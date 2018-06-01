₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Thanks18(m): 10:43am
Nigeria loses N224 billion revenue to IPOB sit-at-home order
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by KratosCorp: 10:47am
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Omololu007(m): 10:52am
This guys are more funnier than basketmouth and I go dye
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by mbos: 10:53am
POINT OT CORRECTION
BIAFRANS LOST
NOT NIGERIA
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 10:56am
HMMM,
AN IPOBIC CALCULATION OF A BIAFRAN LOSS
SHAME, SHAME, SHAME.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by saaron: 10:58am
I want to use this medium to congratulate IPOB for a very successful sit at home order. 2018 sit at home is the most successful sit at home order IPOB ever organized. If 2017 sit at home order was 85 percent successful, I can confidently say 2019 order was 96 percent successful!
With these successes, IPOB has not only shamed the real terrorists in Aso Rock, but also showed that they are the true representatives of Biafrans despite the erroneous "terrorist tag" by buhari's destructive govt to silent the movement for freedom.
Congrates IPOB worldwide!
Long live Freedom lovers!!
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by joudini(m): 11:00am
It must be said that this demonstrates the will of those involved to honour those who paid the supreme price for their just beliefs.
No money is too much to delineate what you belief in, especially for a one day event.
The emergency chief auditors and chartered accountants can't touch this.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Throwback: 11:24am
You mean Igbo traders lost the opportunity to earn that much as they chose to sit at home?
So the Igbo markets lost some revenue by their own inaction, and tax agents of the respective states lost revenue.
The economic loop of this loss remains with its protagonists. The lamentations from the Igbo markets should be directed to its own population.
This one is still deluded that he is hurting Nigeria, while his educated people who know better are lamenting below.
A former dean of study in the law faculty of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology , Prof. Gab Agu , said the action had adverse effect on the economy of the southeast zone , insisting that it should not be allowed to reoccur .
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by gidgiddy: 11:32am
A former dean of study in the law faculty of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology , Prof. Gab Agu , said the action had adverse effect on the economy of the southeast zone , insisting that it should not be allowed to reoccur
Go and drag people out of their house next year
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by DawatNama: 11:39am
Chaiiiiiiiii my virgins have been reduced to 3 Oloshos
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by victorvezx(m): 11:41am
saaron:But governorship elections usually prove they do not control anybody, like last election in Anambra state. Lol
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Allsouls: 11:41am
This is to show that Biafrans are determine to get Biafra and also to prove that we can forfeit our business or money for the sake of freedom.
Even some Northerners and afonjas was disappointed as market didn't open for them to buy what they want
Power
Belong to Biafran masses
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by victorvezx(m): 11:45am
Throwback:Don't mind that fool. He always claims victory even when they fail. Last Anambra governorship election has come and gone successfully, but Emma powerful still managed to convince his deluded self that the election boycott was a success. Hahaha
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Cooly100: 11:47am
mbos:
Look at this one...You will come out now claiming you are intelligent.
If the northern cow dealers killed 1000 cow a day in the region before the sit at home...they would kill about 100 on that day.
Do you know how much they have lost?
Always reason with your head and not with your heart...
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Cooly100: 11:49am
ALMUSTAQIM:
Can you Arewa calculate how much your people lost as few vehicles came to the SE that day with your goods for sell?
Can you calaculate how many tonnes of perishable items, like rotten tomatoes that you would have to deal with?
The shame is on you.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by buhariguy(m): 11:52am
The op said 224b or 224m naira,
But it was reported to be 40m naira,
Onitsha alone lost 10m naira.
Hahahahahahaha,
Who take the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra serious?
And i also hope, the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra boycott 2019 election as directed by the wife of the supreme terrorist leader.
Meanwhile, the same Emma powerful, the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra said was arrested, is the one granting interview about their lost.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Throwback: 11:53am
victorvezx:
IPOB has always thrived on its own self-delusion.
It is a strong delusion that makes a group believe that despite the people already having a recognised and constitutional leadership that they can change if not effective, with the numbers of supporters they boast of, they would rather continue to shout and scream to get attention of a democratic world that already knows they have an existing democratic representation.
That is their greatest delusion. And until they take over the democratic representation of the people they claim to speak for in a democratic Nigeria, Nigeria and the world would continue to ignore their demands as a whisper, and continue to treat IPOB as a terrorists group if it ever attempts to undermine the constitutional and democratic structures of state that exist in their region.
No democratic country in the world would ever allow a group impose itself as a democratic representation of a section of that country without having been democratically enfranchised as dictated by the constitution of the country. When IPOB is ready to abandon its circus amusement for serious business, it will get serious with its agenda for a political control of the region. When it has won its battle in the SouthEast as the constitutional representative of the people, then it would have the right to speak or make demands.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Throwback: 11:55am
Cooly100:
You mean your people did not buy the foodstuff in preparation for the sit at home.
You mean no food was eaten in the SouthEast on that day?
Dude, the lamentations in the news report was by Igbos and not Northerners. So speak to your wailing tribesmen.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Roger3D: 11:57am
Ibos are the ones who lost out when they sat at home, the rest of us didnt feel it one bit. Please they should go ahead and sit at home forever for all I care
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by victorvezx(m): 11:59am
Roger3D:That is what an illiterate like Ipob's Emma Powerful don't seem to understand. In his deluded self, he thought they shut down Nigerian economy instead of that of the south east. Lol
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Blessynokoro: 12:01pm
HAHAHAHAHA
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Cooly100: 12:02pm
Throwback:
Read my post again. I know you people from north are not very good with numbers...
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by ElsonMorali: 12:02pm
Lol
These people are funny.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Cooly100: 12:05pm
Roger3D:
During the civil war...you guys didn't feel any loss also...but look at the below and tell where painful poverty exist that the government is now helping with N5,000 handout...despite supporting you and excludig the same Igbos for 50 years after the war?
List of 9 pilot test states for the poorest Nigerians, you can see the states chosen:
Bauchi, Borno, Kwara , Kogi , Niger - North
Cross River - South South
Ekiti , Osun and Oyo - South West
Nil - South East
The shame is on you mate...Even if the sit out home is down thousand times you will still be poorer than these people.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Throwback: 12:06pm
Cooly100:
You cannot be making lamentations for the North when it is your own tribesmen making all the complaints in the news report.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Cooly100: 12:09pm
Throwback:
How did the lamentation affect you?
The SE will sacrifice anything to leave the unworking Nigeria where the blind led the people who are not blind.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Roger3D: 12:09pm
Cooly100:You have 2 options from which you can chose from
1. Sit at home till you rot to death or
2. Go stick your head in a hole
your choice. No one gives two Sh*its
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by buhariguy(m): 12:10pm
Cooly100:so the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra still eat cow meat, what an hypocrite
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Allsouls: 12:11pm
victorvezx:
The same illiteracy make you and you zoo people to loss money on 29th may and will also loss on October 1st.
We even ready to loose everything we have for Biafra to come.
After which we will still live a better life more than other tribes in the zoo called Nigeria.
We love our freedom, money is nothing for us,, next year 30h may loading.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Cooly100: 12:11pm
Roger3D:
E pain an..
When you are given facts you start menstruating with your mouth...
Poverty stricken lazy man...
Deal with the fact!!
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Throwback: 12:11pm
Cooly100:
In one voice you claim it is a shame, in another voice you will claim it is marginalization.
That the successive government at the center or state levels have not developed the country's economy is a malaise that is national.
So stop yarning that you had any loss especially when Awolowo ensured that as those places you mentioned got their federal allocations, so was the allocations to the then East Central now SouthEast was given to them for all the accrual during the war.
And till today the SouthEast continues to get allocations as all the other regions in the country.
So enough with the crocodile tears.
|Re: Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian by Omoluabi9: 12:12pm
Oh boy!
DELUSION get level ooh!
Lol!
