Like

Well according to Physics "energy is neither created nor destroyed" so wea we lose this one

naija nosey see draw sef like okro soup against recession, Everytime naija dey loose for all sectors. Damn!

But can be generated,



Has comprehension become so difficult in Nigeria now....Abi na so our school system don bad reach.



The article is simply explaining our potential loss in power and not that power supply has dropped.

In summary what the article is say is that we have an installed capacity of about 8000MW

However due to limitation in gas supply and seasonal drops in water level we are unable to harness half of that, which translates to potential revenue loss to the nation.



HOPE IT IS CLEAR NOW...