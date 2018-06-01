Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Loses N224 Billion Revenue To IPOB Sit-At-Home Order - The Guardian (5917 Views)

Nigeria loses N224 billion revenue to IPOB sit-at-home order



*BZF members to be arraigned today



Nigeria may have lost about N224 billion to the sit–at-home called by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday to commemorate the slain Biafran supporters.The revelation came as stakeholders and experts put revenue loss of the southeast zone over the one day sit-at-home to over N40 billion, as the zone relies heavily on buying and selling for its sustenance.



Also, the police said yesterday that the 21 members of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) arrested on Wednesday for attempt to declare Biafra independence and forceful seizure of Enugu government house would be arraigned in court today.IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, told The Guardian that Wednesday’s sit at home dealt a big blow on the economy as it brought commerce to its knees, adding that it would take over one week to recover what the economy lost.



“How do you want to aggregate it, is it in terms of goods that are brought into this zone or the ones that are produced that did not get to their destinations or the unseen businesses that the people engaged in? We know what situations like this can cause and the Nigerian government cannot say it is not pained by the loss”, he said.A former dean of study in the law faculty of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Prof. Gab Agu, said the action had adverse effect on the economy of the southeast zone, insisting that it should not be allowed to reoccur.





A lecturer in the Economics Department, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Sam Agu, said the action affected the average GDP of the zone in terms of revenue and production.Former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Prof. Elo Amucheazi, said the sit-at-home was an indication of how the people feel about the situation of the county, stressing that they did this by restricting their services to the growth of the economy.



He called for actions that would address grievances and other feelings of the people, stressing that the exercise succeeded even with the threats from the various governments and agencies in the zone.A public analyst and businessman in Onitsha, Dr. Anayo Onwukwe said that Onitsha alone lost over N10 million revenue. He stated that the volume of business, which the commercial city was noted for daily, was reduced to nothing.



Chief Okwy Nnamani, one of the officials of the Ogbete main market put their loss of revenue at over two million naira, saying however that they were happy to pay the “sacrifice for our fallen heroes and heroines.’’The traders at Ariaria market in Aba would prefer to keep their revenue loss close to their chest. Their chairman, Mr. Lucky when contacted said he would not like to talk about it, especially when “nobody was forced to engage in it.”



In a statement however, IPOB said: “it is with a great sense of history and gratitude to all Biafrans that we observed this year’s event with resounding success across Biafraland and all over the world. That it succeeded despite all odds and machinations of the enemy will make it go down in annals of history as confirmation that IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is exceptionally indefatigable and the dominant force across the entire East not just Igboland. It is also confirmation that the vast majorities of our people are with IPOB and remain committed to our collective pursuit of self determination for all.



POINT OT CORRECTION





BIAFRANS LOST



NOT NIGERIA 22 Likes

I want to use this medium to congratulate IPOB for a very successful sit at home order. 2018 sit at home is the most successful sit at home order IPOB ever organized. If 2017 sit at home order was 85 percent successful, I can confidently say 2019 order was 96 percent successful!

With these successes, IPOB has not only shamed the real terrorists in Aso Rock, but also showed that they are the true representatives of Biafrans despite the erroneous "terrorist tag" by buhari's destructive govt to silent the movement for freedom.

Congrates IPOB worldwide!

Long live Freedom lovers!! 64 Likes 10 Shares

It must be said that this demonstrates the will of those involved to honour those who paid the supreme price for their just beliefs.



No money is too much to delineate what you belief in, especially for a one day event.



The emergency chief auditors and chartered accountants can't touch this. 10 Likes





So the Igbo markets lost some revenue by their own inaction, and tax agents of the respective states lost revenue.



The economic loop of this loss remains with its protagonists. The lamentations from the Igbo markets should be directed to its own population.





You mean Igbo traders lost the opportunity to earn that much as they chose to sit at home?

Go and drag people out of their house next year Go and drag people out of their house next year 7 Likes

But governorship elections usually prove they do not control anybody, like last election in Anambra state. Lol

This is to show that Biafrans are determine to get Biafra and also to prove that we can forfeit our business or money for the sake of freedom.



Even some Northerners and afonjas was disappointed as market didn't open for them to buy what they want

Power

Belong to Biafran masses 18 Likes 4 Shares

Don't mind that fool. He always claims victory even when they fail. Last Anambra governorship election has come and gone successfully, but Emma powerful still managed to convince his deluded self that the election boycott was a success. Hahaha

Look at this one...You will come out now claiming you are intelligent.



If the northern cow dealers killed 1000 cow a day in the region before the sit at home...they would kill about 100 on that day.



Do you know how much they have lost?



Look at this one...You will come out now claiming you are intelligent.

If the northern cow dealers killed 1000 cow a day in the region before the sit at home...they would kill about 100 on that day.

Do you know how much they have lost?

Always reason with your head and not with your heart...

Can you Arewa calculate how much your people lost as few vehicles came to the SE that day with your goods for sell?



Can you calaculate how many tonnes of perishable items, like rotten tomatoes that you would have to deal with?



Can you Arewa calculate how much your people lost as few vehicles came to the SE that day with your goods for sell?

Can you calaculate how many tonnes of perishable items, like rotten tomatoes that you would have to deal with?

The shame is on you.

Onitsha alone lost 10m naira.



Hahahahahahaha,



Who take the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra serious?



And i also hope, the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra boycott 2019 election as directed by the wife of the supreme terrorist leader.



Meanwhile, the same Emma powerful, the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra said was arrested, is the one granting interview about their lost. 3 Likes

Don't mind that fool. He always claims victory even when they fail. Last Anambra governorship election has come and go men successfully, but Emma powerful is stilled managed to convince his deluded self that the boycott was a success. Hahaha

IPOB has always thrived on its own self-delusion.



It is a strong delusion that makes a group believe that despite the people already having a recognised and constitutional leadership that they can change if not effective, with the numbers of supporters they boast of, they would rather continue to shout and scream to get attention of a democratic world that already knows they have an existing democratic representation.



That is their greatest delusion. And until they take over the democratic representation of the people they claim to speak for in a democratic Nigeria, Nigeria and the world would continue to ignore their demands as a whisper, and continue to treat IPOB as a terrorists group if it ever attempts to undermine the constitutional and democratic structures of state that exist in their region.



No democratic country in the world would ever allow a group impose itself as a democratic representation of a section of that country without having been democratically enfranchised as dictated by the constitution of the country. When IPOB is ready to abandon its circus amusement for serious business, it will get serious with its agenda for a political control of the region. When it has won its battle in the SouthEast as the constitutional representative of the people, then it would have the right to speak or make demands. IPOB has always thrived on its own self-delusion.It is a strong delusion that makes a group believe that despite the people already having a recognised and constitutional leadership that they can change if not effective, with the numbers of supporters they boast of, they would rather continue to shout and scream to get attention of a democratic world that already knows they have an existing democratic representation.That is their greatest delusion. And until they take over the democratic representation of the people they claim to speak for in a democratic Nigeria, Nigeria and the world would continue to ignore their demands as a whisper, and continue to treat IPOB as a terrorists group if it ever attempts to undermine the constitutional and democratic structures of state that exist in their region.No democratic country in the world would ever allow a group impose itself as a democratic representation of a section of that country without having been democratically enfranchised as dictated by the constitution of the country. When IPOB is ready to abandon its circus amusement for serious business, it will get serious with its agenda for a political control of the region. When it has won its battle in the SouthEast as the constitutional representative of the people, then it would have the right to speak or make demands. 5 Likes 1 Share

You mean your people did not buy the foodstuff in preparation for the sit at home.



You mean no food was eaten in the SouthEast on that day?



You mean your people did not buy the foodstuff in preparation for the sit at home.

You mean no food was eaten in the SouthEast on that day?

Dude, the lamentations in the news report was by Igbos and not Northerners. So speak to your wailing tribesmen.

Ibos are the ones who lost out when they sat at home, the rest of us didnt feel it one bit. Please they should go ahead and sit at home forever for all I care 7 Likes

That is what an illiterate like Ipob's Emma Powerful don't seem to understand. In his deluded self, he thought they shut down Nigerian economy instead of that of the south east. Lol

HAHAHAHAHA 1 Like

Read my post again. I know you people from north are not very good with numbers... Read my post again. I know you people from north are not very good with numbers... 3 Likes

Lol



These people are funny. 3 Likes

Ibos are the ones who lost out when they sat at home, the rest of us didnt feel it one bit. Please they should go ahead and sit at home forever for all I care

During the civil war...you guys didn't feel any loss also...but look at the below and tell where painful poverty exist that the government is now helping with N5,000 handout...despite supporting you and excludig the same Igbos for 50 years after the war?



List of 9 pilot test states for the poorest Nigerians, you can see the states chosen:



Bauchi, Borno, Kwara , Kogi , Niger - North



Cross River - South South



Ekiti , Osun and Oyo - South West



Nil - South East



During the civil war...you guys didn't feel any loss also...but look at the below and tell where painful poverty exist that the government is now helping with N5,000 handout...despite supporting you and excludig the same Igbos for 50 years after the war?

List of 9 pilot test states for the poorest Nigerians, you can see the states chosen:

Bauchi, Borno, Kwara , Kogi , Niger - North

Cross River - South South

Ekiti , Osun and Oyo - South West

Nil - South East

The shame is on you mate...Even if the sit out home is down thousand times you will still be poorer than these people.

You cannot be making lamentations for the North when it is your own tribesmen making all the complaints in the news report.

You cannot be making lamentations for the North when it is your own tribesmen making all the complaints in the news report.

How did the lamentation affect you?



The SE will sacrifice anything to leave the unworking Nigeria where the blind led the people who are not blind. How did the lamentation affect you?The SE will sacrifice anything to leave the unworking Nigeria where the blind led the people who are not blind. 6 Likes

The shame is on you mate...Even if the sit out home is down thousand times you will still be poorer the these people. You have 2 options from which you can chose from



1. Sit at home till you rot to death or

2. Go stick your head in a hole



You have 2 options from which you can chose from

1. Sit at home till you rot to death or

2. Go stick your head in a hole

your choice. No one gives two Sh*its

so the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra still eat cow meat, what an hypocrite

That is what an illiterate like Ipob's Emma Powerful don't seem to understand. In his deluded self, he thought they shut down Nigerian economy instead of that of the south east. Lol

The same illiteracy make you and you zoo people to loss money on 29th may and will also loss on October 1st.



We even ready to loose everything we have for Biafra to come.

After which we will still live a better life more than other tribes in the zoo called Nigeria.



We love our freedom, money is nothing for us,, next year 30h may loading. The same illiteracy make you and you zoo people to loss money on 29th may and will also loss on October 1st.We even ready to loose everything we have for Biafra to come.After which we will still live a better life more than other tribes in the zoo called Nigeria.We love our freedom, money is nothing for us,, next year 30h may loading. 3 Likes

E pain an..



When you are given facts you start menstruating with your mouth...



Poverty stricken lazy man...



E pain an..

When you are given facts you start menstruating with your mouth...

Poverty stricken lazy man...

Deal with the fact!!

In one voice you claim it is a shame, in another voice you will claim it is marginalization.



That the successive government at the center or state levels have not developed the country's economy is a malaise that is national.



So stop yarning that you had any loss especially when Awolowo ensured that as those places you mentioned got their federal allocations, so was the allocations to the then East Central now SouthEast was given to them for all the accrual during the war.



And till today the SouthEast continues to get allocations as all the other regions in the country.



In one voice you claim it is a shame, in another voice you will claim it is marginalization.

That the successive government at the center or state levels have not developed the country's economy is a malaise that is national.

So stop yarning that you had any loss especially when Awolowo ensured that as those places you mentioned got their federal allocations, so was the allocations to the then East Central now SouthEast was given to them for all the accrual during the war.

And till today the SouthEast continues to get allocations as all the other regions in the country.

So enough with the crocodile tears.