|Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by osahonmk(m): 9:05am
Nigeria lost an estimate of 3287MW as at January 7, 2017 due to gas and water constraints, daily operational report of the Nigerian Electricity System Operation obtained by Energywatchng stated.
The reported gas constraint was 3137MW, while the water management constraint was 150MW.
This resulted in the power sector lost an estimated N1.578 billion.
7 gas-powered stations produced 0 MW, they include Afam IV-VI, Ibom, Olorunsogo NIPP, AES, Asco, Trans-Amadi and Rivers IPP.
The report further stated that power generation dropped by 83 mega watts, MW, yesterday, as average power sent out was 3,632MW as against 3,714MW sent out a day before.
Of the three hydro-powered stations, Kainji received 287MW as against 319MW it was given previously. Jebba got 410MW as against 408MW while Shiroro was allocated 287MW as against 273MW it previously got.
For gas-powered stations, Egbin got 169MW as against 173MW it was previously allocated, while Sapele was allocated 59MW as against 58MW previously allocated to it. Geregu, Omotosho 1, Olorunsogo 1 and Geregu NIPP got 124 MW, 89MW, 73MW and 106MW, as against 107MW, 88MW, 83MW and 114MW respectively.
http://www.energywatchng.com/nigeria-loses-3137mw-electricity-due-gas/
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by gurunlocker: 9:45am
Here comes the annual story again.... Jump up during the raining season (Not a rocket science here).... Give gas story during dry season (Now a Rocket science).
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by tolexy007(m): 9:46am
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:46am
so?
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by Olateef(m): 9:47am
Lord!! I've seen it all in this part of the world. I can now die in peace. I think we Nigerians should be exempted from hell
7 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by emerged01(m): 9:47am
The article is saying we can achieve atleast 8000mw if there is enough gas supply to the plants but people will not read it before shouting minister of darkness.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by jazinogold(m): 9:47am
same old story...abeggi!! no difference between APC and PDP! Just that one lie na die
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by fratermathy(m): 9:47am
It wasn't as if there had been any meaningful power supply before.
I have nothing to say. Maybe the person below can say something good.
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by Fuckboy4lf: 9:47am
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by Macjayboy(m): 9:48am
Yawn
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by ayindejimmy(m): 9:48am
We just can't get it in this country.
We gain 1.5 and lose 3.5
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by blaise00700: 9:49am
Minister of Darkness
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by massinola(m): 9:49am
K
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by Olateef(m): 9:49am
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by prince9851(m): 9:50am
d IDGAF meme above with Martin Luthers picture is perfect
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by mrjojo: 9:52am
so if we lost this much, how many mw do we currently have? This government is always looking for excuses, Well nothing surprises me in this country anymore, Trust Nigerians now, we just talk and move on as usual, Even without food or electricity for months, the only thing Nigerians do best is make noise and move on, I wonder if we have a limit we can take, We've have pushed, shoved to the wall, but I guess Nigerians, we will rather enter the wall or jump the "wall".
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by seye15627(m): 9:54am
Tell us what we don't know, same story everytime, it's so boring. I think we need problem solvers not storytellers
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by LastSurvivor11: 9:55am
Same old story..
Pls where is the powerless minister of darkness to give us incessant excuses..
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by freshness2020(m): 10:01am
Dip poo mofos
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by BlindAngel(f): 10:03am
Hmmm
no longer NDA
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by shammah1(m): 10:05am
Excuses everyday
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by AUWAL999: 10:08am
NIGERIA A story story country
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/electricity-generation-hits-4009mw-improves-gradually/
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by AlexCk: 10:14am
Different year, same bulllcrap.
Different regime, same bulllcrap
Kuku kee us na,
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by Eazybay(m): 10:15am
Well according to Physics "energy is neither created nor destroyed" so wea we lose this one
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by uddeze(m): 10:15am
naija nosey see draw sef like okro soup against recession, Everytime naija dey loose for all sectors. Damn!
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by AlexCk: 10:16am
Eazybay:
But can be generated,
Na the gas to generate am dem lose,
D gas insufficient, naija eh
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by 2dugged(f): 10:18am
Olateef:hehehehe, cos we are in hell already
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by khalids: 10:21am
Has comprehension become so difficult in Nigeria now....Abi na so our school system don bad reach.
The article is simply explaining our potential loss in power and not that power supply has dropped.
In summary what the article is say is that we have an installed capacity of about 8000MW
However due to limitation in gas supply and seasonal drops in water level we are unable to harness half of that, which translates to potential revenue loss to the nation.
HOPE IT IS CLEAR NOW...
|Re: Nigeria Loses 3137MW Of Electricity Due To Gas by 5starmilitant: 10:23am
Before the end of today, a news of Gej's administration will surface. To divert the minds of Nigerians from all these worrisome news of this government.
